    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:30 am EDT
316.90 INR   -1.51%
01:32aVEDANTA : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
06/03VEDANTA : Solar power for world's longest heated-insulated pipeline
PU
06/02Zambia to Seek Arbitration on Vedanta's Seized Copper Producer
DJ
Vedanta : Outcome of committee meeting

06/04/2022 | 01:32am EDT
VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/38

June 4, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors held on Saturday, June 04, 2022

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

In continuation to our letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/35 dated June 01, 2022 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, June 04, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 40,890 nos. Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹ 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to ₹ 4,089 Crores.

Given below are the relevant details of the said issuance, as required under the Listing Regulations:

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1

Type of securities proposed to be issued

Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable

Non‐Convertible Debentures

of

face value of ₹ 10,00,000/‐ each

2

Type of issuance (further public offering, rights

Private Placement

issue, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), qualified

institutions placement, preferential allotment,

etc.)

3

Size of the issue

₹ 4,089 crores

4

Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name of

Yes, BSE Limited

the stock exchange(s)

5

Credit Rating

CRISIL AA/Stable

6

Tenure of the instrument ‐ date of allotment and

10 Years from the Deemed Date of

date of maturity;

Allotment

7

Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of

As per Information Memorandum/

coupon/interest and principal;

Disclosure

Document

of

the

Company

8

Charge/security, if any, created over the assets;

Secured by way of first pari-passu

charge on the specific movable

and/or immovable Fixed Assets, as

may be identified and notified by the

Issuer to the Security Trustee from

time to time, with minimum asset

coverage of 1.25 times of the

aggregate face value of NCD's

outstanding at any point of time.

9

Special right / interest / privileges attached to the

Nil

instrument and changes thereof

10

Delay in payment of interest / principal amount

Not applicable as on date

for a period of more than three months from the

due date or default in payment of

interest/principal

11

Details of any letter or comments regarding

Not applicable as on date

payment/non‐payment of interest, principal on

due dates, or any other matter concerning the

security and/or the assets along with its

comments thereon, if any

12

Details of redemption of debentures

To be redeemed at par on maturity

Date

The meeting commenced at 9:35 am and concluded at 10:20 am.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Vedanta Limited

PRERNA HALWASIYA

Digitally signed by

PRERNA HALWASIYA Date: 2022.06.04 10:29:59 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
