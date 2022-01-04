Log in
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Production Release VEDL Q3 FY22

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
Vedanta Limited

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing,

Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects,

Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra.

www.vedantalimited.com

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

03 January 2022

Vedanta Limited

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and Nine months ended

31st December 2021

Aluminium

Particulars

Q3

Q2

9 months

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Alumina- Lanjigarh

472

407

16%

511

(8)%

1,465

1,345

9%

Total Aluminium Production

579

497

16%

570

2%

1,697

1,438

18%

Jharsuguda-I

138

132

4%

138

-

413

396

4%

Jharsuguda-II

294

218

35%

285

3%

846

617

37%

BALCO-I

67

68

(1)%

67

1%

200

199

-

BALCO-II

80

79

1%

79

-

238

227

5%

Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters

The Lanjigarh refinery produced 472,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 FY22, 16% higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 8% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022.

The cast metal aluminium production at our smelters stood at 579,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22, higher 16% in comparison to Q3 FY2021 and 2% as compared to Q2 FY2022.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021

Record Aluminium production of 16,97,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022, 18% higher y-o-y, and Alumina production was 1,465,000 tonnes, 9% higher y-o-y.

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended

31st December 2021

Zinc India

Particulars

Q3

Q2

9 months

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Mined Metal Content

252

244

3%

248

1%

722

684

6%

Integrated saleable Metal

261

235

11%

209

25%

707

674

5%

Refined Zinc Integrated

214

182

17%

162

32%

565

520

9%

Refined Lead Integrated

47

52

(10)%

47

1%

142

153

(7)%

Silver Integrated (in tonnes)

173

183

(5)%

152

14%

485

503

(4)%

Silver Integrated (in mn oz)

5.5

5.9

(5)%

4.9

14%

15.6

16.2

(4)%

Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters

Ever highest quarterly Integrated metal production 261,000 tonnes, up 11% as compared to Q3 FY2021 & 25% compared to Q2 FY2022, mainly due to better plant and mined metal availability. Integrated zinc production was 214,000 tonnes, up 17% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 32% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q3 FY2022, down 10% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of changing mode of Pyro plant (CLZS) operations from Lead mode to Zinc-Lead mode.

Integrated saleable silver production was 173 MT, down 5% as compared to Q3 FY2021 in line with lower lead production & up 14% as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to depletion of WIP.

Mined metal production for Q3 FY2022 was 252,000 tonnes, up 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of higher ore production at Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021

Ever highest mined metal production 722,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022 up 6% y-o-y in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and increased recovery, partly offset by lower overall mining grades. Nine months ended FY2022 metal production was 707,000 up 5% as compared to Nine months ended FY2021 in line with better plant and concentrate availability, while silver production was 4% lower y-o-y at 485 MT in line with lower Lead metal production & depletion of silver WIP.

Zinc -International

Particulars

Q3

Q2

9 months

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

ZINC INTERNATIONAL

52

59

(11)%

55

(4)%

168

147

14%

Zinc refined - Skorpion

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

(100)%

Mined Metal Content - BMM

11

16

(28)%

16

(30)%

42

43

(3)%

Mined Metal Content - Gamsberg

41

43

(5)%

39

6%

126

103

22%

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended

31st December 2021

Q3 FY2022 vs Previous Quarters

Total production for Q3 FY2022 was 52,000 tonnes, 11% lower compared to Q3 FY2021 and 4% compared to Q2 FY2022.

BMM produced 11,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 28% lower than Q3 FY2021 due to lower throughput, recovery and lower grades and 30% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to lower throughput and grades partly offset by higher zinc recoveries.

Gamsberg production was 41,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 5% lower as compared to Q3 FY2021 due to lower Zn recovery and 6% higher as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to higher throughput and higher Zn recovery.

Skorpion remained under care and maintenance in Q3 FY2022 following multiple slope failures and geotechnical instabilities in FY2020.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs Nine months ended FY2021

Total production for nine months ended FY2022 was 168,000 tonnes, higher by 14% as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly due to higher tonnes treatment and COVID-19 restrictions which were in place in FY2021.

BMM produced 42,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 3% lower compared to nine months ended FY2021 impacted by lower grades and lower recoveries partly offset by higher throughput.

Gamsberg production was 126,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 22% higher as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly on account of higher throughput and improved Zn recovery.

Skorpion production for nine months ended FY2022 was nil as compared to 700 tonnes in nine months ended FY2021.

