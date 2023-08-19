CORPORATE PRESENTATION

AUGUST 2023

VEDANTA LIMITED

TRANSFORMING TOGETHER

Inclusive. Responsible. Value-accretive delivery

Vedanta Limited - Overview

A globally diversified natural

resources powerhouse

Aluminium | Zinc-lead-silver | Oil & Gas | Iron & Steel | Power | Copper

Ferro Chrome | Nickel | Semiconductor and Display

$18 Bn

FY23 Revenue

$11 Bn

Dividend over the last decade

1st quartile

In cost Curve across key segments Committed to

ESG leadership

"Net Zero by 2050 or sooner"

$32 Bn

$4.4 Bn

FY23 EBITDA

$14 Bn

Capex over the last decade

25+ years

Mine life

AA rating

CRISIL and India Ratings

87,500+

Exchequer contribution in last 5 years Total Workforce

Group structure

Listed entities

VEDL Standalone Assets

Vedanta Resources Limited

Vedanta Limited (63.7%)

Vedanta Limited (63.7%)

Konkola Copper Mine (79.4%)

Aluminum

  • Largest capacity in India with captive power and an alumina refinery
  • Globally, 9th largest by smelting capacity

Lanjigarh Jharsuguda

Refinery Smelter

BALCO (51%)

Power

One of the largest private sector power generators

TSPL (100%)

Oil & Gas

  • India's largest private sector crude oil producer
  • Strong exploration fundamentals

Cairn Oil and Gas*

Zinc & Silver

  • One of Largest fully integrated zinc-lead players globally
  • 5th largest silver producer
  • Rampura Agucha - largest underground mine globally
  • Gamsberg, one of the largest deposits in the world

Hindustan Zinc (64.9%)

Zinc International

(100%)

Iron & Steel

  • One of the largest Indian private sector exporter of iron ore

Sesa Iron Ore

Sesa Coke

ESL Steel (95.5%)

FACOR (99.99%)

Copper

  • One of the largest custom smelters in India

Sterlite Copper

NICOMET

Avanstrate

(51.6%) Glass

Semiconductor and

Display (100%)

BALCO: Bharat Aluminium Corporation; TSPL: Talwandi Saboo Power Limited

Vedanta Limited

*50% of the share in the RJ Block is held by a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd;

Investor presentation August 2023

Investment Case : Producer of commodities that are increasingly important to energy transition

Vedanta is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable

value

1

World-class natural resources

powerhouse

2

Well positioned to capitalize on

India's growth

3

Proven track record of operational

excellence with well invested assets

4

frameworkDisciplined capital allocation

5

Committed to industry leadership

in ESG

6 Robust financial profile

7

Focused on digitalization and

innovation to drive efficiency

1a

World class diversified natural resource powerhouse

ALUMINIUM BUSINESS

LANJIGARH | JHARSUGUDA | KORBA

2 MTPA

1.8 MTPA

0.6 MTPA

INDIA

ZINC-LEAD-SILVER BUSINESS

DEBARI | CHANDERIYA DARIBA |

VIZAG | RAMPURA AGUCHA |

ZAWAR MINE | RAJPURA DARIBA &

SINDESWAR KHURD

OIL & GAS BUSINESS

EAST ASIA

MANGALA | RAVVA | CAMBAY

Glass

KG ON/OFFSHORE

UAE

INDIA

Fujairah Gold

MULTIPLE

COPPER BUSINESS

LIBERIA

SRI LANKA

IRONE ORE PROJECT

SILVASSA | TUTICORIN

OIL& GAS ASSETS

WESTERN CLUSTER

216 KTPA

400 KTPA

NAMIBIA

2

SCORPION MINE

1

AUSTRALIA

2

POWER BUSINESS

4

MT. LYELL MINE

2

23

SALEM | TALWANDI SABO

2

SOUTH AFRICA

1,980 MW

COPPER

BLACK MOUNTAIN MINE

ALUMINIUM

GAMSBERG

IRON ORE BUSINESS

POWER

IRON ORE

GOA | KARNATAKA | BARBIL

ZINC

OIL & GAS

24

OTHERS

GLASS

25

GUJARAT | VAZARE |

MULTIPLE

26

BOKARO | VIZAG | BHADRAK

Note: Maps not to scale; Mt. Lyell mine is under care and maintenance

