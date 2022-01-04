Vedanta : Production Release VEDL Q3 FY22

Vedanta Limited Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra. www.vedantalimited.com CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 03 January 2022 Vedanta Limited Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and Nine months ended 31st December 2021 Aluminium Particulars Q3 Q2 9 months % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Alumina- Lanjigarh 472 407 16% 511 (8)% 1,465 1,345 9% Total Aluminium Production 579 497 16% 570 2% 1,697 1,438 18% Jharsuguda-I 138 132 4% 138 - 413 396 4% Jharsuguda-II 294 218 35% 285 3% 846 617 37% BALCO-I 67 68 (1)% 67 1% 200 199 - BALCO-II 80 79 1% 79 - 238 227 5% Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters The Lanjigarh refinery produced 472,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 FY22, 16% higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 8% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022. The cast metal aluminium production at our smelters stood at 579,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22, higher 16% in comparison to Q3 FY2021 and 2% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021 Record Aluminium production of 16,97,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022, 18% higher y-o-y, and Alumina production was 1,465,000 tonnes, 9% higher y-o-y. Page | 1 Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India. CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended 31st December 2021 Zinc India Particulars Q3 Q2 9 months % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Mined Metal Content 252 244 3% 248 1% 722 684 6% Integrated saleable Metal 261 235 11% 209 25% 707 674 5% Refined Zinc Integrated 214 182 17% 162 32% 565 520 9% Refined Lead Integrated 47 52 (10)% 47 1% 142 153 (7)% Silver Integrated (in tonnes) 173 183 (5)% 152 14% 485 503 (4)% Silver Integrated (in mn oz) 5.5 5.9 (5)% 4.9 14% 15.6 16.2 (4)% Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters Ever highest quarterly Integrated metal production 261,000 tonnes, up 11% as compared to Q3 FY2021 & 25% compared to Q2 FY2022, mainly due to better plant and mined metal availability. Integrated zinc production was 214,000 tonnes, up 17% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 32% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q3 FY2022, down 10% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of changing mode of Pyro plant (CLZS) operations from Lead mode to Zinc-Lead mode. Integrated saleable silver production was 173 MT, down 5% as compared to Q3 FY2021 in line with lower lead production & up 14% as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to depletion of WIP. Mined metal production for Q3 FY2022 was 252,000 tonnes, up 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of higher ore production at Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades. Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021 Ever highest mined metal production 722,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022 up 6% y-o-y in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and increased recovery, partly offset by lower overall mining grades. Nine months ended FY2022 metal production was 707,000 up 5% as compared to Nine months ended FY2021 in line with better plant and concentrate availability, while silver production was 4% lower y-o-y at 485 MT in line with lower Lead metal production & depletion of silver WIP. Zinc -International Particulars Q3 Q2 9 months % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change ZINC INTERNATIONAL 52 59 (11)% 55 (4)% 168 147 14% Zinc refined - Skorpion - - - - - - 1 (100)% Mined Metal Content - BMM 11 16 (28)% 16 (30)% 42 43 (3)% Mined Metal Content - Gamsberg 41 43 (5)% 39 6% 126 103 22%

