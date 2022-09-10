Vedanta : Newspaper Advertisements 09/10/2022 | 05:30am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/100 September 10, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Notice convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-VisualMeans, pursuant to the Order dated August 26, 2022 of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, in the matter of proposed Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its shareholders Dear Sir/ Madam, This intimation is in continuation of our letter no. VEDL/Sec/SE/22-23/99 dated September 09, 2022. Pursuant to directions of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, vide its Order dated August 26, 2022 in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its shareholders ("Scheme") and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to publish notice of the meeting of the equity shareholders proposed to convened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means, in 'Business Standard' in English language having nationwide circulation and 'Navshakti' in Marathi language having circulation in Maharashtra. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper advertisement published today i.e., September 10, 2022 in 'Business Standard' in English language in the New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Lucknow editions. Kindly note that, on account of auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi and Ganpati Visarjan activities prevalent in the State of Maharashtra on September 09, 2022 and due to the fact that 'Business Standard' will not be available for circulation in the State of Maharashtra on September 10, 2022 and September 11, 2022 and 'Navshakti' will not be available for circulation in the State of Maharashtra on September 10, 2022, the attached newspaper advertisement will be published in Mumbai and Pune editions of 'Business Standard' on September 12, 2022 and the newspaper advertisement in 'Navshakti' in Marathi language will be published on September 11, 2022. The Company will file separate intimations upon publication of the aforesaid newspaper advertisements. The attached newspaper advertisement is also made available on the website of the Company at www.vedantalimited.com. This is for your information and record. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Vedanta Limited Digitally signed by PRERNA HALWASIYA Date: 2022.09.10 14:03:40 +05'30' Prerna Halwasiya Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Enclosed: As above. PHOTO: PTI NEW DELHI | 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 ECONOMY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 7 . < Direct tax mop-up jumps 35.5% to ~6.48 trn in FY23 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Regd. Oﬃce: Indian Rayon Compound, Veraval - 362 266, Gujarat | Tel: 91 2876 243257 | Fax: 91 2876 243220 CIN: L67120GJ2007PLC058890 | www.adityabirlacapital.com | abc.secretarial@adityabirlacapital.com ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY New Delhi, 9 September he provisional gross direct tax collections Tfor FY23 till September 8 stood at ~6.48 trillion, which is 35.5 per cent higher than the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stand at ~5.29 tril- lion, which is 30.2 per cent higher than the net collec- tions for the corresponding period of last year, the min- sonal income tax collections, ing are paying off, and tax col- istrysaid,addingthatthiswas after adjusting for refunds, lections continue on their 37.2 per cent of the net direct grew32.7percentand28.3per upward trajectory," said tax Budget Estimate for FY23. cent refunds, respectively, the Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, The ministry said refunds statement said. Deloitte India. amounting to ~1.19 trillion "As the economy contin- Weeks earlier, Central have been issued till ues to recover from the Covid Board of Direct Taxes September 8 this fiscal year, downturn,theeffortsatnudg- Chairman Nitin Gupta had 65.3 per cent higher than the ing tax-payers to better com- told Business Standard that refunds issued for the same pliance through a combina- gross direct tax collection as period in FY22. tion of technology onAugust30stoodat~4.8tril- Net corporate tax and per- intervention and data report- lion, 33 per cent more than the ~3.6 trillion collected in the same period last year. Gupta said if the trend continued, the direct tax collection for FY23 could exceed the Budget target of ~14.20 trillion. Of the target, ~7.2 trillion is expected from corporate tax and ~7 trillion from taxes on various incomes, including personal income tax and securities transaction tax. TheCentreiscountingpri- marily on healthy direct and indirect tax collection this year to maintain its FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP at a time when its subsidy and welfare spending commitments have increased due to inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Europe. Goodsandservicestaxcol- lections in August remained above ~1.4 trillion for the sixth month in a row. NOTICE FOR ATTENTION OF THE MEMBERS OF ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED In order to enable sending of notices (including postal ballot notice) and other statutory communications to the Members in electronic form, we request the Members of Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("the Company"), who have not yet registered / updated their email address to register the same as under: Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to register/update their email address and other KYC details, if applicable, by sending request at einward.ris@kﬁntech.com along with Form ISR-1 and other relevant forms and documents. The format of Form ISR-1 is available on the website of KFinTech at https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/isc/. Members holding shares in dematerialised mode are requested to register/update their email address(es) with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. For the limited purpose of receiving shareholder notices (including postal ballot notice), Members may temporarily update their email address by accessing the website of the Company at https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/investor-relations https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/mobilereg/mobileemailreg.aspx. For Aditya Birla Capital Limited Place: Mumbai Amber Gupta Date : 10th September, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer A14091 YES BANK NPA SALE CHALLENGE Arcil-Cerberusbacksoutofrace BS REPORTER decided not to submit bids, as a percentage of gross rying value on the balance Mumbai, 9 September sources aware of the develop- advances, was 13.4 per cent as sheet as of March 31, the bank ment said. This could pave the onJune30. Ofthe~11,183crore, had said earlier. The deal is set Asset Reconstruction way for JC Flower to buy the YES Bank will get 15 per cent tobethelargestsaleofstressed Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) & private lender's bad loans. as cash for the NPA sale, while assets in domestic markets. Cerberus Capital, which was The NPA sale of ~48,000 85 per cent will be by way of In July, YES Bank signed a planning to challenge JC crore was key for the bank to security receipts. binding term sheet with JCF Flower's ~11,183-crore bid for cleanupthebooksofYESBank A Swiss Challenge auction ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC YES Bank non-performing and would reduce its gross waslaunchedwithJCFlower's for a strategic partnership for asset (NPA) portfolio under non-performing loans signifi- base bid of ~11,183 crore, which the sale of identified stressed Swiss Challenge method, has cantly. The bank's gross NPA, is roughly 135 per cent of car- loans of the bank. Identifyingwork,funding keytourbanjobsscheme CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093 Phone No. +91-22-66434500, Fax: +91-22-66434530 Email id: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in, website: www.vedantalimited.com IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH CSA (CAA) NO. 195/2022 IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 230 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013 AND IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VEDANTA LIMITED AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS Vedanta Limited, a Company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having Corporate Identification Number L13209MH1965PLC291394 and Applicant Company/ Company its registered office at 1st Floor, C wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India. NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE APPLICANT COMPANY Notice is hereby given that by an order dated August 26, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("Tribunal") has directed a meeting to be held of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification(s), the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Vedanta Limited and its shareholders ("Scheme"), under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). INDIVJAL DHASMANA New Delhi, 9 September Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, have introduced job schemes in urban areas or are in the process of doing so. However, these are very small schemes, and to make any fruitful dent in urban poverty, a national-level programme is required to be launched. For instance, Rajasthan's scheme which is the biggest scheme among these states, has an annual budget expenditure of ~800 crore. In fact, a report, 'The State ofInequalityinIndia',commis- sioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, had recommended in May that such a scheme be launched. It should be on the basis of its assessment that a gap between the labour force participation rate (LFPF)inruralandurbanareas is widening. LFPR is the percentage of persons in the labour force (workingorseekingjobs)inthe population. TheLFPRwasslightlylower in urban areas at 36.8 per cent, comparedwith 37 per cent in rural areas in 2017-18, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). However, this gap widened over the next few years. The LFPR was 36.9 per cent in urban areas and 37.7 per cent in rural areas the following year. It rose to 38.6 per cent in urban areas in 2019-20, but the rise was faster in rural areas, at 40.8 per cent. Thefollowingyear,2020-21, when the first Covid wave struck and nationwide lock- downs were announced for months, the LFPR rose to 42.7 per cent in rural areas and 38.9 per cent in urban areas. However, launching a job- guarantee scheme for urban areas at the national level or urban MGNREGA will face the crucial issue of financial bur- den. The Centre may have to bearitaloneorwiththehelpof states. The financial burden depends on the design of the scheme. There would be around 471 million workers in India in 2021, according to World Bank data. Extrapolating from an ear- EXPENDITURE THAT A NATIONAL URBAN JOBS SCHEME MAY ENTAIL Expenditurein2019in~trillion (figuresinbracketsExpenditure as%ofGDPin2019) 2.8 4.5 (2.7) (1.7) In case one person per In case every adult in household below a threshold households below a threshold is given work for 100 days is given work for 100 days in a year in a year Source: Report on job guarantee scheme in urban areas by Azim Premji University Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur on Friday Rajasthan launches 100 days' job scheme for families in urban areas RajasthanChiefMinisterAshokGehlotonFridaylaunched the"IndiraGandhiUrbanEmploymentScheme"alongthe linesoftheMGNREGAtoprovide100daysofemploymenta yeartofamiliesinurbanareas. Callingitahistoricscheme,Gehlotsaidanyfamilythat wantedtoincreasetheirincomeatatimeofhighinflation couldseekjobsunderthescheme. Hesaidtheemployment guaranteeprogrammewaspreparedafterstudyingsimilar suchschemesinotherstates. LocalSelfGovernmentand UrbanDevelopmentandHousingMinisterShantiDhariwal saidmorethan400,000peopleregisteredunderthe scheme,whilejobcardshadbeenissuedto250,000. Onthe firstday,around40,000peoplegotjobs.PTI lier NSS report that says 20 per ~13,000 a month as stipend for centofthelabourforceisinthe personswithsomeeducation.It unorganised sector in urban proposedproviding100daysof India,around94.2millionper- guaranteed work to casual sonswereinthissectorin2021. workers. It also proposed 150 However,urbanMGN- contiguous days of REGA may not target training and appren- theunorganisedsector ticeshipfortheeducat- entirely. edyouthinurbanclus- Earlier, Azim ters. Premji University About 4,000 urban cameoutwithareportonajob- local bodies, accounting for guarantee programme for about 50 per cent of the popu- urban India, in 2019. That lation(Census2011data),could reporthadproposed~500aday be covered under the scheme aswagesforcasualworkersand through an Act, it suggested. According to that report, the total budgetary requirement will have three components - labour, material, and administrative cost. It proposed a 60:40 ratio. Thatis,60percentofthe total budgetary allocation would be labour cost and 40 per cent would be a combination of material and administrative cost. Labourcostsshouldbesplit between the Centre and states in an 80:20 ratio, it said. Also, non-labour costs would be shared among the Centre, states and urban local bodies (ULBs), the report suggested. The report proposed two options for the programme. Option-1 will give work of 100 days in a year to one person in ahouseholdandOption-2gives it to every adult. The first option would, under certain assumptions, cost a total of ~2.8 trillion or 1.7 percentofGDPatthatpointof time. Thesecondoptionwould cost ~4.5 trillion or 2.7 per cent of GDP. The issue is from where such funds would come, given that the Centre and states are grappling with rising expendi- tureandscarceresources. This is even as goods and services tax (GST) is providing them some buffer. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said funds could be reallocated from the Budget. Moreover, ~500 a day to a casual worker is a big amountanditshouldratherbe minimum wages for unskilled workers. Besides, all casual workers will not turn up for these works as they also have to be available for contractors. Otherwise, they will lose those jobs, he said. Moreover, ~13,000 a month as stipend for persons with someeducationisnotanurban job scheme but more of an employmentdoleandneedsto be separated. Sen said more than the funds, a bigger problematic area in the way of such a scheme is identifying the kinds of work that would be provided. C P Chandrasekhar, former professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the point is whether you have willingness to introduce such a scheme. "Ifyouhavethewillingness, you will mobilise resources for suchaprogramme. Thisiscru- cial not only from the point of viewofprovidingemployment tothepeoplebutalsotostimu- late the economy through demand multipliers," he said. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein, and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") ("Meeting") for the purpose of seeking approval to the Scheme as set out in the Notice of Meeting. Notice of the Meeting along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 ("CAA Rules") and other accompanying documents, have been sent through electronic mail to those equity shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Applicant Company/ Depositories. The electronic dispatch has been completed on September 09, 2022. Notice of the Meeting, along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the CAA Rules and other accompanying documents are also placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: www.vedantalimited.com; the website of NSDL viz. www.evoting.nsdl.com, being the agency appointed by the Company to provide e-voting and other facilities for the Meeting and the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited viz. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively. All the documents referred to in the said Statement, shall be available for inspection through electronic mode during the proceedings of the Meeting. Equity shareholders seeking to inspect copies of the said documents may send an email at compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in. Further, all the documents referred to in the said Statement shall also be open for inspection by the equity shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on all working days up to the date of the Meeting. The Tribunal has appointed Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director of company to be the Chairperson for the Meeting and Mr. Upendra Shukla, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No.: 2727) to be the Scrutinizer for the Meeting. The abovementioned Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders at the Meeting, will be subject to the subsequent sanction of the Tribunal and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory or other authorities, as may be necessary. The Company has engaged the services of NSDL for facilitating the remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting. The equity shareholders of the Applicant Company entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting may vote through remote e-voting to cast their respective votes prior to the date of the Meeting or may vote through e-voting at the meeting, by following the instructions provided in the Notice. Since the Meeting of equity shareholders is being held through VC/ OAVM, physical attendance of equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the equity shareholders will not be available for the Meeting. The cut-off date for e-voting and time period for the remote e-voting of the aforesaid Meeting is as under: NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company Cut-off date for e-voting Tuesday, October 04, 2022 Remote e-voting start date and time Thursday, October 06, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (IST) Remote e-voting end date and time Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by NSDL upon expiry of the aforesaid period. Equity shareholders who have cast their votes by remote e-voting may also attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again at the Meeting. