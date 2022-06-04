Vedanta : Outcome of committee meeting

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors held on Saturday, June 04, 2022
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
In continuation to our letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/35 dated June 01, 2022 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, June 04, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 40,890 nos. Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹ 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to ₹ 4,089 Crores.
Given below are the relevant details of the said issuance, as required under the Listing Regulations:
S. No.
Particulars
Details
1
Type of securities proposed to be issued
Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable
Non‐Convertible Debentures
of
face value of ₹ 10,00,000/‐ each
2
Type of issuance (further public offering, rights
Private Placement
issue, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), qualified
institutions placement, preferential allotment,
etc.)
3
Size of the issue
₹ 4,089 crores
4
Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name of
Yes, BSE Limited
the stock exchange(s)
5
Credit Rating
CRISIL AA/Stable
6
Tenure of the instrument ‐ date of allotment and
10 Years from the Deemed Date of
date of maturity;
Allotment
7
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of
As per Information Memorandum/
coupon/interest and principal;
Disclosure
Document
of
the
Company
8
Charge/security, if any, created over the assets;
Secured by way of first pari-passu
charge on the specific movable
and/or immovable Fixed Assets, as
may be identified and notified by the
Issuer to the Security Trustee from
time to time, with minimum asset
coverage of 1.25 times of the
aggregate face value of NCD's
outstanding at any point of time.
9
Special right / interest / privileges attached to the
Nil
instrument and changes thereof
10
Delay in payment of interest / principal amount
Not applicable as on date
for a period of more than three months from the
due date or default in payment of
interest/principal
11
Details of any letter or comments regarding
Not applicable as on date
payment/non‐payment of interest, principal on
due dates, or any other matter concerning the
security and/or the assets along with its
comments thereon, if any
12
Details of redemption of debentures
To be redeemed at par on maturity
Date
The meeting commenced at 9:35 am and concluded at 10:20 am.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.