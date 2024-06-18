VEDANTA LIMITED TAX TRANSPARENCY REPORT FY 2023-241
Vedanta Limited
TAX
TRANSPARENCY
REPORT
A STRONGER VEDANTA
RESOURCEFUL | SUSTAINABLE | VALUE-FOCUSED
STRONGER
EDANTA EMPOWERING GROWTH: PARTICIPATING IN BUILDING USD 5 TRILLION ECONOMY!!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
About the Report
4
2.
Chairman Value Statement
5
3.
About Vedanta Group
6
4.
Economic Responsibility
14
5.
Bettering Lives: Our Society, Our Responsibility
16
6.
Our Approach towards Tax and 'Guiding Principles'
18
7.
Tax Risk Management Framework and Strategy
20
8.
Changing landscape of Tax transparency
25
9.
Fostering Fiscal Responsibility: Our Contribution to the Exchequer
26
10.
Basis of Preparation
34
11.
Independent Reasonable Assurance Report
37
CHAIRMAN VALUE
STATEMENT
ABOUT THE REPORT
India, under the leadership of a visionary government, is on an expressway of progress. The optimism surrounding the Indian economy
is unparalleled, fuelled by robust manufacturing activity, thriving private consumption and commendable strides in infrastructure development. The buoyancy observed in the stock markets and the influx of foreign direct investments solidify India's rise as a global power and a critical long-term market.
with revenues reaching INR 141,793 crores and EBITDA at INR 36,455 crores.
Increasing tax collection signals strong economic growth, fueled by higher incomes, increased
Vedanta Limited ('Vedanta', 'the Company') stands as a leading global conglomerate in natural resources, encompassing zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, power, oil, and gas. At the heart of our ethos lies transparency, not merely as a practice, but as our foundational principle. We are dedicated to openly sharing all pertinent information, cultivating trust, accountability, and fostering sustainable growth among stakeholders. Through transparent communication, we nurture trust and accountability, propelling sustainable growth and bolstering stakeholder confidence in our company.
Transparency to us goes beyond mere tax disclosure; it fosters accountability by offering insights and analytics into organizational operations, demonstrating how we generate sustainable financial returns for stakeholders to make informed decisions.
The Tax Transparency Report is a comprehensive document showcasing financial contributions made by the Company to the exchequer in India and
globally, revealing its commitment to openness and accountability in taxation practices. It also provides stakeholders with transparent insights into the company's tax payments, reinforcing trust and credibility in its financial operations.
With transparency as a cornerstone value, we lead the way in tax reporting, managing taxes in an open and straightforward manner. The report underscores our commitment to absolute transparency in disclosing profits and taxes paid.
Vedanta is dedicated to fostering positive change in the communities where we operate, promoting sustainable prosperity and improving the lives of people across different regions. Our Tax Transparency Report serves as a testament to our commitment to responsible tax practices. The contributions outlined are based on cash transactions in FY 2023-24, reflecting the same data used in the audited financial statements of respective companies, albeit with variations in accounting methodologies.
The government's manufacturing and infrastructure push and aggressive investments in the green economy are catalysing a new era of progress and development for the country. As the economic growth engine gathers steam, the demand for commodities is set to surge. Vedanta is equipped with a unique portfolio, ranging from oil and gas to essential metals, hence strategically positioned to seize the momentum, while aiding the nation's goal of reaching a USD 30 trillion developed economy by 2047 and achieving self-reliance.
With our efficient operations, strong financial base, and strategic investments, complemented by our focus on sustainability and innovation, we are well- equipped to meet the nation's changing requirements and generate value for all stakeholders.
India stood out globally as a market characterized by both growth and stability in FY 2023-24. Our team, backed by strong leadership, did a commendable job in capturing the opportunity, despite commodity prices exhibiting mixed performance, influenced by global market dynamics and sector-specific demand trends. We achieved significant success this year through a sharp focus on operational performance, strategic investments and commitment to innovation and sustainability. Our financial report reflects this
spending, and improved fiscal management. As one
of India's leading taxpayers, we are proud to release our Ninth Tax Transparency Report, showcasing our annual contribution of INR 54,402 crores, as part
of our commitment to transparent and responsible practices in line with the nation's growth.