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Tuesday, October 04, 2022 ("Cut-offDate"), only shall be entitled to exercise his/her/its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the Notice and attend the Meeting. Information and instructions including manner of voting (both remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) by equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, physical mode and for equity shareholders who have not registered their email address has been provided in the Notice. The persons who become shareholders of the Applicant Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding equity shares of the Applicant Company as on the Cut-off Date (mentioned herein above)/ shareholders who have forgotten the User ID and Password, can obtain/ generate the same as per the instructions provided in the Notice. Equity Shareholders holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with the Applicant Company, are requested to register/ update the same by sending an application to the Applicant Company through Form ISR 1 duly filled with details including Folio Number and attaching a self-attested copy of PAN card to M/s. Kfin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of Applicant Company at einward.ris@kfintech.com. Equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered their e-mail addresses with their Depository Participant(s), are requested to register / update their email addresses with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. Equity shareholders seeking any queries / questions with regard to the Scheme or the matter proposed to be considered at the aforesaid Meeting, may register in advance as a speaker by sending a request only from their registered email IDs mentioning the shareholder's name, DP ID and Client ID / Folio number, PAN, and mobile number to compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in by Monday, October 03, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST). In case of queries relating to e-Voting, equity shareholders are requested to note the following contact details: Ms. Sarita Mote, Assistant Manager National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. Email Id: evoting@nsdl.co.in Toll Free Nos.: 1800 1020 990 / 1800 22 44 30 Dated: September 10, 2022Sd/- Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha Chairperson appointed for the Meeting PHOTO: PTI AHMEDABAD | 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 ECONOMY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 7 . < Direct tax mop-up jumps 35.5% to ~6.48 trn in FY23 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Regd. Oﬃce: Indian Rayon Compound, Veraval - 362 266, Gujarat | Tel: 91 2876 243257 | Fax: 91 2876 243220 CIN: L67120GJ2007PLC058890 | www.adityabirlacapital.com | abc.secretarial@adityabirlacapital.com ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY New Delhi, 9 September he provisional gross direct tax collections Tfor FY23 till September 8 stood at ~6.48 trillion, which is 35.5 per cent higher than the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stand at ~5.29 tril- lion, which is 30.2 per cent higher than the net collec- tions for the corresponding period of last year, the min- sonal income tax collections, ing are paying off, and tax col- istrysaid,addingthatthiswas after adjusting for refunds, lections continue on their 37.2 per cent of the net direct grew32.7percentand28.3per upward trajectory," said tax Budget Estimate for FY23. cent refunds, respectively, the Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, The ministry said refunds statement said. Deloitte India. amounting to ~1.19 trillion "As the economy contin- Weeks earlier, Central have been issued till ues to recover from the Covid Board of Direct Taxes September 8 this fiscal year, downturn,theeffortsatnudg- Chairman Nitin Gupta had 65.3 per cent higher than the ing tax-payers to better com- told Business Standard that refunds issued for the same pliance through a combina- gross direct tax collection as period in FY22. tion of technology onAugust30stoodat~4.8tril- Net corporate tax and per- intervention and data report- lion, 33 per cent more than the ~3.6 trillion collected in the same period last year. Gupta said if the trend continued, the direct tax collection for FY23 could exceed the Budget target of ~14.20 trillion. Of the target, ~7.2 trillion is expected from corporate tax and ~7 trillion from taxes on various incomes, including personal income tax and securities transaction tax. TheCentreiscountingpri- marily on healthy direct and indirect tax collection this year to maintain its FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP at a time when its subsidy and welfare spending commitments have increased due to inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Europe. Goodsandservicestaxcol- lections in August remained above ~1.4 trillion for the sixth month in a row. NOTICE FOR ATTENTION OF THE MEMBERS OF ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED In order to enable sending of notices (including postal ballot notice) and other statutory communications to the Members in electronic form, we request the Members of Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("the Company"), who have not yet registered / updated their email address to register the same as under: Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to register/update their email address and other KYC details, if applicable, by sending request at einward.ris@kﬁntech.com along with Form ISR-1 and other relevant forms and documents. The format of Form ISR-1 is available on the website of KFinTech at https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/isc/. Members holding shares in dematerialised mode are requested to register/update their email address(es) with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. For the limited purpose of receiving shareholder notices (including postal ballot notice), Members may temporarily update their email address by accessing the website of the Company at https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/investor-relations https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/mobilereg/mobileemailreg.aspx. For Aditya Birla Capital Limited Place: Mumbai Amber Gupta Date : 10th September, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer A14091 YES BANK NPA SALE CHALLENGE Arcil-Cerberusbacksoutofrace BS REPORTER decided not to submit bids, as a percentage of gross rying value on the balance Mumbai, 9 September sources aware of the develop- advances, was 13.4 per cent as sheet as of March 31, the bank ment said. This could pave the onJune30. Ofthe~11,183crore, had said earlier. The deal is set Asset Reconstruction way for JC Flower to buy the YES Bank will get 15 per cent tobethelargestsaleofstressed Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) & private lender's bad loans. as cash for the NPA sale, while assets in domestic markets. Cerberus Capital, which was The NPA sale of ~48,000 85 per cent will be by way of In July, YES Bank signed a planning to challenge JC crore was key for the bank to security receipts. binding term sheet with JCF Flower's ~11,183-crore bid for cleanupthebooksofYESBank A Swiss Challenge auction ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC YES Bank non-performing and would reduce its gross waslaunchedwithJCFlower's for a strategic partnership for asset (NPA) portfolio under non-performing loans signifi- base bid of ~11,183 crore, which the sale of identified stressed Swiss Challenge method, has cantly. The bank's gross NPA, is roughly 135 per cent of car- loans of the bank. Identifyingwork,funding keytourbanjobsscheme CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093 Phone No. +91-22-66434500, Fax: +91-22-66434530 Email id: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in, website: www.vedantalimited.com IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH CSA (CAA) NO. 195/2022 IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 230 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013 AND IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VEDANTA LIMITED AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS Vedanta Limited, a Company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having Corporate Identification Number L13209MH1965PLC291394 and Applicant Company/ Company its registered office at 1st Floor, C wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India. NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE APPLICANT COMPANY Notice is hereby given that by an order dated August 26, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("Tribunal") has directed a meeting to be held of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification(s), the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Vedanta Limited and its shareholders ("Scheme"), under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). INDIVJAL DHASMANA New Delhi, 9 September Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, have introduced job schemes in urban areas or are in the process of doing so. However, these are very small schemes, and to make any fruitful dent in urban poverty, a national-level programme is required to be launched. For instance, Rajasthan's scheme which is the biggest scheme among these states, has an annual budget expenditure of ~800 crore. In fact, a report, 'The State ofInequalityinIndia',commis- sioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, had recommended in May that such a scheme be launched. It should be on the basis of its assessment that a gap between the labour force participation rate (LFPF)inruralandurbanareas is widening. LFPR is the percentage of persons in the labour force (workingorseekingjobs)inthe population. TheLFPRwasslightlylower in urban areas at 36.8 per cent, comparedwith 37 per cent in rural areas in 2017-18, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). However, this gap widened over the next few years. The LFPR was 36.9 per cent in urban areas and 37.7 per cent in rural areas the following year. It rose to 38.6 per cent in urban areas in 2019-20, but the rise was faster in rural areas, at 40.8 per cent. Thefollowingyear,2020-21, when the first Covid wave