CORPORATE PRESENTATION
December 2023
VEDANTA LIMITED
TRANSFORMING TOGETHER
Inclusive. Responsible. Value-accretive delivery
Vedanta Limited - Overview
Globally diversified natural resources powerhouse
Aluminium | Zinc-lead-silver | Oil & Gas | Iron & Steel | Power | Copper
Ferro Chrome | Nickel | Semiconductor and Display
$18 Bn
FY23 Revenue
$11 Bn
Dividend over the last decade
1st quartile
In cost curve across key segments Committed to
ESG leadership
"Net Zero by 2050 or sooner"
$32 Bn
$4.4 Bn
FY23 EBITDA
$14 Bn
Capex over the last decade
25+ years
Mine life
AA- rating
CRISIL and India Ratings
87,500+
Exchequer contribution in last 5 years Total Workforce
Group Structure
Listed Entities
VEDL Standalone Assets
Vedanta Resources Limited
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Vedanta Limited (63.7%)
Konkola Copper Mine (79.4%)
Aluminum
- Largest capacity in India with captive power and an alumina refinery
- Globally, 9th largest by smelting capacity
Lanjigarh Jharsuguda
Refinery Smelter
BALCO (51%)
Power
One of the largest private sector power generators
TSPL (100%)
Oil & Gas
- India's largest private sector crude oil producer
- Strong exploration fundamentals
Cairn Oil and Gas*
Zinc & Silver
- One of largest fully integrated zinc-lead players globally
- 5th largest silver producer
- Rampura Agucha - largest underground mine globally
- Gamsberg, one of the largest deposits in the world
Hindustan Zinc (64.9%)
Zinc International
Iron & Steel
- One of the largest Indian private sector exporter of iron ore
Sesa Iron Ore
Sesa Coke
ESL Steel (95.5%)
FACOR (99.99%)
Copper
- One of the largest custom smelters in India
Sterlite Copper
NICOMET
Avanstrate
(51.6%) Glass
Semiconductor and
Display (100%)
BALCO: Bharat Aluminium Corporation; TSPL: Talwandi Sabo Power Limited
3
Vedanta Limited
*50% share in the RJ Block is held by a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation December 2023
Investment Case
Vedanta is
uniquely
positioned to
deliver long
term sustainable
value
Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation December 2023
1
World-class natural resources
powerhouse
2
Well positioned to capitalize on
India's growth
3
Proven track record of operational
excellence with well invested assets
4
frameworkDisciplined capital allocation
5
Committed to industry leadership
in ESG
6 Robust financial profile
7
Focused on digitalization and
innovation to drive efficiency
4
1a
World class diversified natural resource powerhouse
ALUMINIUM BUSINESS
LANJIGARH | JHARSUGUDA | KORBA
2 MTPA
1.8 MTPA
0.6 MTPA
INDIA
ZINC-LEAD-SILVER BUSINESS
SMELTERS: CHANDERIYA → 675 KTPA
DARIBA→ 360 KTPA
DEBARI → 88 KTPA
MINES: RAMPURA AGUCHA | ZAWAR |
RAJPURA DARIBA | SINDESWAR
KHURD | KAYAD
EAST ASIA
Glass
OIL & GAS BUSINESS
UAE
INDIA
Fujairah Gold
MULTIPLE
MANGALA | RAVVA | CAMBAY
LIBERIA
KG ON/OFFSHORE
IRON ORE PROJECT
COPPER BUSINESS
WESTERN CLUSTER
NAMIBIA
2
SILVASSA | TUTICORIN
SCORPION MINE
216 KTPA
400 KTPA
1
2
4
2
23
POWER BUSINESS
2
SOUTH AFRICA
COPPER
BLACK MOUNTAIN MINE
SALEM | TALWANDI SABO
ALUMINIUM
GAMSBERG
1,980 MW
POWER
IRON ORE BUSINESS
IRON ORE
GOA | KARNATAKA | ORISSA
ZINC
OIL & GAS
24
OTHERS
GLASS
25
GUJARAT | VAZARE |
MULTIPLE
26
BOKARO | VIZAG | BHADRAK
Note: Maps not to scale;
5
Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation December 2023
1b Tier-1low-cost and long-life assets with exploration upside
POSITIONING
Zinc India
Largest integrated zinc-lead producer
Zinc International
One of the largest undeveloped zinc deposits
Oil & Gas
India's largest private-sector crude oil producer
Silver
5th largest silver producer globally
Aluminium