As we embark on the next stage of our multi-year growth trajectory, aimed at unleashing value for all stakeholders, I extend my deepest gratitude to all the stakeholders for their continuous support as they are the pillars of our success, propelling us towards building a futuristic organisation rooted in India's progress.
We trust that this report, along with the Integrated
Annual Report for FY 2023-24 and the fourth
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, present the integrated performance of the Company. These also states the impact of contributions made by us to the society at large in a fair and accurate manner including concise glimpse into our dedication to ESG principles and the constructive influence we aspire to achieve.
ANIL AGARWAL
Chairman, Vedanta Limited
ABOUT VEDANTA GROUP
VEDANTA LIMITED TAX TRANSPARENCY REPORT FY 2023-247
VEDANTA AT A GLANCE
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is the world's foremost natural resources conglomerate, with strategic assets in India, South Africa and Namibia. Our extensive operations span zinc-lead silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, nickel, and oil and gas, with a market-leading position across most.
Bringing to the fore our global operational scale, cost leadership and operational excellence, we play a pivotal role in facilitating primary materials in a safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner, enabling resource sufficiency worldwide. Vedanta is ommitted to creating enduring value, prioritising social
responsibility, environmental sustainability
and business integrity. By integrating these, we ensure that our growth is inclusive, benefiting all stakeholders from local communities to international markets.
As India accelerates towards a rapid growth trajectory brimming with exciting opportunities, Vedanta stands on a stronger footing with enhanced capacities, competencies and a strong purpose. We are poised for greater success and creating enduring value for all stakeholders, affirming our position as 'A Stronger Vedanta'.
OPERATING STRUCTURE
Our diversified structure and wide geographic presence enable efficient operations and serviceability. As of 31 March 2024
OUR VALUE CHAIN
Subsidiaries of Vedanta Limited
••
•
•
••
•
* Skorpion -100% BMM & Gamsberg - 74%
** 50% of the share in the RJ Oil & Gas Block
-
is held by a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited
•€•
'••
•ƒ
We operate an end-to-end value chain in the natural resources sector.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
GLIMPSES OF VEDANTA GROUP
IRON ORE
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
ZINC-LEAD-SILVER
75% MARKET SHARE IN INDIA'S PRIMARY ZINC MARKET HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED ('HZL')
Business: Zinc India (HZL), Zinc International
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
- World's largest underground zinc- lead mine at Rampura Agucha, India
- 3rd largest silver producer in the world
ONE OF THE LARGEST MERCHANT IRON ORE MINERS IN INDIA AND ONE OF THE LARGEST PRODUCERS AND EXPORTERS OF MERCHANT PIG IRON IN INDIA
Business: Iron Ore Business
- Karnataka Iron ore mines with reserves of 75 Mnt and life of 9 years
- Goa Iron ore mines; R&R of 55 Mnt
ALUMINIUM
LARGEST PRIMARY ALUMINIUM PRODUCER IN INDIA
Business: Aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda & Korba (BALCO)
Alumina refinery at Lanjigarh
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
- 45% market share in India among primary aluminium producers
- Largest aluminium installed capacity in India at 2.3 MTPA
STEEL
3.5 MTPA DESIGN CAPACITY
Business: ESL Steel
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
- Highest-everhot metal production of 1,473 kt
- Highest ever DI pipe production of 212 kt
OIL & GAS
OPERATES ~25% OF INDIA'S CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION
Business: Cairn India
POWER
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
- World's longest continuously heated pipeline from Barmer to Gujarat Coast (~670 kms)