struck and nationwide lock- downs were announced for months, the LFPR rose to 42.7 per cent in rural areas and 38.9 per cent in urban areas. However, launching a job- guarantee scheme for urban areas at the national level or urban MGNREGA will face the crucial issue of financial bur- den. The Centre may have to bearitaloneorwiththehelpof states. The financial burden depends on the design of the scheme. There would be around 471 million workers in India in 2021, according to World Bank data. Extrapolating from an ear- EXPENDITURE THAT A NATIONAL URBAN JOBS SCHEME MAY ENTAIL Expenditurein2019in~trillion (figuresinbracketsExpenditure as%ofGDPin2019) 2.8 4.5 (2.7) (1.7) In case one person per In case every adult in household below a threshold households below a threshold is given work for 100 days is given work for 100 days in a year in a year Source: Report on job guarantee scheme in urban areas by Azim Premji University Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur on Friday Rajasthan launches 100 days' job scheme for families in urban areas RajasthanChiefMinisterAshokGehlotonFridaylaunched the"IndiraGandhiUrbanEmploymentScheme"alongthe linesoftheMGNREGAtoprovide100daysofemploymenta yeartofamiliesinurbanareas. Callingitahistoricscheme,Gehlotsaidanyfamilythat wantedtoincreasetheirincomeatatimeofhighinflation couldseekjobsunderthescheme. Hesaidtheemployment guaranteeprogrammewaspreparedafterstudyingsimilar suchschemesinotherstates. LocalSelfGovernmentand UrbanDevelopmentandHousingMinisterShantiDhariwal saidmorethan400,000peopleregisteredunderthe scheme,whilejobcardshadbeenissuedto250,000. Onthe firstday,around40,000peoplegotjobs.PTI lier NSS report that says 20 per ~13,000 a month as stipend for centofthelabourforceisinthe personswithsomeeducation.It unorganised sector in urban proposedproviding100daysof India,around94.2millionper- guaranteed work to casual sonswereinthissectorin2021. workers. It also proposed 150 However,urbanMGN- contiguous days of REGA may not target training and appren- theunorganisedsector ticeshipfortheeducat- entirely. edyouthinurbanclus- Earlier, Azim ters. Premji University About 4,000 urban cameoutwithareportonajob- local bodies, accounting for guarantee programme for about 50 per cent of the popu- urban India, in 2019. That lation(Census2011data),could reporthadproposed~500aday be covered under the scheme aswagesforcasualworkersand through an Act, it suggested. According to that report, the total budgetary requirement will have three components - labour, material, and administrative cost. It proposed a 60:40 ratio. Thatis,60percentofthe total budgetary allocation would be labour cost and 40 per cent would be a combination of material and administrative cost. Labourcostsshouldbesplit between the Centre and states in an 80:20 ratio, it said. Also, non-labour costs would be shared among the Centre, states and urban local bodies (ULBs), the report suggested. The report proposed two options for the programme. Option-1 will give work of 100 days in a year to one person in ahouseholdandOption-2gives it to every adult. The first option would, under certain assumptions, cost a total of ~2.8 trillion or 1.7 percentofGDPatthatpointof time. Thesecondoptionwould cost ~4.5 trillion or 2.7 per cent of GDP. The issue is from where such funds would come, given that the Centre and states are grappling with rising expendi- tureandscarceresources. This is even as goods and services tax (GST) is providing them some buffer. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said funds could be reallocated from the Budget. Moreover, ~500 a day to a casual worker is a big amountanditshouldratherbe minimum wages for unskilled workers. Besides, all casual workers will not turn up for these works as they also have to be available for contractors. Otherwise, they will lose those jobs, he said. Moreover, ~13,000 a month as stipend for persons with someeducationisnotanurban job scheme but more of an employmentdoleandneedsto be separated. Sen said more than the funds, a bigger problematic area in the way of such a scheme is identifying the kinds of work that would be provided. C P Chandrasekhar, former professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the point is whether you have willingness to introduce such a scheme. "Ifyouhavethewillingness, you will mobilise resources for suchaprogramme. Thisiscru- cial not only from the point of viewofprovidingemployment tothepeoplebutalsotostimu- late the economy through demand multipliers," he said. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein, and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") ("Meeting") for the purpose of seeking approval to the Scheme as set out in the Notice of Meeting. Notice of the Meeting along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 ("CAA Rules") and other accompanying documents, have been sent through electronic mail to those equity shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Applicant Company/ Depositories. The electronic dispatch has been completed on September 09, 2022. Notice of the Meeting, along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the CAA Rules and other accompanying documents are also placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: www.vedantalimited.com; the website of NSDL viz. www.evoting.nsdl.com, being the agency appointed by the Company to provide e-voting and other facilities for the Meeting and the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited viz. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively. All the documents referred to in the said Statement, shall be available for inspection through electronic mode during the proceedings of the Meeting. Equity shareholders seeking to inspect copies of the said documents may send an email at compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in. Further, all the documents referred to in the said Statement shall also be open for inspection by the equity shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on all working days up to the date of the Meeting. The Tribunal has appointed Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director of company to be the Chairperson for the Meeting and Mr. Upendra Shukla, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No.: 2727) to be the Scrutinizer for the Meeting. The abovementioned Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders at the Meeting, will be subject to the subsequent sanction of the Tribunal and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory or other authorities, as may be necessary. The Company has engaged the services of NSDL for facilitating the remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting. The equity shareholders of the Applicant Company entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting may vote through remote e-voting to cast their respective votes prior to the date of the Meeting or may vote through e-voting at the meeting, by following the instructions provided in the Notice. Since the Meeting of equity shareholders is being held through VC/ OAVM, physical attendance of equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the equity shareholders will not be available for the Meeting. The cut-off date for e-voting and time period for the remote e-voting of the aforesaid Meeting is as under: NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company Cut-off date for e-voting Tuesday, October 04, 2022 Remote e-voting start date and time Thursday, October 06, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (IST) Remote e-voting end date and time Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by NSDL upon expiry of the aforesaid period. Equity shareholders who have cast their votes by remote e-voting may also attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again at the Meeting. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Tuesday, October 04, 2022 ("Cut-offDate"), only shall be entitled to exercise his/her/its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the Notice and attend the Meeting. Information and instructions including manner of voting (both remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) by equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, physical mode and for equity shareholders who have not registered their email address has been provided in the Notice. The persons who become shareholders of the Applicant Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding equity shares of the Applicant Company as on the Cut-off Date (mentioned herein above)/ shareholders who have forgotten the User ID and Password, can obtain/ generate the same as per the instructions provided in the Notice. Equity Shareholders holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with the Applicant Company, are requested to register/ update the same by sending an application to the Applicant Company through Form ISR 1 duly filled with details including Folio Number and attaching a self-attested copy of PAN card to M/s. Kfin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of Applicant Company at einward.ris@kfintech.com. Equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered their e-mail addresses with their Depository Participant(s), are requested to register / update their email addresses with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. Equity shareholders seeking any queries / questions with regard to the Scheme or the matter proposed to be considered at the aforesaid Meeting, may register in advance as a speaker