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended 31st December 2021 Q3 FY2022 vs Previous Quarters Total production for Q3 FY2022 was 52,000 tonnes, 11% lower compared to Q3 FY2021 and 4% compared to Q2 FY2022. BMM produced 11,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 28% lower than Q3 FY2021 due to lower throughput, recovery and lower grades and 30% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to lower throughput and grades partly offset by higher zinc recoveries. Gamsberg production was 41,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2022, 5% lower as compared to Q3 FY2021 due to lower Zn recovery and 6% higher as compared to Q2 FY2022 due to higher throughput and higher Zn recovery. Skorpion remained under care and maintenance in Q3 FY2022 following multiple slope failures and geotechnical instabilities in FY2020. Nine months ended FY2022 vs Nine months ended FY2021 Total production for nine months ended FY2022 was 168,000 tonnes, higher by 14% as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly due to higher tonnes treatment and COVID-19 restrictions which were in place in FY2021. BMM produced 42,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 3% lower compared to nine months ended FY2021 impacted by lower grades and lower recoveries partly offset by higher throughput. Gamsberg production was 126,000 tonnes for nine months ended FY2022, 22% higher as compared to nine months ended FY2021 mainly on account of higher throughput and improved Zn recovery. Skorpion production for nine months ended FY2022 was nil as compared to 700 tonnes in nine months ended FY2021. Oil & Gas Q3 Q2 9 months FY 2022 FY 2021 % FY 2022 % FY 2022 FY 2021 % Particulars change change change Average Daily Gross Operated 159,230 159,621 0% 165,327 (4%) 163,146 161,157 1% Production (boepd) Rajasthan 136,795 132,174 3% 141,766 (4%) 139,452 130,813 7% Ravva 14,457 16,770 (14%) 14,282 1% 14,466 20,132 (28%) Cambay 7,906 10,677 (26%) 9,279 (15%) 9,204 10,212 (10%) Average Daily Working 102,795 100,998 2% 106,707 (4%) 105,119 100,588 5% Interest Production (boepd) Rajasthan 95,756 92,522 3% 99,236 (4%) 97,616 91,569 7% Ravva 3,253 3,773 (14%) 3,213 1% 3,255 4,530 (28%) Cambay 3,162 4,271 (26%) 3,712 (15%) 3,681 4,085 (10%) KG-ONN 2003/1 550 432 27% 546 1% 542 405 34% Total Oil and Gas (million boe) Oil and Gas - Gross 14.6 14.7 0% 15.2 (4%) 44.9 44.3 1% Oil and Gas - Working Interest 9.5 9.3 2% 9.8 (4%) 28.9 27.7 5%

Production Release for Q3 FY2022 and nine months ended 31st December 2021 Q3 FY2022 vs. Previous Quarters Average gross operated production during Q3 FY2022 across our assets was 159,230 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), flat compared to Q3 FY2021 and down by 4%, compared to Q2 FY2022. Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 136,795 boepd for the quarter, 3% up as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 4% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The natural decline in the MBA fields has been partially offset by the continued gains realized from polymer injection in Bhagyam & Aishwariya fields and new infill wells brought online in Mangala field. Gross production from Development Area-1(DA-1), Development Area- 2 (DA-2) and Development Area-3(DA-3) averaged 120,459 boepd, 16,163 boepd and 173 boepd respectively. Gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 159.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equiv. 26.5 kboepd) in Q3 FY2022, with gas sales post captive consumption at 131.4 mmscfd (equiv. 21.9 kboepd). The Ravva block produced at an average rate of 14,457 boepd for Q3 FY2022, down 14% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and up 1% as compared to Q2 FY2022. Previous year production included gains from infill drilling campaign. The Cambay block produced at an average rate of 7,906 boepd for the Q3 FY2022, down 26% as compared to Q3 FY2021 and down 15% as compared to Q2 FY2022. The reduction is primarily due to natural field decline. Nine months ended FY2022 vs. Nine months ended FY2021 Average gross operated production across our assets was at 163,146 boepd in nine months ended FY2022, 1% up as compared to nine months ended FY2021. Production from Rajasthan block was at 139,452 boepd, 7% up as compared to the same period in FY2021. The natural field decline has been offset by ramp-up of gas production, infill wells in Mangala field and impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Production from the offshore assets, was at a combined 23,670 boepd, down 22% as compared to the same period in FY2021, owing to natural field decline. Iron Ore Particulars Q3 Q2 9 months (In dmt, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 % FY 22 % FY22 FY21 % Change Change Change Sales Goa 0.1 0.58 (90)% 0.1 (42)% 0.53 1.3 (60)% Karnataka 1.5 1.20 24% 1.2 24% 4.0 3.0 34% Production of Saleable Ore Goa - - - - - - - - Karnataka 1.2 1.4 (14)% 1.3 (4)% 4.0 3.9 4% Production ('000 tonnes) Pig Iron 202 145 39% 208 (3)% 612 440 39%