Vedanta Limited is India's leading of nonferrous metal production. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - aluminum (32.1%); - zinc (25.8%); - copper (11.8%); - iron ores (3.2%); - other (5.5%). The remaining sales (21.6%) are from a energy production and oil and gas exploration activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (65.1%), China (4.2%), Malaysia (5.4%), United Arab Emirates (1.1%) and other (24.2%).

Sector Diversified Mining