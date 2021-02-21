Vedanta : Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort

National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza"

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub:Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, the Company has received the following communication from the shareholders of the Company regarding loss of share certificate:

S. No. Name of Shareholder(s) Folio No. Shares Distinctive Nos. Certificate No. From To 1. Mrs. Sushila Shantilal S 002442 11200 384941661 384947260 816464 Mr. Shantilal Amratlal 778561861 778567460

The Company shall approve and issue duplicate share certificate upon satisfaction of all the necessary documents required for processing the request.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer