Vedanta : Production Release VEDL Q3 FY22

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.
CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394
Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended
31st December 2021
Zinc India
Particulars
Q3
Q2
9 months
%
%
%
(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)
FY 22
FY 21
FY 22
FY22
FY21
Change
Change
Change
Mined Metal Content
252
244
3%
248
1%
722
684
6%
Integrated saleable Metal
261
235
11%
209
25%
707
674
5%
Refined Zinc Integrated
214
182
17%
162
32%
565
520
9%
Refined Lead Integrated
47
52
(10)%
47
1%
142
153
(7)%
Silver Integrated (in tonnes)
173
183
(5)%
152
14%
485
503
(4)%
Silver Integrated (in mn oz)
5.5
5.9
(5)%
4.9
14%
15.6
16.2
(4)%
Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters
Ever highest quarterly Integrated metal production 261,000 tonnes, up 11% as compared to Q3 FY2021 & 25% compared to Q2 FY2022, mainly due to better plant and mined metal availability. Integrated zinc production was 214,000 tonnes, up 17% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 32% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q3 FY2022, down 10% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of changing mode of Pyro plant (CLZS) operations from Lead mode to Zinc-Lead mode.
Integrated saleable silver production was 173 MT, down 5% as compared to Q3 FY2021 in line with lower lead production & up 14% as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to depletion of WIP.
Mined metal production for Q3 FY2022 was 252,000 tonnes, up 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of higher ore production at Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades.
Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021
Ever highest mined metal production 722,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022 up 6% y-o-y in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and increased recovery, partly offset by lower overall mining grades. Nine months ended FY2022 metal production was 707,000 up 5% as compared to Nine months ended FY2021 in line with better plant and concentrate availability, while silver production was 4% lower y-o-y at 485 MT in line with lower Lead metal production & depletion of silver WIP.
Q3 FY2022 vs Previous Quarters
Total production for Q3 FY2022 was 52,000 tonnes, 11% lower compared to Q3 FY2021 and 4% compared to Q2 FY2022.
BMM produced 11,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 28% lower than Q3 FY2021 due to lower throughput, recovery and lower grades and 30% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to lower throughput and grades partly offset by higher zinc recoveries.
Gamsberg production was 41,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 5% lower as compared to Q3 FY2021 due to lower Zn recovery and 6% higher as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to higher throughput and higher Zn recovery.
Skorpion remained under care and maintenance in Q3 FY2022 following multiple slope failures and geotechnical instabilities in FY2020.
Nine months ended FY2022 vs Nine months ended FY2021
Total production for nine months ended FY2022 was 168,000 tonnes, higher by 14% as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly due to higher tonnes treatment and COVID-19 restrictions which were in place in FY2021.
BMM produced 42,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 3% lower compared to nine months ended FY2021 impacted by lower grades and lower recoveries partly offset by higher throughput.
Gamsberg production was 126,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 22% higher as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly on account of higher throughput and improved Zn recovery.
Skorpion production for nine months ended FY2022 was nil as compared to 700 tonnes in nine months ended FY2021.
Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters
Average gross operated production during Q3 FY2022 across our assets was 159,230 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), flat compared to Q3 FY2021 and down by 4%, compared to Q2 FY2022.
Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 136,795 boepd for the quarter, 3% up as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 4% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The natural decline in the MBA fields has been partially offset by the continued gains realized from polymer injection in Bhagyam & Aishwariya fields and new infill wells brought online in Mangala field. Gross production from Development Area-1(DA-1), Development Area- 2 (DA-2) and Development Area-3(DA-3) averaged 120,459 boepd, 16,163 boepd and 173 boepd respectively.
Gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 159.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equiv. 26.5 kboepd) in Q3 FY2022, with gas sales post captive consumption at 131.4 mmscfd (equiv. 21.9 kboepd).
The Ravva block produced at an average rate of 14,457 boepd for Q3 FY2022, down 14% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and up 1% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Previous year production included gains from infill drilling campaign.
The Cambay block produced at an average rate of 7,906 boepd for the Q3 FY2022, down 26% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 15% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The reduction is primarily due to natural field decline.
Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021
Average gross operated production across our assets was at 163,146 boepd in nine months ended FY2022, 1% up as compared to nine months ended FY2021. Production from Rajasthan block was at 139,452 boepd, 7% up as compared to the same period in FY2021. The natural field decline has been offset by ramp-up of gas production, infill wells in Mangala field and impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Production from the offshore assets, was at a combined 23,670 boepd, down 22% as compared to the same period in FY2021, owing to natural field decline.
Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters
There was no production at Goa due to the continuation of suspension of mining pursuant to the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 7th February 2018 directing mining operations of all companies in Goa to stop with effect from 16th March 2018. We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations.
At Karnataka, production volume in Q3 FY2022 was 1.2 million tonnes, lower by 14% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 4% as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to impact on operations because of heavy rainfall in Q3 FY2022.
Pig iron production was at 2,02,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, higher by 39% as compared to Q3 FY2021 due to shut down in Q3 FY2021 for carrying out relining activities at one of the furnaces and 3% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022.
Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021
At Karnataka, production was higher by 4%. FY2021 had an impact of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Pig Iron production was higher by 39% due to better efficiency of furnace operations post relining.
Steel
Particulars
Q3
Q2
9 months
(In '000 tonnes, or as
FY 22
FY 21
%
FY 22
%
FY22
FY21
%
stated)
Change
Change
Change
Finished Production
350
340
3%
293
20%
932
868
7%
Pig Iron
48
31
56%
38
27%
138
141
(2)%
Billet
21
18
17%
59
(64)%
105
153
(32)%
TMT Bar
114
124
(8)%
66
72%
268
220
22%
Wire Rod
120
124
(3)%
90
33%
302
264
15%
Ductile Iron Pipes
48
43
11%
40
19%
119
90
32%
Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters
Total saleable production for Q3 FY2022 was 350 KT, higher by 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 20% as compared to Q2 FY2022 owing to capital shutdown at Blast Furnace in Aug'21.
Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021
Total Saleable production for nine months ended FY2022 was 932 KT, 7% higher as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions which were in place in FY2021
