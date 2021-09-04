Log in
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/03 07:16:29 am
308.3 INR   +0.82%
Vedanta : Investor Presentation

09/04/2021 | 08:52am EDT
VEDANTA LIMITED

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

6th Sep 2021

Cautionary Statement and Disclaimer

The views expressed here may contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified.

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or reliability of this information. Any forward looking information in this presentation including, without limitation, any tables, charts and/or graphs, has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries. Past performance of Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements' - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking

statement involves risk and uncertainties, and that, although we believe that the assumption on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statement based on those assumptions could be materially incorrect.

This presentation is not intended, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities in Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries or undertakings or any other invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities, nor shall this presentation (or any part of it) nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Vedanta Cares: Our Efforts to Help India during COVID

Benefitted ~530,000 people over 500 villages in 9 states

~2,243

502

350,000

METRIC TONNES

OXYGEN

PEOPLE

OF MEDICAL

CONCENTRATORS

VACCINATED

OXYGEN SUPPLIED

DISTRIBUTED

1,966*

100,000

COVID CARE BEDS

PPE KITS

ACROSS 21

SUPPLIED

HOSPITALS

* Including 37 Ventilators

Approximate numbers until 30th June 2021

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

Key Highlights

  • Continued strong momentum across all businesses
    • Aluminium, highest ever production 549kt* and margin of 36%, won Kuraloi (A) North coal block
    • Zinc India, sustained production, one of strongest Q1 performance
    • Zinc International, Ever highest production at Gamsberg 46kt
    • O&G, Gas production ramped up with new terminal fully operational
    • Iron Ore, Successful integration of new coke plant at Gujarat - capacity 0.9 Mtpa
    • ESL, saleable production 289kt, up 8% y-o-y, Capacity expansion underway
    • FACOR, 3x ore production in Q1 FY22 vs June quarer last year, turnaround performance from mines
  • Record financial performance
    • Record consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹ 28,105 crore, up 79% y-o-y
    • Highest ever quarterly EBITDA ₹ 10,032 crore, up 150% y-o-y with a robust EBITDA margin^ of 41%
    • Strong Liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of ₹ 31,318 crore
    • Net Debt at ₹ 20,261 crore, reduced by ₹ 6,989 crore Y-o-Y

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

*Including trial run

^excluding custom smelting

4

Key Highlights

  • Prudent Capital Allocation
    • Vedanta's consistent track record of rewarding shareholders and committed to create long term and sustainable value creation, declared dividend of Rs 18.5 /share, Rs 6877 Crores dividend payout
    • Capex plan of ~$1.8-2.0bn including sustenance capex in FY22
  • Portfolio
    • Sweet spot - production ramping up across all businesses
    • Diversified product portfolio
    • Best among peers with ferro chrome & Met coke recent additions
  • Growth
    • Continue ramp up in Oil & Gas, Zinc India, Zinc International, Steel and Aluminium
    • Leveraging structural reduction in cost and better capital management
    • Potential to achieve - 2.3 mtpa @ $1200 COP Aluminum, 300 Kt in Gamsberg, 300 Kboepd in Oil & Gas, 1.2 Mtpa Mined metal production and 1,000 tonnes of Silver in Zinc India and 3.0 Mtpa at ESL Steels
  • Strategic matters
    • Aim to resolve all regulatory matters amicably in Oil & Gas, Iron ore Goa and Tuticorin

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
