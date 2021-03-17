Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED
03/17 - Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates
03/17
03/17
Vedanta : 17 March 2021- Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

03/17/2021
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/191

March 17, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort

National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza"

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub:Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, the Company has received the following communication from the shareholders of the Company regarding loss of share certificate:

S. No.

Name of Shareholder(s)

Folio No.

Shares

Distinctive Nos.

Certificate

No.

From

To

1.

Mrs. Jasudben Rasiklal Modi

SGL113845

400

863564352

863564751

827524

Mr. Rasiklal Dasharathlal Modi

2.

Mr. Dwarka Nath Suri

SGL121512

2400

2767574536

2767576935

1094108

The Company shall approve and issue duplicate share certificate upon satisfaction of all the necessary documents required for processing the request.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 03:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
