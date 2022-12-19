Vedanta : gets listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
Vedanta gets listed on The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index
Becomes the only Indian company to join the prestigious index this year
Secures 6th position in Global Sustainability Rankings in the Metal and Mining Sector
New Delhi, 19thDecember 2022: Vedanta Ltd, a global diversified natural resources company, gets listed in The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the world's most trusted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indices. Being the only addition from India this year, Vedanta is now among the 6 Indian companies in the index of 332 global companies. With this inclusion, Vedanta joins the ranks of global companies like Anglo American plc and Teck Resources Limited in the apex list. The company also gets listed in The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index of 111 global companies.
Vedanta ranked 6thout of 216 companies globally (98th percentile) and 2nd in Asia Pacific in the metal and mining sector of S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022, formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability Index - DJSI. Vedanta has moved up 10 ranks up from last year with a strong 14-point improvement in the sustainability score.
Speaking on this achievement, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said, "Vedanta is honoured to be included in The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index and The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. The inclusion in global indices and our improved rankings are a testimony to our commitment towards building a sustainable future. With focused action plans on decarbonization, water positivity, workplace safety, community welfare and workforce diversity, we are embarking on a transformative journey to emerge as industry leaders in ESG."
Vedanta's sustainability score witnessed a jump from 62 to 76 this year with an improvement in all three dimensions of E, S and G. The sectional scores were: Environment: 83 (+15 from last year); Social: 74 (+18 from last year) and Governance: 72 (+11 from last year).
The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is regarded as one of the most important benchmarks for sustainability and lists the world's leading companies from 61 industries. With more than two decades of experience in ESG rating, DJSI is one of the oldest, trusted and referred ratings. DJSI assessed 216 global metal and mining companies on 120+ indicators across Environment, Social and Governance parameters on public and non-public information. The World Index comprises global sustainability leaders representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.
Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities. The company is putting a comprehensive framework together to become leaders in ESG, thus reflecting their efforts through this ranking. Committed to being a net-zero organisation by 2050, Vedanta has pledged $5 billion in the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. The group has also partnered with the World Economic Forum by joining 1t.org- the one Trillion Tree platform and pledges to grow 7 million trees for creating a resilient environment.
ABOUT VEDANTA LIMITED
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programs with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.
