Vedanta Ltd. Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

Vedanta Limited Sponsored ADR (VEDL) is currently at $19.85, up $1.95 or 10.89%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 28, 2018, when it closed at $20.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 12, 2020, when it rose 20.58%

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 28.81% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since May 10, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best six day stretch since the six days ending March 7, 2016, when it rose 32.45%

-- Up 29.91% month-to-date

-- Up 126.08% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2009, when it rose 230.07%

-- Down 58.75% from its all-time closing high of $48.12 on Dec. 6, 2007

-- Up 286.94% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 19, 2020), when it closed at $5.13

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 297.8% from its 52-week closing low of $4.99 on Nov. 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $20.01; highest intraday level since March 13, 2018, when it hit $20.29

-- Up 11.79% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.14%

