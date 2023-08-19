CORPORATE PRESENTATION
AUGUST 2023
VEDANTA LIMITED
TRANSFORMING TOGETHER
Inclusive. Responsible. Value-accretive delivery
Sensitivity: Internal (C3)
Vedanta Limited - Overview
A globally diversified natural
resources powerhouse
Aluminium | Zinc-lead-silver | Oil & Gas | Iron & Steel | Power | Copper
Ferro Chrome | Nickel | Semiconductor and Display
$18 Bn
FY23 Revenue
$11 Bn
Dividend over the last decade
1st quartile
In cost Curve across key segments Committed to
ESG leadership
"Net Zero by 2050 or sooner"
$32 Bn
$4.4 Bn
FY23 EBITDA
$14 Bn
Capex over the last decade
25+ years
Mine life
AA rating
CRISIL and India Ratings
87,500+
Exchequer contribution in last 5 years Total Workforce
Group structure
Listed entities
VEDL Standalone Assets
Vedanta Resources Limited
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Konkola Copper Mine (79.4%)
Aluminum
- Largest capacity in India with captive power and an alumina refinery
- Globally, 9th largest by smelting capacity
Lanjigarh Jharsuguda
Refinery Smelter
BALCO (51%)
Power
One of the largest private sector power generators
TSPL (100%)
Oil & Gas
- India's largest private sector crude oil producer
- Strong exploration fundamentals
Cairn Oil and Gas*
Zinc & Silver
- One of Largest fully integrated zinc-lead players globally
- 5th largest silver producer
- Rampura Agucha - largest underground mine globally
- Gamsberg, one of the largest deposits in the world
Hindustan Zinc (64.9%)
Zinc International
(100%)
Iron & Steel
- One of the largest Indian private sector exporter of iron ore
Sesa Iron Ore
Sesa Coke
ESL Steel (95.5%)
FACOR (99.99%)
Copper
- One of the largest custom smelters in India
Sterlite Copper
NICOMET
Avanstrate
(51.6%) Glass
Semiconductor and
Display (100%)
BALCO: Bharat Aluminium Corporation; TSPL: Talwandi Saboo Power Limited
3
Vedanta Limited
*50% of the share in the RJ Block is held by a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd;
Investor presentation August 2023
Investment Case : Producer of commodities that are increasingly important to energy transition
Vedanta is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable
value
1
World-class natural resources
powerhouse
2
Well positioned to capitalize on
India's growth
3
Proven track record of operational
excellence with well invested assets
4
frameworkDisciplined capital allocation
5
Committed to industry leadership
in ESG
6 Robust financial profile
7
Focused on digitalization and
innovation to drive efficiency
4
Vedanta Limited
Investor presentation August 2023
1a
World class diversified natural resource powerhouse
ALUMINIUM BUSINESS
LANJIGARH | JHARSUGUDA | KORBA
2 MTPA
1.8 MTPA
0.6 MTPA
INDIA
ZINC-LEAD-SILVER BUSINESS
DEBARI | CHANDERIYA DARIBA |
VIZAG | RAMPURA AGUCHA |
ZAWAR MINE | RAJPURA DARIBA &
SINDESWAR KHURD
OIL & GAS BUSINESS
EAST ASIA
MANGALA | RAVVA | CAMBAY
Glass
KG ON/OFFSHORE
UAE
INDIA
Fujairah Gold
MULTIPLE
COPPER BUSINESS
LIBERIA
SRI LANKA
IRONE ORE PROJECT
SILVASSA | TUTICORIN
OIL& GAS ASSETS
WESTERN CLUSTER
216 KTPA
400 KTPA
NAMIBIA
2
SCORPION MINE
1
AUSTRALIA
2
POWER BUSINESS
4
MT. LYELL MINE
2
23
SALEM | TALWANDI SABO
2
SOUTH AFRICA
1,980 MW
COPPER
BLACK MOUNTAIN MINE
ALUMINIUM
GAMSBERG
IRON ORE BUSINESS
POWER
IRON ORE
GOA | KARNATAKA | BARBIL
ZINC
OIL & GAS
24
OTHERS
GLASS
25
GUJARAT | VAZARE |
MULTIPLE
26
BOKARO | VIZAG | BHADRAK
Note: Maps not to scale; Mt. Lyell mine is under care and maintenance
5
Vedanta Limited
Investor presentation August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vedanta Limited published this content on 19 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2023 11:58:09 UTC.