by sending a request only from their registered email IDs mentioning the shareholder's name, DP ID and Client ID / Folio number, PAN, and mobile number to compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in by Monday, October 03, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST). In case of queries relating to e-Voting, equity shareholders are requested to note the following contact details: Ms. Sarita Mote, Assistant Manager National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. Email Id: evoting@nsdl.co.in Toll Free Nos.: 1800 1020 990 / 1800 22 44 30 Dated: September 10, 2022Sd/- Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha Chairperson appointed for the Meeting PHOTO: PTI BENGALURU | 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 ECONOMY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 7 . < Direct tax mop-up jumps 35.5% to ~6.48 trn in FY23 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Regd. Oﬃce: Indian Rayon Compound, Veraval - 362 266, Gujarat | Tel: 91 2876 243257 | Fax: 91 2876 243220 CIN: L67120GJ2007PLC058890 | www.adityabirlacapital.com | abc.secretarial@adityabirlacapital.com ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY New Delhi, 9 September he provisional gross direct tax collections Tfor FY23 till September 8 stood at ~6.48 trillion, which is 35.5 per cent higher than the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stand at ~5.29 tril- lion, which is 30.2 per cent higher than the net collec- tions for the corresponding period of last year, the min- sonal income tax collections, ing are paying off, and tax col- istrysaid,addingthatthiswas after adjusting for refunds, lections continue on their 37.2 per cent of the net direct grew32.7percentand28.3per upward trajectory," said tax Budget Estimate for FY23. cent refunds, respectively, the Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, The ministry said refunds statement said. Deloitte India. amounting to ~1.19 trillion "As the economy contin- Weeks earlier, Central have been issued till ues to recover from the Covid Board of Direct Taxes September 8 this fiscal year, downturn,theeffortsatnudg- Chairman Nitin Gupta had 65.3 per cent higher than the ing tax-payers to better com- told Business Standard that refunds issued for the same pliance through a combina- gross direct tax collection as period in FY22. tion of technology onAugust30stoodat~4.8tril- Net corporate tax and per- intervention and data report- lion, 33 per cent more than the ~3.6 trillion collected in the same period last year. Gupta said if the trend continued, the direct tax collection for FY23 could exceed the Budget target of ~14.20 trillion. Of the target, ~7.2 trillion is expected from corporate tax and ~7 trillion from taxes on various incomes, including personal income tax and securities transaction tax. TheCentreiscountingpri- marily on healthy direct and indirect tax collection this year to maintain its FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP at a time when its subsidy and welfare spending commitments have increased due to inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Europe. Goodsandservicestaxcol- lections in August remained above ~1.4 trillion for the sixth month in a row. NOTICE FOR ATTENTION OF THE MEMBERS OF ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED In order to enable sending of notices (including postal ballot notice) and other statutory communications to the Members in electronic form, we request the Members of Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("the Company"), who have not yet registered / updated their email address to register the same as under: Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to register/update their email address and other KYC details, if applicable, by sending request at einward.ris@kﬁntech.com along with Form ISR-1 and other relevant forms and documents. The format of Form ISR-1 is available on the website of KFinTech at https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/isc/. Members holding shares in dematerialised mode are requested to register/update their email address(es) with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. For the limited purpose of receiving shareholder notices (including postal ballot notice), Members may temporarily update their email address by accessing the website of the Company at https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/investor-relations https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/mobilereg/mobileemailreg.aspx. For Aditya Birla Capital Limited Place: Mumbai Amber Gupta Date : 10th September, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer A14091 YES BANK NPA SALE CHALLENGE Arcil-Cerberusbacksoutofrace BS REPORTER decided not to submit bids, as a percentage of gross rying value on the balance Mumbai, 9 September sources aware of the develop- advances, was 13.4 per cent as sheet as of March 31, the bank ment said. This could pave the onJune30. Ofthe~11,183crore, had said earlier. The deal is set Asset Reconstruction way for JC Flower to buy the YES Bank will get 15 per cent tobethelargestsaleofstressed Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) & private lender's bad loans. as cash for the NPA sale, while assets in domestic markets. Cerberus Capital, which was The NPA sale of ~48,000 85 per cent will be by way of In July, YES Bank signed a planning to challenge JC crore was key for the bank to security receipts. binding term sheet with JCF Flower's ~11,183-crore bid for cleanupthebooksofYESBank A Swiss Challenge auction ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC YES Bank non-performing and would reduce its gross waslaunchedwithJCFlower's for a strategic partnership for asset (NPA) portfolio under non-performing loans signifi- base bid of ~11,183 crore, which the sale of identified stressed Swiss Challenge method, has cantly. The bank's gross NPA, is roughly 135 per cent of car- loans of the bank. Identifyingwork,funding keytourbanjobsscheme CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093 Phone No. +91-22-66434500, Fax: +91-22-66434530 Email id: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in, website: www.vedantalimited.com IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH CSA (CAA) NO. 195/2022 IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 230 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013 AND IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VEDANTA LIMITED AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS Vedanta Limited, a Company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having Corporate Identification Number L13209MH1965PLC291394 and Applicant Company/ Company its registered office at 1st Floor, C wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India. NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE APPLICANT COMPANY Notice is hereby given that by an order dated August 26, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("Tribunal") has directed a meeting to be held of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification(s), the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Vedanta Limited and its shareholders ("Scheme"), under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). INDIVJAL DHASMANA New Delhi, 9 September Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, have introduced job schemes in urban areas or are in the process of doing so. However, these are very small schemes, and to make any fruitful dent in urban poverty, a national-level programme is required to be launched. For instance, Rajasthan's scheme which is the biggest scheme among these states, has an annual budget expenditure of ~800 crore. In fact, a report, 'The State ofInequalityinIndia',commis- sioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, had recommended in May that such a scheme be launched. It should be on the basis of its assessment that a gap between the labour force participation rate (LFPF)inruralandurbanareas is widening. LFPR is the percentage of persons in the labour force (workingorseekingjobs)inthe population. TheLFPRwasslightlylower in urban areas at 36.8 per cent, comparedwith 37 per cent in rural areas in 2017-18, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). However, this gap widened over the next few years. The LFPR was 36.9 per cent in urban areas and 37.7 per cent in rural areas the following year. It rose to 38.6 per cent in urban areas in 2019-20, but the rise was faster in rural areas, at 40.8 per cent. Thefollowingyear,2020-21, when the first Covid wave struck and nationwide lock- downs were announced for months, the LFPR rose to 42.7 per cent in rural areas and 38.9 per cent in urban areas. However, launching a job- guarantee scheme for urban areas at the national level or urban MGNREGA will face the crucial issue of financial bur- den. The Centre may have to bearitaloneorwiththehelpof states. The financial burden depends on the design of the scheme. There would be around 471 million workers in India in 2021, according to World Bank data. Extrapolating from an ear- EXPENDITURE THAT A NATIONAL URBAN JOBS SCHEME MAY ENTAIL Expenditurein2019in~trillion (figuresinbracketsExpenditure as%ofGDPin2019) 2.8 4.5 (2.7) (1.7) In case one person per In case every adult in household below a threshold households below a threshold is given work for 100 days is given work for 100 days in a year in a year Source: Report on job guarantee scheme in urban areas by Azim Premji University Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur on Friday Rajasthan launches 100 days' job scheme for families in urban areas RajasthanChiefMinisterAshokGehlotonFridaylaunched the"IndiraGandhiUrbanEmploymentScheme"alongthe linesoftheMGNREGAtoprovide100daysofemploymenta yeartofamiliesinurbanareas. Callingitahistoricscheme,Gehlotsaidanyfamilythat wantedtoincreasetheirincomeatatimeofhighinflation couldseekjobsunderthescheme. Hesaidtheemployment guaranteeprogrammewaspreparedafterstudyingsimilar suchschemesinotherstates. LocalSelfGovernmentand UrbanDevelopmentandHousingMinisterShantiDhariwal saidmorethan400,000peopleregisteredunderthe scheme,whilejobcardshadbeenissuedto250,000. Onthe firstday,around40,000peoplegotjobs.PTI lier NSS report that says 20 per ~13,000 a month as stipend for centofthelabourforceisinthe personswithsomeeducation.It unorganised sector in urban proposedproviding100daysof India,around94.2millionper- guaranteed work to casual sonswereinthissectorin2021. workers. It also proposed 150 However,urbanMGN- contiguous days of REGA may not target training and appren- theunorganisedsector ticeshipfortheeducat- entirely. edyouthinurbanclus- Earlier, Azim ters. Premji University About 4,000 urban cameoutwithareportonajob- local bodies, accounting for guarantee programme for about 50 per cent of the popu- urban India, in 2019. That lation(Census2011data),could reporthadproposed~500aday be covered under the scheme aswagesforcasualworkersand through an Act, it suggested. According to that report, the total budgetary requirement will have three components - labour, material, and administrative cost. It proposed a 60:40 ratio. Thatis,60percentofthe total budgetary allocation would be labour cost and 40 per cent would be a combination of material and administrative cost. Labourcostsshouldbesplit between the Centre and states in an 80:20 ratio, it said. Also, non-labour costs would be shared among the Centre, states and urban local bodies (ULBs), the report suggested. The report proposed two options for the programme. Option-1 will give work of 100 days in a year to one person in ahouseholdandOption-2gives it to every adult. The first option would, under certain assumptions, cost a total of ~2.8 trillion or 1.7 percentofGDPatthatpointof time. Thesecondoptionwould cost ~4.5 trillion or 2.7 per cent of GDP. The issue is from where such funds would come, given that the Centre and states are grappling with rising expendi- tureandscarceresources. This is even as goods and services tax (GST) is providing them some buffer. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said funds could be reallocated from the Budget. Moreover, ~500 a day to a casual worker is a big amountanditshouldratherbe minimum wages for unskilled workers. Besides, all casual workers will not turn up for these works as they also have to be available for contractors. Otherwise, they will lose those jobs, he said. Moreover, ~13,000 a month as stipend for persons with someeducationisnotanurban job scheme but more of an employmentdoleandneedsto be separated. Sen said more than the funds, a bigger problematic area in the way of such a scheme is identifying the kinds of work that would be provided. C P Chandrasekhar, former professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the point is whether you have willingness to introduce such a scheme. "Ifyouhavethewillingness, you will mobilise resources for suchaprogramme. Thisiscru- cial not only from the point of viewofprovidingemployment tothepeoplebutalsotostimu- late the economy through demand multipliers," he said. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein, and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") ("Meeting") for the purpose of seeking approval to the Scheme as set out in the Notice of Meeting. Notice of the Meeting along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 ("CAA Rules") and other accompanying documents, have been sent through electronic mail to those equity shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Applicant Company/ Depositories. The electronic dispatch has been completed on September 09, 2022. Notice of the Meeting, along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the CAA Rules and other accompanying documents are also placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: www.vedantalimited.com; the website of NSDL viz. www.evoting.nsdl.com, being the agency appointed by the Company to provide e-voting and other facilities for the Meeting and the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited viz. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively. All the documents referred to in the said Statement, shall be available for inspection through electronic mode during the proceedings of the Meeting. Equity shareholders seeking to inspect copies of the said documents may send an email at compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in. Further, all the documents referred to in the said Statement shall also be open for inspection by the equity shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on all working days up to the date of the Meeting. The Tribunal has appointed Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director of company to be the Chairperson for the Meeting and Mr. Upendra Shukla, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No.: 2727) to be the Scrutinizer for the Meeting. The abovementioned Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders at the Meeting, will be subject to the subsequent sanction of the Tribunal and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory or other authorities, as may be necessary. The Company has engaged the services of NSDL for facilitating the remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting. The equity shareholders of the Applicant Company entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting may vote through remote e-voting to cast their respective votes prior to the date of the Meeting or may vote through e-voting at the meeting, by following the instructions provided in the Notice. Since the Meeting of equity shareholders is being held through VC/ OAVM, physical attendance of equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the equity shareholders will not be available for the Meeting. The cut-off date for e-voting and time period for the remote e-voting of the aforesaid Meeting is as under: NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company Cut-off date for e-voting Tuesday, October 04, 2022 Remote e-voting start date and time Thursday, October 06, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (IST) Remote e-voting end date and time Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by NSDL upon expiry of the aforesaid period. Equity shareholders who have cast their votes by remote e-voting may also attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again at the Meeting. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Tuesday, October 04, 2022 ("Cut-offDate"), only shall be entitled to exercise his/her/its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the Notice and attend the Meeting. Information and instructions including manner of voting (both remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) by equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, physical mode and for equity shareholders who have not registered their email address has been provided in the Notice. The persons who become shareholders of the Applicant Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding equity shares of the Applicant Company as on the Cut-off Date (mentioned herein above)/ shareholders who have forgotten the User ID and Password, can obtain/ generate the same as per the instructions provided in the Notice. Equity Shareholders holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with the Applicant Company, are requested to register/ update the same by sending an application to the Applicant Company through Form ISR 1 duly filled with details including Folio Number and attaching a self-attested copy of PAN card to M/s. Kfin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of Applicant Company at einward.ris@kfintech.com. Equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered their e-mail addresses with their Depository Participant(s), are requested to register / update their email addresses with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. Equity shareholders seeking any queries / questions with regard to the Scheme or the matter proposed to be considered at the aforesaid Meeting, may register in advance as a speaker by sending a request only from their registered email IDs mentioning the shareholder's name, DP ID and Client ID / Folio number, PAN, and mobile number to compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in by Monday, October 03, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST). In case of queries relating to e-Voting, equity shareholders are requested to note the following contact details: Ms. Sarita Mote, Assistant Manager National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. Email Id: evoting@nsdl.co.in Toll Free Nos.: 1800 1020 990 / 1800 22 44 30 Dated: September 10, 2022Sd/- Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha Chairperson appointed for the Meeting PHOTO: PTI BHUBANESWAR | 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 ECONOMY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 7 . < Direct tax mop-up jumps 35.5% to ~6.48 trn in FY23 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Regd. Oﬃce: