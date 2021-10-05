Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2021

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vedanta Limited

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing,

Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects,

Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra.

www.vedantalimited.com

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

04 October 2021

Vedanta Limited

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended

30th September 2021

Aluminium

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Alumina- Lanjigarh

511

462

11%

482

6%

993

938

6%

Total Aluminium Production

570

473

21%

549

4%

1,118

941

19%

Jharsuguda-I

138

131

6%

137

1%

275

263

5%

Jharsuguda-II

285

200

42%

267

7%

553

399

38%

BALCO-I

67

66

1%

66

1%

133

131

1%

BALCO-II

79

75

6%

78

1%

158

148

7%

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

The Lanjigarh refinery produced 511,000 tonnes of alumina in Q2 FY22, 6% higher as compared to Q1 FY22 and 11% higher as compared to Q2 FY21. The Lanjigarh refinery continues to operate at over 2.0 Mtpa production run rate. We continued to receive bauxite from The Odisha Mining Corporation as per the Long- Term Linkage.

The cast metal aluminium production (including trial run) at our smelters in Jharsuguda and BALCO stood at 570,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, higher 4% as compared to Q1 FY22 and 21% in comparison to Q2 FY21 mainly due to ramp up of pots.

H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

Alumina production was 993,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 6% higher y-o-y and Aluminium production was 1,118,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 19% higher y-o-y.

Zinc India

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Mined Metal Content

248

238

4%

221

12%

470

440

7%

Integrated Metal

209

237

(12)%

236

(12)%

445

439

2%

Refined Zinc Integrated

162

180

(10)%

188

(14)%

350

338

4%

Refined Lead Integrated1

47

57

(18)%

48

(4)%

95

101

(6)%

Silver Integrated (in mn oz)2

4.9

6.5

(25)%

5.2

(5)%

10.1

10.3

(2)%

Page | 1

Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended

30th September 2021

  1. Excluding captive consumption of 1,977 tonnes in Q2 FY22 vs. 1,786 tonnes in Q2 FY21. and 1,611 tonnes in Q1 FY22.
  2. Excluding silver captive consumption of 362,000 ounces in Q2 FY22 vs. 327,000 ounces in Q2 FY21 and 287,000 ounces in Q1 FY22.

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

Mined metal production for Q2 FY22 was 248,000 tonnes, up 4% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades.

In comparison to Q1 FY22, it is up by 12%, mainly due to higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and improvement in mining grade & recovery.

Integrated metal production was 209,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 12% as compared to both Q2 FY21 & Q1 FY22 on account of extended shutdown at one of the roasters in Chanderiya Smelter for repairs & overhaul of structural components. Integrated zinc production was 162,000 tonnes, down 10% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down by 14% as compared to Q1 FY22. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 18% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of annual shutdown at Dariba Lead Smelters and down 4% as compared to Q1 FY22.

Integrated saleable silver production was 4.9 moz (152 MT), down 25% as compared to Q2 FY21 in line with lower lead production & depletion of WIP in Q2 FY21 & down 5% as compared to Q1 FY22.

H1 FY22 vs H1 FY21

Overall H1 FY22 MIC production was 470,000 tonnes up 7% YoY in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines and increased recovery, offset by a slight dip in overall mining grades.

H1 FY22 metal production was 445,000 up 2% as compared to H1 FY21 in line with Roaster availability, while silver production was 2% lower y-o-y at 10.1 moz (313 MT).

Zinc - International

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Zinc International

55

51

8%

61

(11)%

116

89

31%

Zinc refined -Skorpion

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.7

-

Mined Metal Content -BMM

16

16

3%

15

9%

31

28

12%

Mined Metal Content -Gamsberg

39

35

10%

46

(17)%

85

60

41%

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

Total production for Q2 FY22 was 55,000 tonnes, 8% higher than Q2 FY21 because of higher throughput. Q2 FY22 production was 11% lower compared to Q1 FY22 production due to lower throughput and recoveries.

BMM's Q2 FY22 production was 3% higher than Q2 FY21 due to 9% higher throughput, offset by lower recoveries and grades. It produced 16,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22 as compared to 15,000 tonnes in Q1 FY22, up 9% due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades and recoveries.