- Largest private sector oil & gas producer in India
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
CHROME
150 KTPA CHARGE CHROME /
FERRO CHROME CAPACITY WITH 100 MW POWER PLANT; 290 KTPA CHROME ORE MINING CAPACITY
Business: Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
- Osthpal mines have 240 KTPA mining capacity
-
45 MVA charge chrome plant of
80 KTPA, 33 MVA charge chrome plant of 65 KTPA
11 GW TOTAL POWER PORTFOLIO. 4.8 GW OF INSTALLED IPP CAPACITY.
Business: Power assets at TSPL (1,980 MW) at Talwandi Sabo - Punjab, Jharsuguda (CPP of 3,015 MW and 600 MW of IPP) - Odisha, Korba (CPP of 1,140 MW and IPP of 600 MW) - Chhattisgarh
-
Energy efficient, super critical
1,980 MW power plant at Talwandi Sabo
- Upcoming 1,000 MW Meenakshi (by FY25) and 1,200 MW Athena
(by FY26) thermal power plants
COPPER
ONE OF THE LARGEST COPPER PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN INDIA
Business: Copper India
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
-
Silvassa Refinery Capacity: 216
KTPA
- Tuticorin smelter (Capacity 400 KTPA) and refinery (non operational)
PRESENCE
STRONGER FOOTPRINT ACROSS STRATEGIC GLOBAL MARKETS
VEDANTA LIMITED TAX TRANSPARENCY REPORT FY 2023-2411
NATION WIDE PRESENCE
◦
RJ Oil & Gas block
◦
Iron ore beneficiation plant
◦
Zinc refinery and smelters
◦
Iron ore mines
◦
Zinc mines
◦
Power plants
◦
Nickel processing plant
◦
Cement plant
PRESENCE
1
- Aluminium refinery and smelter
- Power plants
- Mines - Iron ore, Bauxite, Coal, Chrome
- FACOR chrome plant
- Aluminium refinery and smelter (BALCO)
- Power plants
- Athena Power plant
- Chittradurga Iron ore mines
- Iron ore beneficiation plant
- Power plants
- Oil & Gas business
6
5
7
2
3 4
1
5
Lisheen Mine
Fujairah Gold
COPPER
ALUMINIUM
POWER
2
6
IRON ORE
ZINC
OIL & GAS
Iron Ore Project
Glass
Western Cluster
CAPTIVE
GLASS
MULTIPLE
3
7
POWER PLANT
Scorpion Mine
Multiple
STEEL
MET COKE
FERRO
4
ALLOYS
Black Mountain Mine
CEMENT
NICKEL
PORT
Gamsberg
Note: Maps not to scale; Mt. Lyell Mine in Australia has been divested w.e.f. 17th November, 2023.
•
- Copper refinery
- Corporate Office
- Integrated steel plant
- Cambay Oil & Gas block
- Metcoke plant
- Power plants
- Ravva Oil & Gas block
- Meenakshi Power Plant
- Port business
- Talwandi Sabo Power Plant
- Zinc, Lead and Silver refinery and smelter
- Copper smelter & refinery (non operational)
- Power plants
- Corporate / Registered office
- Vazare coke plant
◦ Power plants
◦ Oil & Gas Block
EMPOWERING PROGESS: INVESTING IN A BETTER TOMORROW
VEDANTA LIMITED TAX TRANSPARENCY REPORT FY 2023-2413
8-Year Revenue Trend visa -vis8-Year Contribution To Exchequer Trend
ECONOMIC RESPONSIBILITY
VEDANTA LIMITED TAX TRANSPARENCY REPORT FY 2023-2415
Vedanta guided by its vision and mission adopts a comprehensive value creation process that leverages on all available resources and relationships while addressing material issues and strategic focus areas. At the core remains ESG, where our purpose 'Transforming for Good', supplemented by the more comprehensive 'Transforming Together' theme is deeply embedded into this value creation process. The inherent community value empowers our decision-making to drive business success, while contributing to the nation's growth.
Vedanta recognises the unique nature of the natural resources they deal in and hence believes in mining with a mission and is at the forefront of the industry's transition towards a purpose driven future. Our operations go beyond extracting resources, aiming to enrich lives and create a sustainable legacy of positive change for future generations. Guided by the philosophy of giving back, we positively impact over 17.4 million lives annually through initiatives in childcare, nutrition, women's empowerment, healthcare and education.