Strategically located large-scale assets with integrated power
Steel
Integrated Steel Producer
Iron ore4
One of the largest exporter in India
R&R Life1
FY2023
FY2024e
Full Capacity2
Production
Production
25+
1,032kt
1075-1100 kt
1.2mtpa
20+
273kt
250-290 kt
500ktpa
143
135-140
3003
kboepd
kboepd
kboepd
25+
22.9moz
~24moz
25mozpa
2,291kt
~2.3mnt
2.8mtpa
1.37mnt
1.5 - 1.6
3.0mtpa
mnt
5.4mnt
7.5 - 8.5
12mnt
mnt
Cumulative Production
Competitive Position on Cost Curve Quartiles5
I II III IV
Aluminium
Zinc
India
Zinc
International
Cost of Production
1. R&R life is as on 31st March 2023; 2. Includes announced expansions; 3. Expected capacity for currently producing assets and exploration; 4. Saleable
6
Vedanta Limited
production (Excluding IOO); 5. CY23e cost curve
Investor Presentation December 2023
2a Well-positioned to capitalise on India's economic growth & natural resources potential
India is amongst the fastest growing economy globally and is slated to be the world's third largest economy by 2027, as per IMF
Real GDP CAGR of World Largest Economies (2022 to 2028)
6.1%
4.1%
1.8%
1.7%
1.4%
1.4%
1.2%
0.9%
0.9%
0.7%
India
China
US
Canada
France
UK
Germany
Italy
Russia
Japan
India will be a key driver for the demand for commodities
Global Demand CAGR (2022-2030)
India Demand CAGR (2022-2030)
Vedanta is significantly invested in metals critical to economic
development and to the energy transition
Growth in demand for Minerals from Energy Technologies (2022 - 2050)
Copper
Aluminium
Zinc
Oil & Gas
Finished Steel
Iron Ore
2.4%
Copper
2.0%
Aluminium
1.6%
Zinc
1.0%
Oil & Gas
0.8%
Finished Steel
0.1%
Iron Ore
9.5%
4.1%
5.9%
4.2%
5.2%
4.5%
Fe
Al
Cu
Zn
3.2x
4.2x
3.1x
3.3x
Pb
Ni
Ag
Steel
3.4x
1.8x
4.5x
1.2x
• Source: IMF, Woodmac
Vedanta Limited
• Notes: Information displayed is related to VEDL consolidated business
Investor Presentation December 2023
3a Proven track record of operational excellence
Zinc-Lead
Silver
Copper
Aluminium
Steel
Power
Iron Ore
Oil & Gas
2,000
(kt)
1,800
1,600
Equivalent
1,400
1,200
Copper
1,000
Production
800
600
400
Total
200
0
FY2015
FY2004
FY2005
FY2006
FY2007
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Strong EBITDA Performance
$ 4.4 bn
$0.3 bn
FY2004FY2023
Vedanta Limited
Investor Presentation December 2023
All commodity and power capacities rebased to Copper equivalent capacity (defined as production x commodity price / copper price) using average commodity prices for FY 2023. Power rebased using FY 2023 realisations, Copper custom smelting production rebased at TC/RC for FY 2023, Iron ore volumes refers to sales with prices rebased at realized prices for FY 2023
8
3b Well invested and consolidated assets driving growth
Tuticorin Smelter
Vedanta IPO
Acquired Australian Cu
Acquired KCM
170 kt Zinc smelter
mine
Acquired BALCO
50 kt Pb smelter
Acquired HZL
150 MW Power Plant
Acquired SESA Goa
Commissioned 245 kt Al smelter and 540 MW CPP at BALCO
Commissioned 500kt VAL smelter
Commissioned 1,980MW
TSPL
Acquired ESL
Acquired Cairn India
Expansion of
Zinc India
Acquired FACOR
to 1.12 mtpa and
Acquired ZI
Acquired Nicomet
Gamsberg to 250kt
Commissioned 210kt
Entering Semiconductor
Commissioned 1250kt
Zn smelter
and Display business
JSG smelter
Pre
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY20 -
IPO
04-06
07-09
10-12
13-19
till date
Aluminium Business
Vision
"Be 3 MTPA Aluminium producer with best-in-class cost position "
Vedanta Aluminium
Business to be:
100% integrated aluminum producer
First quartile cost curve producer
Top 3 primary Aluminium producer in the world ex-China
Producer with 30% low carbon 'green' Aluminium mix
- digitally-enabledoperator
Focused on sustainable operations