Gamsberg's Q2 FY22 production was 10% higher as compared to Q2 FY21 due to 16% higher throughput. Its

production was 39,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, 17% lower as compared to Q1 FY22 due to lower throughput and lower zinc recovery. Throughput and recoveries were lower in Q2 FY22 mainly due to plant stabilization issues after thickener failure, crusher downtime and mill motor fan failure.

Page 2 of 10

Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended

30th September 2021

Skorpion remained under care and maintenance following multiple slope failures and geotechnical instabilities in FY20. Geotechnical modelling and studies continue to look at feasible ways to make the pit safe for mining operations which allows for the extraction of the remainder of the accessible ore.

H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

Total production for H1 FY22 was 116,000 tonnes, higher by 31% as compared to H1 FY21 mainly due to higher tonnes treated (2.83 Mnt) in current financial year, and COVID-19 lockdown restrictions which were in place in H1 FY21.

BMM produced 31,000 tonnes in H1 FY22 as compared to 28,000 tonnes in H1 FY21, up 12% due to significantly higher mining and tonnes treated partly offset by lower grades and recoveries.

Gamsberg's production was 85,000 tonnes in H1 FY22, 41% higher as compared to H1 FY21 mainly due to

higher throughput. H1 FY21 production was also impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Skorpion production was nil in H1 FY22, 700 tonnes were produced during H1 FY21 as mine remained under care and maintenance.

Oil & Gas

Q2

Q1

H1

Particulars

FY 22

FY 21

%

FY 22

%

FY22

FY21

%

Change

Change

Change

Average Daily Gross

Operated Production

(boepd)

165,327

165,045

0%

164,899

0%

165,114

161,929

2%

Rajasthan

141,766

132,296

7%

139,798

1%

140,787

130,128

8%

Ravva

14,282

21,610

(34)%

14,662

(3)%

14,471

21,822

(34)%

Cambay

9,279

11,139

(17)%

10,440

(11)%

9,856

9,978

(1)%

Average Daily Working

Interest Production (boepd)

106,707

102,216

4%

105,863

1%

106,288

100,382

6%

Rajasthan

99,236

92,607

7%

97,858

1%

98,551

91,090

8%

Ravva

3,213

4,862

(34)%

3,299

(3)%

3,256

4,910

(34)%

Cambay

3,712

4,456

(17)%

4,176

(11)%

3,942

3,991

(1)%

KG-ONN

546

291

88%

530

3%

538

391

38%

Total Oil & Gas

(million boe)

Oil & Gas- Gross

15.2

15.2

0%

15.0

1%

30.2

29.6

2%

Oil & Gas- Working Interest

9.8

9.4

4%

9.6

2%

19.5

18.4

6%

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

Average gross operated production during Q2 FY22 across our assets was 165,327 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), flat compared to Q2 FY21 and Q1 FY22. The natural field decline has been offset by increase in volume primarily due to gains realized from ramp up of gas sales (post COVID), continued impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam & Aishwariya fields and new infill wells brought online in Mangala field.

Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 141,766 boepd for the quarter, 7% up as compared to Q2 FY21 and up 1% as compared to Q1 FY22. The increase was primarily driven by infill wells in Mangala field, ramp up of gas sales and impact of polymer injection at Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Gross production from Development Area-1(DA-1), Development Area-2(DA-2) and Development Area-3(DA-3) averaged 125,274 boepd, 16,312 boepd and 180 boepd respectively.

Page 3 of 10

Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended

30th September 2021

Gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 171.6 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equiv. 28.6 kboepd) in Q2 FY22, with gas sales post captive consumption at 139.8 mmscfd (equiv. 23.3 kboepd).

The Ravva block produced at an average rate of 14,282 boepd for Q2 FY22, down 34% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down 3% as compared to Q1 FY22, owing to natural field decline. Previous year production included impact of infill drilling campaign.

The Cambay block produced at an average rate of 9,279 boepd for the Q2 FY22, down 17% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down 11% as compared to Q1 FY22. This was primarily due to natural field decline.

H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

Average gross operated production across our assets was at 165,114 boepd in six months ended FY22, 2% up as compared to six months ended FY21. Production from Rajasthan block was at 140,787 boepd, 8% up as compared to the same period in FY21. The natural reservoir decline has been offset by ramp-up of gas production, infill wells in Mangala field and impact of polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. Production from the offshore assets, was at a combined 24,327 boepd, down 24% as compared to the same period in FY21, owing to natural field decline.

