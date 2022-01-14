Log in
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Project Nand Ghar achieves 3000 milestone across 12 states in India

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Vedanta Chairman's dream project Nand Ghar achieves a significant milestone, the 3000

Mark!

  • Project aims to transform the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women
  • With presence in 12 states, Nand Ghar repurposed itself during the pandemic for greater impact

14th Jan 2022, New Delhi/Mumbai: Vedanta Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal's dream Project, Nand Ghar achieved the important milestone of completing 3000 Nand Ghars across 12 states in India. Project Nand Ghar is the flagship CSR project under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Group, one of the world's leading metals & mining conglomerate.

Set up in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development, Nand Ghars are modernized "Anganwadis" working around nutrition, early childhood education, primary healthcare & skill development for women. Vedanta has committed to develop 4000 Nand Ghars across India. The project aims to transform the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women in the 13.7 lakh Anganwadis in India.

With Nand Ghar, Vedanta is bridging the urban and rural divide by leveraging technology, upgrading to state-of-the-art infrastructure, capacity building of front-line functionaries, digital real time monitoring making significant improvements in the overall service delivery of anganwadi ecosystem.

On this occasion Mr. Anil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Vedanta Group said, "Project Nand Ghar is the closest to my heart. It gives me immense joy to see Nand Ghar achieving the milestone of 3000 across 12 states in India and making a significant impact at the grassroots, strengthening the foundation of our nation that are rural women and children. With this important milestone, we are marching towards realizing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of eradicating malnutrition, providing healthcare services, education and skill development for rural women, becoming an imperative project for social development."

In the last 20 months of the pandemic, Nand Ghars ensured the last mile delivery of services to beneficiaries, repurposing itself for creating greater impact. With regular activities making a paradigm shift, Nand Ghar molded its service delivery method accordingly. With education moving from classroom to home-based learning, Nand Ghar swiftly rolled out alternative learning methods through WhatsApp and IVRS for continuous education. During the pandemic, Nand Ghar ensured doorstep delivery of Dry and Take-home rations for its beneficiaries. Additionally, more than 3300 nutrition gardens were developed in Nand Ghar premises and community areas to ensure steady supply of nourishment to the community members. During the pandemic, Nand Ghar also generated local employment by training women to stitch masks and prepare items of local needs, significantly raising their household income by Rs. 4000.

With the pandemic, healthcare became a key priority. To ensure wellness of the community members, Nand Ghar deployed an integrated healthcare model which comprised of Mobile Health Vans, Telemedicine facilities and paramedic on wheels for preventive and curative care providing the consultation of MBBS/Specialist doctors, dispensing medicines and conducting non-invasive tests, all free of cost.

About Anil Agarwal Foundation

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child development, Animal Welfare Projects and Sports Initiatives. Anil Agarwal Foundation aims to empower communities, transform lives and facilitate nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.

Anil Agarwal Foundation has teamed up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030. Last year, the Anil Agarwal Foundation has rolled out a Rs. 5000 Crore social economic development roadmap for the next 5 years.

For further information please contact:

  • Mr. Sudeep Mishra, Group Head PR & Strategic Communications - Vedanta Limited.

sudeep.mishra@cairnindia.com

• Mr. Prashant Subramanian - 9899125503

prashant@kaizzencomm.com

Piyush Sharma - 9140717877

piyush.sharma@kaizzencomm.com

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
