Vedanta : Outcome of committee meeting

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors held on Saturday, June 04, 2022

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

In continuation to our letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/35 dated June 01, 2022 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, June 04, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 40,890 nos. Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹ 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to ₹ 4,089 Crores.

Given below are the relevant details of the said issuance, as required under the Listing Regulations: