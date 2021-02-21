Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED       INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/19 06:14:03 am
190.8 INR   -2.28%
VEDANTA : Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates
PU
02/18Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
02/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Vedanta : Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

02/21/2021 | 02:36pm EST
BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort

National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza"

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub:Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, the Company has received the following communication from the shareholders of the Company regarding loss of share certificate:

S. No.

Name of Shareholder(s)

Folio No.

Shares

Distinctive Nos.

Certificate

No.

From

To

1.

Mrs. Sushila Shantilal

S 002442

11200

384941661

384947260

816464

Mr. Shantilal Amratlal

778561861

778567460

The Company shall approve and issue duplicate share certificate upon satisfaction of all the necessary documents required for processing the request.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 19:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
