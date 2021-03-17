Vedanta : 17 March 2021- Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/191
March 17, 2021
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort
National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza"
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500295
Scrip Code: VEDL
Dear Sir(s),
Sub:Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, the Company has received the following communication from the shareholders of the Company regarding loss of share certificate:
|
S. No.
|
Name of Shareholder(s)
|
Folio No.
|
Shares
|
Distinctive Nos.
|
Certificate
No.
|
From
|
To
|
1.
|
Mrs. Jasudben Rasiklal Modi
|
SGL113845
|
400
|
863564352
|
863564751
|
827524
|
Mr. Rasiklal Dasharathlal Modi
|
2.
|
Mr. Dwarka Nath Suri
|
SGL121512
|
2400
|
2767574536
|
2767576935
|
1094108
The Company shall approve and issue duplicate share certificate upon satisfaction of all the necessary documents required for processing the request.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
Vedanta Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 03:47:09 UTC.