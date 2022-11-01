Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-01 am EDT
286.90 INR   +2.17%
07:22aVedanta expects revenue to jump to $50 billion in two years' time - chairman
RE
06:30aVedanta : Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2022 (‘Financial Results'); - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Vedanta Posts Sharp Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
Summary 
Summary

Vedanta expects revenue to jump to $50 billion in two years' time - chairman

11/01/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Anil Agarwal poses after an interview with Reuters in Alpine resort of Davos

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Metals to oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd expects annual revenue of $50 billion in the next two to three years, roughly double projected revenues for fiscal year 2023, as it looks to ramp up production, including metals used in electric car batteries, its chairman said.

Vedanta reported 1.327 trillion rupees ($16.05 billion) in revenues in the fiscal year that ended in March, up from 880.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

"We'll go to $50 billion in two years' time and this will increase the production of copper, aluminium, zinc," Chairman Anil Agarwal told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi.

Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn in September signed an initial agreement to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agarwal said the choice of Gujarat was decided after input from consultants as well as Foxconn and Vedanta teams, which looked at incentives, manpower and logistics in several states.

It is not immediately clear when a final agreement would be signed for the semiconductor plant. When asked about this, Agarwal said: "Foxconn people are working, we are working, but this is all done."

He said Vedanta had total debt of $12 billion.

"We will be in two years' time zero debt - two or three years' time," he said.

Vedanta is interested in potential collaborations with Saudi Arabia's mining sector and talent pools there, Agarwal said, adding that countries in the Middle East were "very keen" to create an undersea electricity link with the Indian subcontinent.

"I'm very bullish on Middle East," Agarwal said.

($1 = 82.7125 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Yousef Saba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.46% 93.86 Delayed Quote.20.86%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.30% 143.3748 Real-time Quote.-21.11%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.17% 286.9 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
WTI 1.56% 87.497 Delayed Quote.17.28%