Oil & Gas

Q3

Q2

9 months

FY 2022

FY 2021

%

FY 2022

%

FY 2022

FY 2021

%

Particulars

change

change

change

Average Daily Gross Operated

159,230

159,621

0%

165,327

(4%)

163,146

161,157

1%

Production (boepd)

Rajasthan

136,795

132,174

3%

141,766

(4%)

139,452

130,813

7%

Ravva

14,457

16,770

(14%)

14,282

1%

14,466

20,132

(28%)

Cambay

7,906

10,677

(26%)

9,279

(15%)

9,204

10,212

(10%)

Average Daily Working

102,795

100,998

2%

106,707

(4%)

105,119

100,588

5%

Interest Production (boepd)

Rajasthan

95,756

92,522

3%

99,236

(4%)

97,616

91,569

7%

Ravva

3,253

3,773

(14%)

3,213

1%

3,255

4,530

(28%)

Cambay

3,162

4,271

(26%)

3,712

(15%)

3,681

4,085

(10%)

KG-ONN 2003/1

550

432

27%

546

1%

542

405

34%

Total Oil and Gas (million boe)

Oil and Gas - Gross

14.6

14.7

0%

15.2

(4%)

44.9

44.3

1%

Oil and Gas - Working Interest

9.5

9.3

2%

9.8

(4%)

28.9

27.7

5%

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended

31st December 2021

Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters

Average gross operated production during Q3 FY2022 across our assets was 159,230 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), flat compared to Q3 FY2021 and down by 4%, compared to Q2 FY2022.

Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 136,795 boepd for the quarter, 3% up as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 4% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The natural decline in the MBA fields has been partially offset by the continued gains realized from polymer injection in Bhagyam & Aishwariya fields and new infill wells brought online in Mangala field. Gross production from Development Area-1(DA-1), Development Area- 2 (DA-2) and Development Area-3(DA-3) averaged 120,459 boepd, 16,163 boepd and 173 boepd respectively.

Gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 159.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equiv. 26.5 kboepd) in Q3 FY2022, with gas sales post captive consumption at 131.4 mmscfd (equiv. 21.9 kboepd).

The Ravva block produced at an average rate of 14,457 boepd for Q3 FY2022, down 14% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and up 1% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Previous year production included gains from infill drilling campaign.

The Cambay block produced at an average rate of 7,906 boepd for the Q3 FY2022, down 26% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 15% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The reduction is primarily due to natural field decline.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021

Average gross operated production across our assets was at 163,146 boepd in nine months ended FY2022, 1% up as compared to nine months ended FY2021. Production from Rajasthan block was at 139,452 boepd, 7% up as compared to the same period in FY2021. The natural field decline has been offset by ramp-up of gas production, infill wells in Mangala field and impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Production from the offshore assets, was at a combined 23,670 boepd, down 22% as compared to the same period in FY2021, owing to natural field decline.

Iron Ore

Particulars

Q3

Q2

9 months

(In dmt, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

%

FY 22

%

FY22

FY21

%

Change

Change

Change

Sales

Goa

0.1

0.58

(90)%

0.1

(42)%

0.53

1.3

(60)%

Karnataka

1.5

1.20

24%

1.2

24%

4.0

3.0

34%

Production of Saleable Ore

Goa

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Karnataka

1.2

1.4

(14)%

1.3

(4)%

4.0

3.9

4%

Production ('000 tonnes)

Pig Iron

202

145

39%

208

(3)%

612

440

39%

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended

31st December 2021

Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters

There was no production at Goa due to the continuation of suspension of mining pursuant to the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 7th February 2018 directing mining operations of all companies in Goa to stop with effect from 16th March 2018. We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations.

At Karnataka, production volume in Q3 FY2022 was 1.2 million tonnes, lower by 14% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 4% as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to impact on operations because of heavy rainfall in Q3 FY2022.

Pig iron production was at 2,02,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, higher by 39% as compared to Q3 FY2021 due to shut down in Q3 FY2021 for carrying out relining activities at one of the furnaces and 3% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021

At Karnataka, production was higher by 4%. FY2021 had an impact of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Pig Iron production was higher by 39% due to better efficiency of furnace operations post relining.

Steel

Particulars

Q3

Q2

9 months

(In '000 tonnes, or as

FY 22

FY 21

%

FY 22

%

FY22

FY21

%

stated)

Change

Change

Change

Finished Production

350

340

3%

293

20%

932

868

7%

Pig Iron

48

31

56%

38

27%

138

141

(2)%

Billet

21

18

17%

59

(64)%

105

153

(32)%

TMT Bar

114

124

(8)%

66

72%

268

220

22%

Wire Rod

120

124

(3)%

90

33%

302

264

15%

Ductile Iron Pipes

48

43

11%

40

19%

119

90

32%

Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters

Total saleable production for Q3 FY2022 was 350 KT, higher by 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 20% as compared to Q2 FY2022 owing to capital shutdown at Blast Furnace in Aug'21.

Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021

Total Saleable production for nine months ended FY2022 was 932 KT, 7% higher as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions which were in place in FY2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
