Vedanta : 17 March 2021- Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/191

March 17, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort

National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza"

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub:Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, the Company has received the following communication from the shareholders of the Company regarding loss of share certificate:

S. No. Name of Shareholder(s) Folio No. Shares Distinctive Nos. Certificate No. From To 1. Mrs. Jasudben Rasiklal Modi SGL113845 400 863564352 863564751 827524 Mr. Rasiklal Dasharathlal Modi 2. Mr. Dwarka Nath Suri SGL121512 2400 2767574536 2767576935 1094108

The Company shall approve and issue duplicate share certificate upon satisfaction of all the necessary documents required for processing the request.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer