Vedanta : Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021

Vedanta Limited Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021 Aluminium Particulars Q2 Q1 H1 % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Alumina- Lanjigarh 511 462 11% 482 6% 993 938 6% Total Aluminium Production 570 473 21% 549 4% 1,118 941 19% Jharsuguda-I 138 131 6% 137 1% 275 263 5% Jharsuguda-II 285 200 42% 267 7% 553 399 38% BALCO-I 67 66 1% 66 1% 133 131 1% BALCO-II 79 75 6% 78 1% 158 148 7% Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters The Lanjigarh refinery produced 511,000 tonnes of alumina in Q2 FY22, 6% higher as compared to Q1 FY22 and 11% higher as compared to Q2 FY21. The Lanjigarh refinery continues to operate at over 2.0 Mtpa production run rate. We continued to receive bauxite from The Odisha Mining Corporation as per the Long- Term Linkage. The cast metal aluminium production (including trial run) at our smelters in Jharsuguda and BALCO stood at 570,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, higher 4% as compared to Q1 FY22 and 21% in comparison to Q2 FY21 mainly due to ramp up of pots. H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21 Alumina production was 993,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 6% higher y-o-y and Aluminium production was 1,118,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 19% higher y-o-y. Zinc India Particulars Q2 Q1 H1 % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Mined Metal Content 248 238 4% 221 12% 470 440 7% Integrated Metal 209 237 (12)% 236 (12)% 445 439 2% Refined Zinc Integrated 162 180 (10)% 188 (14)% 350 338 4% Refined Lead Integrated1 47 57 (18)% 48 (4)% 95 101 (6)% Silver Integrated (in mn oz)2 4.9 6.5 (25)% 5.2 (5)% 10.1 10.3 (2)%

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021 Excluding captive consumption of 1,977 tonnes in Q2 FY22 vs. 1,786 tonnes in Q2 FY21. and 1,611 tonnes in Q1 FY22. Excluding silver captive consumption of 362,000 ounces in Q2 FY22 vs. 327,000 ounces in Q2 FY21 and 287,000 ounces in Q1 FY22. Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters Mined metal production for Q2 FY22 was 248,000 tonnes, up 4% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades. In comparison to Q1 FY22, it is up by 12%, mainly due to higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and improvement in mining grade & recovery. Integrated metal production was 209,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 12% as compared to both Q2 FY21 & Q1 FY22 on account of extended shutdown at one of the roasters in Chanderiya Smelter for repairs & overhaul of structural components. Integrated zinc production was 162,000 tonnes, down 10% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down by 14% as compared to Q1 FY22. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 18% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of annual shutdown at Dariba Lead Smelters and down 4% as compared to Q1 FY22. Integrated saleable silver production was 4.9 moz (152 MT), down 25% as compared to Q2 FY21 in line with lower lead production & depletion of WIP in Q2 FY21 & down 5% as compared to Q1 FY22. H1 FY22 vs H1 FY21 Overall H1 FY22 MIC production was 470,000 tonnes up 7% YoY in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines and increased recovery, offset by a slight dip in overall mining grades. H1 FY22 metal production was 445,000 up 2% as compared to H1 FY21 in line with Roaster availability, while silver production was 2% lower y-o-y at 10.1 moz (313 MT). Zinc - International Particulars Q2 Q1 H1 % % % (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Zinc International 55 51 8% 61 (11)% 116 89 31% Zinc refined -Skorpion - - - - - - 0.7 - Mined Metal Content -BMM 16 16 3% 15 9% 31 28 12% Mined Metal Content -Gamsberg 39 35 10% 46 (17)% 85 60 41% Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters Total production for Q2 FY22 was 55,000 tonnes, 8% higher than Q2 FY21 because of higher throughput. Q2 FY22 production was 11% lower compared to Q1 FY22 production due to lower throughput and recoveries. BMM's Q2 FY22 production was 3% higher than Q2 FY21 due to 9% higher throughput, offset by lower recoveries and grades. It produced 16,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22 as compared to 15,000 tonnes in Q1 FY22, up 9% due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades and recoveries. Gamsberg's Q2 FY22 production was 10% higher as compared to Q2 FY21 due to 16% higher throughput. Its production was 39,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, 17% lower as compared to Q1 FY22 due to lower throughput and lower zinc recovery. Throughput and recoveries were lower in Q2 FY22 mainly due to plant stabilization issues after thickener failure, crusher downtime and mill motor fan failure.

