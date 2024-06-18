is unparalleled, fuelled by robust manufacturing activity, thriving private consumption and commendable strides in infrastructure development. The buoyancy observed in the stock markets and the influx of foreign direct investments solidify India's rise as a global power and a critical long-term market.

India, under the leadership of a visionary government, is on an expressway of progress. The optimism surrounding the Indian economy

Vedanta Limited ('Vedanta', 'the Company') stands as a leading global conglomerate in natural resources, encompassing zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, power, oil, and gas. At the heart of our ethos lies transparency, not merely as a practice, but as our foundational principle. We are dedicated to openly sharing all pertinent information, cultivating trust, accountability, and fostering sustainable growth among stakeholders. Through transparent communication, we nurture trust and accountability, propelling sustainable growth and bolstering stakeholder confidence in our company. Transparency to us goes beyond mere tax disclosure; it fosters accountability by offering insights and analytics into organizational operations, demonstrating how we generate sustainable financial returns for stakeholders to make informed decisions. The Tax Transparency Report is a comprehensive document showcasing financial contributions made by the Company to the exchequer in India and

globally, revealing its commitment to openness and accountability in taxation practices. It also provides stakeholders with transparent insights into the company's tax payments, reinforcing trust and credibility in its financial operations. With transparency as a cornerstone value, we lead the way in tax reporting, managing taxes in an open and straightforward manner. The report underscores our commitment to absolute transparency in disclosing profits and taxes paid. Vedanta is dedicated to fostering positive change in the communities where we operate, promoting sustainable prosperity and improving the lives of people across different regions. Our Tax Transparency Report serves as a testament to our commitment to responsible tax practices. The contributions outlined are based on cash transactions in FY 2023-24, reflecting the same data used in the audited financial statements of respective companies, albeit with variations in accounting methodologies.

The government's manufacturing and infrastructure push and aggressive investments in the green economy are catalysing a new era of progress and development for the country. As the economic growth engine gathers steam, the demand for commodities is set to surge. Vedanta is equipped with a unique portfolio, ranging from oil and gas to essential metals, hence strategically positioned to seize the momentum, while aiding the nation's goal of reaching a USD 30 trillion developed economy by 2047 and achieving self-reliance. With our efficient operations, strong financial base, and strategic investments, complemented by our focus on sustainability and innovation, we are well- equipped to meet the nation's changing requirements and generate value for all stakeholders. India stood out globally as a market characterized by both growth and stability in FY 2023-24. Our team, backed by strong leadership, did a commendable job in capturing the opportunity, despite commodity prices exhibiting mixed performance, influenced by global market dynamics and sector-specific demand trends. We achieved significant success this year through a sharp focus on operational performance, strategic investments and commitment to innovation and sustainability. Our financial report reflects this