Vedanta : Investor Presentation

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION
2
Vedanta Cares: Our Efforts to Help India during COVID
Benefitted ~530,000 people over 500 villages in 9 states
~2,243
502
350,000
METRIC TONNES
OXYGEN
PEOPLE
OF MEDICAL
CONCENTRATORS
VACCINATED
OXYGEN SUPPLIED
DISTRIBUTED
1,966*
100,000
COVID CARE BEDS
PPE KITS
ACROSS 21
SUPPLIED
HOSPITALS
* Including 37 Ventilators
Approximate numbers until 30th June 2021
Key Highlights
Continued strong momentum across all businesses
Aluminium, highest ever production 549kt* and margin of 36%, won Kuraloi (A) North coal block
Zinc India, sustained production, one of strongest Q1 performance
Zinc International, Ever highest production at Gamsberg 46kt
O&G, Gas production ramped up with new terminal fully operational
Iron Ore, Successful integration of new coke plant at Gujarat - capacity 0.9 Mtpa
ESL, saleable production 289kt, up 8% y-o-y, Capacity expansion underway
FACOR, 3x ore production in Q1 FY22 vs June quarer last year, turnaround performance from mines
Record financial performance
Record consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹ 28,105 crore, up 79% y-o-y
Highest ever quarterly EBITDA ₹ 10,032 crore, up 150% y-o-y with a robust EBITDA margin^ of 41%
Strong Liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of ₹ 31,318 crore
Net Debt at ₹ 20,261 crore, reduced by ₹ 6,989 crore Y-o-Y
Key Highlights
Prudent Capital Allocation
Vedanta's consistent track record of rewarding shareholders and committed to create long term and sustainable value creation, declared dividend of Rs 18.5 /share, Rs 6877 Crores dividend payout
Capex plan of ~$1.8-2.0bn including sustenance capex in FY22
Portfolio
Sweet spot - production ramping up across all businesses
Diversified product portfolio
Best among peers with ferro chrome & Met coke recent additions
Growth
Continue ramp up in Oil & Gas, Zinc India, Zinc International, Steel and Aluminium
Leveraging structural reduction in cost and better capital management
Potential to achieve - 2.3 mtpa @ $1200 COP Aluminum, 300 Kt in Gamsberg, 300 Kboepd in Oil & Gas, 1.2 Mtpa Mined metal production and 1,000 tonnes of Silver in Zinc India and 3.0 Mtpa at ESL Steels
Strategic matters
Aim to resolve all regulatory matters amicably in Oil & Gas, Iron ore Goa and Tuticorin
