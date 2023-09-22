CORPORATE PRESENTATION
SEPTEMBER 2023
VEDANTA LIMITED
TRANSFORMING TOGETHER
Inclusive. Responsible. Value-accretive delivery
Vedanta Limited - Overview
Globally diversified natural resources powerhouse
Aluminium | Zinc-lead-silver | Oil & Gas | Iron & Steel | Power | Copper
Ferro Chrome | Nickel | Semiconductor and Display
$18 Bn
FY23 Revenue
$11 Bn
Dividend over the last decade
1st quartile
In cost curve across key segments Committed to
ESG leadership
"Net Zero by 2050 or sooner"
$32 Bn
$4.4 Bn
FY23 EBITDA
$14 Bn
Capex over the last decade
25+ years
Mine life
AA rating
CRISIL and India Ratings
87,500+
Exchequer contribution in last 5 years Total Workforce
Group Structure
Listed Entities
VEDL Standalone Assets
Vedanta Resources Limited
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Konkola Copper Mine (79.4%)
Aluminum
- Largest capacity in India with captive power and an alumina refinery
- Globally, 9th largest by smelting capacity
Lanjigarh Jharsuguda
Refinery Smelter
BALCO (51%)
Power
One of the largest private sector power generators
TSPL (100%)
Oil & Gas
- India's largest private sector crude oil producer
- Strong exploration fundamentals
Cairn Oil and Gas*
Zinc & Silver
- One of largest fully integrated zinc-lead players globally
- 5th largest silver producer
- Rampura Agucha - largest underground mine globally
- Gamsberg, one of the largest deposits in the world
Hindustan Zinc (64.9%)
Zinc International
(100%)
Iron & Steel
- One of the largest Indian private sector exporter of iron ore
Sesa Iron Ore
Sesa Coke
ESL Steel (95.5%)
FACOR (99.99%)
Copper
- One of the largest custom smelters in India
Sterlite Copper
NICOMET
Avanstrate
(51.6%) Glass
Semiconductor and
Display (100%)
BALCO: Bharat Aluminium Corporation; TSPL: Talwandi Sabo Power Limited
3
Vedanta Limited
*50% share in the RJ Block is held by a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation September 2023
Investment Case
Vedanta is
uniquely
positioned to
deliver long
term sustainable
value
Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation September 2023
1
World-class natural resources
powerhouse
2
Well positioned to capitalize on
India's growth
3
Proven track record of operational
excellence with well invested assets
4
frameworkDisciplined capital allocation
5
Committed to industry leadership
in ESG
6 Robust financial profile
7
Focused on digitalization and
innovation to drive efficiency
4
1a
World class diversified natural resource powerhouse
ALUMINIUM BUSINESS
LANJIGARH | JHARSUGUDA | KORBA
2 MTPA
1.8 MTPA
0.6 MTPA
INDIA
ZINC-LEAD-SILVER BUSINESS
SMELTERS: CHANDERIYA → 675 KTPA
DARIBA→ 360 KTPA
DEBARI → 88 KTPA
MINES: RAMPURA AGUCHA | ZAWAR |
RAJPURA DARIBA | SINDESWAR
KHURD | KAYAD
EAST ASIA
Glass
OIL & GAS BUSINESS
UAE
INDIA
Fujairah Gold
MULTIPLE
MANGALA | RAVVA | CAMBAY
LIBERIA
SRI LANKA
KG ON/OFFSHORE
IRONE ORE PROJECT
OIL& GAS ASSETS
COPPER BUSINESS
WESTERN CLUSTER
NAMIBIA
2
SILVASSA | TUTICORIN
SCORPION MINE
216 KTPA
400 KTPA
1
AUSTRALIA
2
4
MT. LYELL MINE
2
23
POWER BUSINESS
2
SOUTH AFRICA
COPPER
BLACK MOUNTAIN MINE
SALEM | TALWANDI SABO
ALUMINIUM
GAMSBERG
1,980 MW
POWER
IRON ORE BUSINESS
IRON ORE
GOA | KARNATAKA | ORISSA
ZINC
OIL & GAS
24
OTHERS
GLASS
25
GUJARAT | VAZARE |
MULTIPLE
26
BOKARO | VIZAG | BHADRAK
Note: Maps not to scale; Mt. Lyell mine is under care and maintenance
5
Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation September 2023