Indian Rayon Compound, Veraval - 362 266, Gujarat | Tel: 91 2876 243257 | Fax: 91 2876 243220 CIN: L67120GJ2007PLC058890 | www.adityabirlacapital.com | abc.secretarial@adityabirlacapital.com ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY New Delhi, 9 September he provisional gross direct tax collections Tfor FY23 till September 8 stood at ~6.48 trillion, which is 35.5 per cent higher than the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stand at ~5.29 tril- lion, which is 30.2 per cent higher than the net collec- tions for the corresponding period of last year, the min- sonal income tax collections, ing are paying off, and tax col- istrysaid,addingthatthiswas after adjusting for refunds, lections continue on their 37.2 per cent of the net direct grew32.7percentand28.3per upward trajectory," said tax Budget Estimate for FY23. cent refunds, respectively, the Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, The ministry said refunds statement said. Deloitte India. amounting to ~1.19 trillion "As the economy contin- Weeks earlier, Central have been issued till ues to recover from the Covid Board of Direct Taxes September 8 this fiscal year, downturn,theeffortsatnudg- Chairman Nitin Gupta had 65.3 per cent higher than the ing tax-payers to better com- told Business Standard that refunds issued for the same pliance through a combina- gross direct tax collection as period in FY22. tion of technology onAugust30stoodat~4.8tril- Net corporate tax and per- intervention and data report- lion, 33 per cent more than the ~3.6 trillion collected in the same period last year. Gupta said if the trend continued, the direct tax collection for FY23 could exceed the Budget target of ~14.20 trillion. Of the target, ~7.2 trillion is expected from corporate tax and ~7 trillion from taxes on various incomes, including personal income tax and securities transaction tax. TheCentreiscountingpri- marily on healthy direct and indirect tax collection this year to maintain its FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP at a time when its subsidy and welfare spending commitments have increased due to inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Europe. Goodsandservicestaxcol- lections in August remained above ~1.4 trillion for the sixth month in a row. NOTICE FOR ATTENTION OF THE MEMBERS OF ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED In order to enable sending of notices (including postal ballot notice) and other statutory communications to the Members in electronic form, we request the Members of Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("the Company"), who have not yet registered / updated their email address to register the same as under: Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to register/update their email address and other KYC details, if applicable, by sending request at einward.ris@kﬁntech.com along with Form ISR-1 and other relevant forms and documents. The format of Form ISR-1 is available on the website of KFinTech at https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/isc/. Members holding shares in dematerialised mode are requested to register/update their email address(es) with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. For the limited purpose of receiving shareholder notices (including postal ballot notice), Members may temporarily update their email address by accessing the website of the Company at https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/investor-relations https://ris.kﬁntech.com/clientservices/mobilereg/mobileemailreg.aspx. For Aditya Birla Capital Limited Place: Mumbai Amber Gupta Date : 10th September, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer A14091 YES BANK NPA SALE CHALLENGE Arcil-Cerberusbacksoutofrace BS REPORTER decided not to submit bids, as a percentage of gross rying value on the balance Mumbai, 9 September sources aware of the develop- advances, was 13.4 per cent as sheet as of March 31, the bank ment said. This could pave the onJune30. Ofthe~11,183crore, had said earlier. The deal is set Asset Reconstruction way for JC Flower to buy the YES Bank will get 15 per cent tobethelargestsaleofstressed Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) & private lender's bad loans. as cash for the NPA sale, while assets in domestic markets. Cerberus Capital, which was The NPA sale of ~48,000 85 per cent will be by way of In July, YES Bank signed a planning to challenge JC crore was key for the bank to security receipts. binding term sheet with JCF Flower's ~11,183-crore bid for cleanupthebooksofYESBank A Swiss Challenge auction ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC YES Bank non-performing and would reduce its gross waslaunchedwithJCFlower's for a strategic partnership for asset (NPA) portfolio under non-performing loans signifi- base bid of ~11,183 crore, which the sale of identified stressed Swiss Challenge method, has cantly. The bank's gross NPA, is roughly 135 per cent of car- loans of the bank. Identifyingwork,funding keytourbanjobsscheme CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093 Phone No. +91-22-66434500, Fax: +91-22-66434530 Email id: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in, website: www.vedantalimited.com IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH CSA (CAA) NO. 195/2022 IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 230 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013 AND IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VEDANTA LIMITED AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS Vedanta Limited, a Company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having Corporate Identification Number L13209MH1965PLC291394 and Applicant Company/ Company its registered office at 1st Floor, C wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India. NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE APPLICANT COMPANY Notice is hereby given that by an order dated August 26, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("Tribunal") has directed a meeting to be held of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification(s), the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Vedanta Limited and its shareholders ("Scheme"), under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). INDIVJAL DHASMANA New Delhi, 9 September Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, have introduced job schemes in urban areas or are in the process of doing so. However, these are very small schemes, and to make any fruitful dent in urban poverty, a national-level programme is required to be launched. For instance, Rajasthan's scheme which is the biggest scheme among these states, has an annual budget expenditure of ~800 crore. In fact, a report, 'The State ofInequalityinIndia',commis- sioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, had recommended in May that such a scheme be launched. It should be on the basis of its assessment that a gap between the labour force participation rate (LFPF)inruralandurbanareas is widening. LFPR is the percentage of persons in the labour force (workingorseekingjobs)inthe population. TheLFPRwasslightlylower in urban areas at 36.8 per cent, comparedwith 37 per cent in rural areas in 2017-18, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). However, this gap widened over the next few years. The LFPR was 36.9 per cent in urban areas and 37.7 per cent in rural areas the following year. It rose to 38.6 per cent in urban areas in 2019-20, but the rise was faster in rural areas, at 40.8 per cent. Thefollowingyear,2020-21, when the first Covid wave struck and nationwide lock- downs were announced for months, the LFPR rose to 42.7 per cent in rural areas and 38.9 per cent in urban areas. However, launching a job- guarantee scheme for urban areas at the national level or urban MGNREGA will face the crucial issue of financial bur- den. The Centre may have to bearitaloneorwiththehelpof states. The financial burden depends on the design of the scheme. There would be around 471 million workers in India in 2021, according to World Bank data. Extrapolating from an ear- EXPENDITURE THAT A NATIONAL URBAN JOBS SCHEME MAY ENTAIL Expenditurein2019in~trillion (figuresinbracketsExpenditure as%ofGDPin2019) 2.8 4.5 (2.7) (1.7) In case one person per In case every adult in household below a threshold households below a threshold is given work for 100 days is given work for 100 days in a year in a year Source: Report on job guarantee scheme in urban areas by Azim Premji University Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur on Friday Rajasthan launches 100 days' job scheme for families in urban areas RajasthanChiefMinisterAshokGehlotonFridaylaunched the"IndiraGandhiUrbanEmploymentScheme"alongthe linesoftheMGNREGAtoprovide100daysofemploymenta yeartofamiliesinurbanareas. Callingitahistoricscheme,Gehlotsaidanyfamilythat wantedtoincreasetheirincomeatatimeofhighinflation couldseekjobsunderthescheme. Hesaidtheemployment guaranteeprogrammewaspreparedafterstudyingsimilar suchschemesinotherstates. LocalSelfGovernmentand UrbanDevelopmentandHousingMinisterShantiDhariwal saidmorethan400,000peopleregisteredunderthe scheme,whilejobcardshadbeenissuedto250,000. Onthe firstday,around40,000peoplegotjobs.PTI lier NSS report that says 20 per ~13,000 a month as stipend for centofthelabourforceisinthe personswithsomeeducation.It unorganised sector in urban proposedproviding100daysof India,around94.2millionper- guaranteed work to casual sonswereinthissectorin2021. workers. It