Vedanta continued its strong growth momentum and witnessed steady volume performance across all businesses, with aluminium and zinc delivering record performance, despite the challenging environment, in terms of geo-politics, rising energy prices and uncertainty in commodities market.
At workplace, we focus on promoting diversity, equality and inclusivity, while also investing in people development, safety and well-being. We empower them to think independently, creatively and innovatively. We strive to operate responsibly through sustainable use of resources and investing in various environmental goals. This year, we are concentrating on tackling economic inequality, with a big focus on acknowledging diversity and empowerment across society. We are highlighting how inclusion is crucial for promoting gender equality.
Lastly, we are committed to nurturing lasting and enduring relationships with our stakeholders, built on trust and concern for their individual and collective well-being through meaningful engagements. At Vedanta, we make synergetic efforts to prioritise the
concerns of our stakeholders and we seek to balance the interests & expectations of all stakeholders to align with the overall organisational goals of the Company.
At Vedanta, FY 2023-24 was a year of remarkable progress on the ESG front led by our 'Transforming for Good' purpose and we are extremely pleased to apprise that Vedanta has aced the Corporate Sustainability Assessment by S&P Global for 2023 (formally known as DJSI). Guided by the philosophy
million lives through our CSR progammes, improved diversity, inclusion and governance practices and took major strides in the areas of carbon neutrality, water positivity and a greener business model.
In line with the past trends, we are proud to declare that we have contributed INR 54,402 crores to the public exchequer of the various countries where we operate in FY 2023-24. The total contribution to exchequer is the result of value addition by various business segments across their respective value chain
VALUE CREATION HIGHLIGHTS FY 2023-24
of giving back, we positively touched more than 17.4
and multiple hierarchies of business cycle.
All amounts in INR crores
36,455
INR
Zinc India 1,079 kt
crores EBITDA
Best-ever mined metal production
97,000+
Total Workforce
Direct Economic Value Generated
1,46,180
Economic Value Distributed
Operating Costs (Payments made to our suppliers for the purchase of utilities, goods
98,058
and services)
Payment to Government (Corporate Income Tax and Profit Petroleum)
4,787
1,36,908
Employee Wages and Benefits (Employee expenses for salary, wages and incentives)
3,300
Trees Planted 2 Million
6000+
As part of commitment to
plant 7 million trees by 2030
Nand Ghars built
Payments to Providers of Funds (Dividend payments and Interest payments)
30,325
Community Investments Voluntary donations
438
Direct Economic Value Retained
9,272
BETTERING LIVES: OUR SOCIETY, OUR RESPONSIBILITY
For nearly two decades, Vedanta has weaved social impact initiatives into the Company's core ethos that help bring positive change. Vedanta has been making a difference through healthcare, education, skilling, livelihood programs, and providing inclusive development opportunities for the community at large.
synergy and cross-learning across Vedanta.
At Vedanta, we treat CSR not merely as a mandate, but as a very core of the existence of our business - a means to share our prosperity and foster the well- being of our society.
TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES
Communities give us the licence to operate and therefore are a top priority in our efforts to strengthen our bonds and gain their trust and support. We continually engage with the surrounding communities to respond to their
needs, adapt our actions to the evolving landscape and ensure stringent adoption of globally- recognised human rights principles. Our community engagements, which include our CSR programs, are designed to bring positive change into the lives of the local communities, including scalable socioeconomic development.
Through Vedanta's social development programs, the company transforms lives of more than 17.4 million people at grassroots level.
Each of our Group companies has aligned its CSR programs to cater to the needs of the communities in the geographic locations where they operate. A CSR Council comprising CSR Heads and executives from all business units is responsible for governance,
Our chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal has always envisioned a nation in which there are ample opportunities for the youth, women are empowered, children are healthy and the country is progressing rapidly. This vision forms the foundation of our giving back initiatives. We are stead fast in our mission of "Transforming for Good". We believe together we can create empowered communities, a strong nation and greener plant.
people benefited
sports persons and culture
people benefited
people benefited
enthusiasts benefited
8 focussed-areas one mission -
transforming communities
people benefited
women benefited
people benefited
children benefited
OUR APPROACH TOWARDS TAX AND 'GUIDING PRINCIPLES'
9 TAX GUIDING PRINCIPLES
TRUST
(B Team Principle 2)
To maintain high standards of integrity with respect to tax compliance and reporting.