Iron Ore

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In dmt, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Sales

Goa

0.1

0.2

(43)%

0.4

(77)%

0.5

0.7

(36)%

Karnataka

1.2

1.3

(9)%

1.3

(3)%

2.5

1.8

40%

Production of Saleable Ore

Goa

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Karnataka

1.3

1.5

(11)%

1.4

(10)%

2.8

2.4

14%

Production ('000 tonnes)

Pig Iron

208

186

12%

202

3%

410

295

39%

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

There was no production at Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 7th February 2018 directing mining operations of all companies in Goa to stop with effect from 16th March 2018. We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations.

At Karnataka, production volume in Q2 FY22 was 1.3 million tonnes, lower by 11% as compared to Q2 FY21 as the plants were not operational at full capacity in this quarter due to scheduled maintenance activity and lower by 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 due to reduction in ore handling because of monsoon.

Pig iron production was at 2,08,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22, higher by 12% as compared to Q2 FY21 and 3% higher as compared to Q1 FY22 due to process improvement steps taken to increase the overall productivity.

Page 4 of 10

Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended

30th September 2021

H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

At Karnataka, production was higher by 14%. H1 FY21 had an impact of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Pig Iron production was higher by 39% due to better efficiency of furnace operations post relining. One of our furnaces was under shutdown in H1 FY21 due to impact of COVID 19.

Steel

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Finished Production

293

260

13%

289

1%

582

528

10%

Pig Iron

38

74

(48)%

52

(27)%

90

110

(19)%

Billet

59

6

936%

24

146%

84

135

(38)%

TMT Bar

66

66

0%

89

(26)%

155

95

62%

Wire Rod

90

81

11%

92

(2)%

183

140

31%

Ductile Iron Pipes

40

34

17%

31

29%

72

47

51%

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

Saleable production for Q2 FY22 was 2,93,000 tonnes, higher by 13% as compared to Q2 FY21, mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions in Q2 FY21. Saleable production was higher by 1% Q-o-Q primarily due to improvement of furnaces post shutdown in Q2 FY22.

H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

Saleable production for H1 FY22 was 5,82,000 tonnes, 10% higher compared to H1 FY21. Capital shutdown was taken in the month of August'21 improving the productivity of blast furnaces in September'21.

FACOR

Particulars

Q2

Q1

H1

%

%

%

(In '000 tonnes, or as stated)

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY22

FY21

Change

Change

Change

Ore Production

24

11

119%

123

(81)%

147

49

202%

Ferro Chrome Production

19

18

10%

18

5%

38

32

17%

Note: The Company has acquired control over Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited ("FACOR") on September 21, 2020. The numbers presented for previous periods are for comparison only.

Q2 FY22 vs. Previous Quarters

Ore production volume in Q2 FY22 is 119% higher as compared to Q2 FY21 due to continuous operations of both mines during monsoon. It is 81% lower as compared to Q1 FY22, impacted due to monsoon.

The company has achieved 10% higher Ferro Chrome production of 19,000 tonnes in Q2 FY22 as against 18,000 tonnes in Q2 FY21 due to improved productivity of Charge Chrome Plant. Q2 FY22 production is 5% higher than Q1 FY22 due to annual shut down of the plant in the month of April for 7 days.

Page 5 of 10

Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
04:04aVEDANTA : Production Release for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 202..
PU
10/04Asian ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/01Vedanta Limited Announces MK Sharma Steps Down as Non-Executive Independent Director
CI
09/29Asian ADRs Slightly Higher Wednesday
MT
09/29VEDANTA : Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines liquidator arrested, calls money-laundering charge..
RE
09/25VEDANTA : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21
PU
09/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/24VEDANTA : partners with Indian Govt to showcase India's growth potential at Dubai Expo 202..
PU
09/23VEDANTA : to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange
MT
09/23VEDANTA : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO DELIST AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM THE NEW YORK..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 089 B 14 617 M 14 617 M
Net income 2022 177 B 2 379 M 2 379 M
Net Debt 2022 239 B 3 207 M 3 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 1 105 B 14 848 M 14 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 047
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 298,30 INR
Average target price 330,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED84.82%14 848
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-6.32%18 099
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.2.84%12 955
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED12.15%10 308
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-13.85%7 974
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-21.13%5 776