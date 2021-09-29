Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Vedanta Limited
  News
  Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/29 06:21:16 am
292.15 INR   +0.52%
06:14aVEDANTA : Provisional liquidator of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines arrested
RE
09/25VEDANTA : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21
PU
09/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
Vedanta : Provisional liquidator of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines arrested

09/29/2021 | 06:14am EDT
LUSAKA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The state-appointed provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Milingo Lungu, has been arrested and charged with laundering more than $2 million, Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission, which also handles money-laundering cases, said on Wednesday.

"The money is said to have come into his possession by virtue of being the Provisional Liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Plc," the commission said.

Lungu did not immediately respond to Reuters phone calls and a written request for comment.

The commission alleged that Lungu, acting with others, "did engage in theft" involving 110.4 million Zambian kwachas and $250,000 between May 22, 2019 and Aug. 15, 2021, and "obtained money by false pretences" amounting to $2.2 million.

"He has also been charged for money laundering for the said amounts," the commission said.

Zambia's previous government handed control of KCM to the provisional liquidator in May 2019, triggering a legal battle with Vedanta Resources, KCM's parent company.

The government accused Vedanta at the time of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment. Vedanta has previously denied KCM broke the terms of its licence.

Lungu has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon, the commission said.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by Emma Rumney and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
