    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/18 07:33:13 am
374.75 INR   +12.91%
02:53pVedanta Ltd. Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:43aAsian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06:46aIndian stocks close at record levels as banks, metals jump
RE
Vedanta Ltd. Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

10/18/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Vedanta Limited Sponsored ADR (VEDL) is currently at $19.85, up $1.95 or 10.89%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 28, 2018, when it closed at $20.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 12, 2020, when it rose 20.58%

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 28.81% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since May 10, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best six day stretch since the six days ending March 7, 2016, when it rose 32.45%

-- Up 29.91% month-to-date

-- Up 126.08% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2009, when it rose 230.07%

-- Down 58.75% from its all-time closing high of $48.12 on Dec. 6, 2007

-- Up 286.94% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 19, 2020), when it closed at $5.13

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 297.8% from its 52-week closing low of $4.99 on Nov. 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $20.01; highest intraday level since March 13, 2018, when it hit $20.29

-- Up 11.79% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.14%

All data as of 2:32:46 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 1452ET

All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
10/15Asian ADRs Nearly 1% Higher Friday Morning
MT
10/14Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/12Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/11Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Monday Trading
MT
10/08VEDANTA : puts in place comprehensive framework to become ESG leader
PU
10/07Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 099 B 14 598 M 14 598 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 458 M 2 458 M
Net Debt 2022 199 B 2 638 M 2 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 6,30%
Capitalization 1 388 B 18 431 M 18 441 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 17 047
Free-Float 34,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED105.64%16 395
ANTOFAGASTA PLC4.65%20 452
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.30.85%16 650
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-8.09%8 554
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED22.50%8 272
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-4.40%7 001