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021 Skorpion remained under care and maintenance following multiple slope failures and geotechnical instabilities in FY20. Geotechnical modelling and studies continue to look at feasible ways to make the pit safe for mining operations which allows for the extraction of the remainder of the accessible ore. H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21 Total production for H1 FY22 was 116,000 tonnes, higher by 31% as compared to H1 FY21 mainly due to higher tonnes treated (2.83 Mnt) in current financial year, and COVID-19 lockdown restrictions which were in place in H1 FY21. BMM produced 31,000 tonnes in H1 FY22 as compared to 28,000 tonnes in H1 FY21, up 12% due to significantly higher mining and tonnes treated partly offset by lower grades and recoveries. Gamsberg's production was 85,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 41% higher as compared to H1 FY21 mainly due to higher throughput. H1 FY21 production was also impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Skorpion production was nil in H1 FY22, 700 tonnes were produced during H1 FY21 as mine remained under care and maintenance. Oil & Gas Q2 Q1 H1 Particulars FY 22 FY 21 % FY 22 % FY22 FY21 % Change Change Change Average Daily Gross Operated Production (boepd) 165,327 165,045 0% 164,899 0% 165,114 161,929 2% Rajasthan 141,766 132,296 7% 139,798 1% 140,787 130,128 8% Ravva 14,282 21,610 (34)% 14,662 (3)% 14,471 21,822 (34)% Cambay 9,279 11,139 (17)% 10,440 (11)% 9,856 9,978 (1)% Average Daily Working Interest Production (boepd) 106,707 102,216 4% 105,863 1% 106,288 100,382 6% Rajasthan 99,236 92,607 7% 97,858 1% 98,551 91,090 8% Ravva 3,213 4,862 (34)% 3,299 (3)% 3,256 4,910 (34)% Cambay 3,712 4,456 (17)% 4,176 (11)% 3,942 3,991 (1)% KG-ONN 546 291 88% 530 3% 538 391 38% Total Oil & Gas (million boe) Oil & Gas- Gross 15.2 15.2 0% 15.0 1% 30.2 29.6 2% Oil & Gas- Working Interest 9.8 9.4 4% 9.6 2% 19.5 18.4 6% Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters Average gross operated production during Q2 FY22 across our assets was 165,327 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), flat compared to Q2 FY21 and Q1 FY22. The natural field decline has been offset by increase in volume primarily due to gains realized from ramp up of gas sales (post COVID), continued impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam & Aishwariya fields and new infill wells brought online in Mangala field. Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 141,766 boepd for the quarter, 7% up as compared to Q2 FY21 and up 1% as compared to Q1 FY22. The increase was primarily driven by infill wells in Mangala field, ramp up of gas sales and impact of polymer injection at Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Gross production from Development Area-1(DA-1), Development Area-2(DA-2) and Development Area-3(DA-3) averaged 125,274 boepd, 16,312 boepd and 180 boepd respectively.

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021 Gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 171.6 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equiv. 28.6 kboepd) in Q2 FY22, with gas sales post captive consumption at 139.8 mmscfd (equiv. 23.3 kboepd). The Ravva block produced at an average rate of 14,282 boepd for Q2 FY22, down 34% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down 3% as compared to Q1 FY22, owing to natural field decline. Previous year production included impact of infill drilling campaign. The Cambay block produced at an average rate of 9,279 boepd for the Q2 FY22, down 17% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down 11% as compared to Q1 FY22. This was primarily due to natural field decline. H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21 Average gross operated production across our assets was at 165,114 boepd in six months ended FY22, 2% up as compared to six months ended FY21. Production from Rajasthan block was at 140,787 boepd, 8% up as compared to the same period in FY21. The natural reservoir decline has been offset by ramp-up of gas production, infill wells in Mangala field and impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Production from the offshore assets, was at a combined 24,327 boepd, down 24% as compared to the same period in FY21, owing to natural field decline. Iron Ore Particulars Q2 Q1 H1 % % % (In dmt, or as stated) FY 22 FY 21 FY 22 FY22 FY21 Change Change Change Sales Goa 0.1 0.2 (43)% 0.4 (77)% 0.5 0.7 (36)% Karnataka 1.2 1.3 (9)% 1.3 (3)% 2.5 1.8 40% Production of Saleable Ore Goa - - - - - - - - Karnataka 1.3 1.5 (11)% 1.4 (10)% 2.8 2.4 14% Production ('000 tonnes) Pig Iron 208 186 12% 202 3% 410 295 39% Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters There was no production at Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 7th February 2018 directing mining operations of all companies in Goa to stop with effect from 16th March 2018. We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations. At Karnataka, production volume in Q2 FY22 was 1.3 million tonnes, lower by 11% as compared to Q2 FY21 as the plants were not operational at full capacity in this quarter due to scheduled maintenance activity and lower by 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 due to reduction in ore handling because of monsoon. Pig iron production was at 2,08,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, higher by 12% as compared to Q2 FY21 and 3% higher as compared to Q1 FY22 due to process improvement steps taken to increase the overall productivity.

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021 H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21 At Karnataka, production was higher by 14%. H1 FY21 had an impact of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pig Iron production was higher by 39% due to better efficiency of furnace operations post relining. One of our furnaces was under shutdown in