OUR TAX APPROACH
The Vedanta Group operates in multiple countries worldwide, diligently adhering to local standards and regulations in each jurisdiction. As an integral part of our corporate values, our Company places paramount importance on tax compliance and appropriate payment of taxes. We understand the significance of fulfilling our fiscal obligations not only as a legal requirement but also as a moral responsibility towards the society and economy we operate within. Further, we being a part of the extractive industry are aligned to the principles stated in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative document ('EITI'), primarily relating to the onus of corporation.
Tax compliance is not just a matter of adhering to laws and regulations; it is a reflection of our commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability. We recognize that paying taxes on time and accurately is essential for fostering trust with stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors, and the broader community. Vedanta's adoption of tax technology represents a strategic move towards streamlining compliance and improvising tax strategies in its global operations. Further, Vedanta recognizes that effective digitization results in tax risk mitigation and hence aims at utilizing the same wherever applicable.
At the heart of our commitment lies a dedication to operating with the highest ethical standards. We strive to maintain meticulous records, follow best practices and engage with tax authorities in an open and cooperative manner. We emphasize integrity and ethical practices in all operations, ensuring that tax optimization never supersedes commercial considerations in entity or transaction structuring.
We continuously review and enhance our internal processes and systems to ensure accuracy and efficiency in tax reporting and payments. We invest in training and development of our employees to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate complex tax landscapes effectively. Also, regularly updating the systems and personnel on the changes in tax laws is integral to our operational framework, ensuring compliance and adaptability in a dynamic regulatory landscape. Lastly, we also take support from eminent Tax consultants at multiple jurisdictions who advise us on various complex tax matters, ensuring our decisions are well-informed. Before finalizing any tax position, we consult professionals and senior legal counsel to understand alternate viewpoints and interpretations.
In conclusion, our company's commitment to tax compliance and timely payments is unwavering. We understand the importance of fulfilling our fiscal responsibilities ethically, transparently, and conscientiously. By upholding these principles, we not only comply with legal requirements but also contribute positively to the welfare and prosperity of the communities we serve.
TAX GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Vedanta has established nine guiding tax principles that govern all our operations and decisions worldwide, ensuring compliance with tax laws and timely adherence to local regulatory requirements in every country. Upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability is fundamental, with tax considerations naturally stemming from commercial decisions driven by sound judgment. Our tax principles are closely aligned with the 'B-Team Responsible Tax Principles'.
COMPLIANCE
(B Team Principle 1 & 2)
To observe all applicable laws, rules and regulations in the countries where we operate, including Transfer Pricing and to meet all tax compliance requirements in a timely manner.
TRANSPARENCY
(B Team Principle 7)
To proactively disclose detailed information about the overall tax contribution of the Group to the governments of the countries where we operate.
ECONOMIC SUBSTANCE
(B Team Principle 3 & 5)
We only undertake transactions which will have results that are consistent with the underlying economic consequences, including tax structures with commercial substances.
PROCESSES & CONTROLS
(B team Principle 1)
Ensuring meticulous documentation of transactions and tax positions with diligent professional care and judgment, making decisions at the highest level and backing them with robust evidence.
ENGAGEMENT WITH REGULATORS
(B team Principle 4 & 7)
Working positively, proactively and transparently with tax authorities to minimise the extent of disputes, achieve early agreement on any disputed issues when they arise, and achieve certainty wherever possible.
RISK MANAGEMENT
(B team Principle 1)
To identify tax risks in a consistent and formal manner and communicate these where appropriate to the Audit & Risk Management Committee and the Board.
PROACTIVE CONSULTATION
(B Team Principle 6)
To actively participate in tax policy consultation processes where appropriate at a national or international level.
PEOPLE PROGRESS
To develop our people, through training, experience and opportunity.