also proposed 150 However,urbanMGN- contiguous days of REGA may not target training and appren- theunorganisedsector ticeshipfortheeducat- entirely. edyouthinurbanclus- Earlier, Azim ters. Premji University About 4,000 urban cameoutwithareportonajob- local bodies, accounting for guarantee programme for about 50 per cent of the popu- urban India, in 2019. That lation(Census2011data),could reporthadproposed~500aday be covered under the scheme aswagesforcasualworkersand through an Act, it suggested. According to that report, the total budgetary requirement will have three components - labour, material, and administrative cost. It proposed a 60:40 ratio. Thatis,60percentofthe total budgetary allocation would be labour cost and 40 per cent would be a combination of material and administrative cost. Labourcostsshouldbesplit between the Centre and states in an 80:20 ratio, it said. Also, non-labour costs would be shared among the Centre, states and urban local bodies (ULBs), the report suggested. The report proposed two options for the programme. Option-1 will give work of 100 days in a year to one person in ahouseholdandOption-2gives it to every adult. The first option would, under certain assumptions, cost a total of ~2.8 trillion or 1.7 percentofGDPatthatpointof time. Thesecondoptionwould cost ~4.5 trillion or 2.7 per cent of GDP. The issue is from where such funds would come, given that the Centre and states are grappling with rising expendi- tureandscarceresources. This is even as goods and services tax (GST) is providing them some buffer. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said funds could be reallocated from the Budget. Moreover, ~500 a day to a casual worker is a big amountanditshouldratherbe minimum wages for unskilled workers. Besides, all casual workers will not turn up for these works as they also have to be available for contractors. Otherwise, they will lose those jobs, he said. Moreover, ~13,000 a month as stipend for persons with someeducationisnotanurban job scheme but more of an employmentdoleandneedsto be separated. Sen said more than the funds, a bigger problematic area in the way of such a scheme is identifying the kinds of work that would be provided. C P Chandrasekhar, former professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the point is whether you have willingness to introduce such a scheme. "Ifyouhavethewillingness, you will mobilise resources for suchaprogramme. Thisiscru- cial not only from the point of viewofprovidingemployment tothepeoplebutalsotostimu- late the economy through demand multipliers," he said. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein, and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the equity shareholders of the Applicant Company will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") ("Meeting") for the purpose of seeking approval to the Scheme as set out in the Notice of Meeting. Notice of the Meeting along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 ("CAA Rules") and other accompanying documents, have been sent through electronic mail to those equity shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Applicant Company/ Depositories. The electronic dispatch has been completed on September 09, 2022. Notice of the Meeting, along with a copy of the Scheme, Statement under Section 230 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rule 6 of the CAA Rules and other accompanying documents are also placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: www.vedantalimited.com; the website of NSDL viz. www.evoting.nsdl.com, being the agency appointed by the Company to provide e-voting and other facilities for the Meeting and the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited viz. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively. All the documents referred to in the said Statement, shall be available for inspection through electronic mode during the proceedings of the Meeting. Equity shareholders seeking to inspect copies of the said documents may send an email at compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in. Further, all the documents referred to in the said Statement shall also be open for inspection by the equity shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on all working days up to the date of the Meeting. The Tribunal has appointed Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha, Independent Director of company to be the Chairperson for the Meeting and Mr. Upendra Shukla, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No.: 2727) to be the Scrutinizer for the Meeting. The abovementioned Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders at the Meeting, will be subject to the subsequent sanction of the Tribunal and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory or other authorities, as may be necessary. The Company has engaged the services of NSDL for facilitating the remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting. The equity shareholders of the Applicant Company entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting may vote through remote e-voting to cast their respective votes prior to the date of the Meeting or may vote through e-voting at the meeting, by following the instructions provided in the Notice. Since the Meeting of equity shareholders is being held through VC/ OAVM, physical attendance of equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the equity shareholders will not be available for the Meeting. The cut-off date for e-voting and time period for the remote e-voting of the aforesaid Meeting is as under: NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company Cut-off date for e-voting Tuesday, October 04, 2022 Remote e-voting start date and time Thursday, October 06, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (IST) Remote e-voting end date and time Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by NSDL upon expiry of the aforesaid period. Equity shareholders who have cast their votes by remote e-voting may also attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again at the Meeting. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Tuesday, October 04, 2022 ("Cut-offDate"), only shall be entitled to exercise his/her/its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the Notice and attend the Meeting. Information and instructions including manner of voting (both remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) by equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, physical mode and for equity shareholders who have not registered their email address has been provided in the Notice. The persons who become shareholders of the Applicant Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding equity shares of the Applicant Company as on the Cut-off Date (mentioned herein above)/ shareholders who have forgotten the User ID and Password, can obtain/ generate the same as per the instructions provided in the Notice. Equity Shareholders holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with the Applicant Company, are requested to register/ update the same by sending an application to the Applicant Company through Form ISR 1 duly filled with details including Folio Number and attaching a self-attested copy of PAN card to M/s. Kfin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of Applicant Company at einward.ris@kfintech.com. Equity shareholders holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered their e-mail addresses with their Depository Participant(s), are requested to register / update their email addresses with the Depository Participant(s) with whom they maintain their demat accounts. Equity shareholders seeking any queries / questions with regard to the Scheme or the matter proposed to be considered at the aforesaid Meeting, may register in advance as a speaker by sending a request only from their registered email IDs mentioning the shareholder's name, DP ID and Client ID / Folio number, PAN, and mobile number to compliance.officer@vedanta.co.in by Monday, October 03, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST). In case of queries relating to e-Voting, equity shareholders are requested to note the following contact details: Ms. Sarita Mote, Assistant Manager National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. Email Id: evoting@nsdl.co.in Toll Free Nos.: 1800 1020 990 / 1800 22 44 30 Dated: September 10, 2022Sd/- Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha Chairperson appointed for the Meeting This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vedanta Limited published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 09:29:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VEDANTA LIMITED 08/19 Indian shares on track for fifth weekly rise, profit taking may cap gains RE 08/17 VEDANTA : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K PU 08/01 VEDANTA : 31 Jul PU 07/29 VEDANTA : Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the F.. PU 07/29 Vedanta Books Slightly Higher Consolidated Profit in Fiscal Q1; Shares Jumps 4% MT 07/28 TRANSCRIPT : Vedanta Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022 CI 07/28 VEDANTA : Consolidated Results for First Quarter ended 30 June 2022 PU 07/28 VEDANTA : 27 Jul PU 07/28 Vedanta Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 CI 07/28 VEDANTA : Anil Agarwal Foundation supports Ranthambore National Park PU Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED 2019 MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms RE