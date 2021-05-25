Log in
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Certified as a 'Great Place To Work

05/25/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Vedanta Group certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021

Group business units have also been accredited as Great Place to Work-

CertifiedTM

New Delhi/ Mumbai, May 25, 2021: In a resounding endorsement of its industry-leading people practices, Vedanta Group India's leading producer of metals, minerals and oil & gas, along with its business units, have been accredited as Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM for creating an ecosystem of trust, high-performance culture and imbibing aspects of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie among its employees.

The badge of being 'Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM, aspired by more than 1,000 organizations every year, bears testimony to the constant innovation and pioneering people practices in the domain of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, talent and performance management.

Vedanta Group businesses including Cairn Oil & Gas, BALCO, TSPL, ESL, Iron Ore Business, Vedanta Jharsuguda, and Hindustan Zinc have also received the global certification.

According to Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal: "Vedanta has become one of the few organizations in India to be awarded with this coveted certification as a conglomerate setting a benchmark for others. This bears testimony to our continuous efforts towards being the Best Employer Brand."

Speaking on the achievement, Vedanta Group CHRO Madhu Srivastava said, "The certification from Great Place to Work® bears testimony to the work culture of Vedanta group which has been built over the years, keeping people before profit. It is a milestone for us towards excellence and will further bolster our confidence in thriving to be the employer of choice across sectors."

Commenting on Vedanta's certification, Wilma Mohapatra, Vice President from Great Place to Work® said, "Many congratulations to Vedanta Group on getting Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM. We hope you keep raising the bar for yourself and other organizations and conglomerates aspiring to become great workplaces."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. The Institute evaluates organisations solely based on the

Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in the organization. Globally, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries aspire to achieve this recognition.

Vedanta is a people-focused company and has undertaken several initiatives during the pandemic to ensure that health and well-being of the employees. To provide a sense of security to employees and their families, the company has introduced a best-in-class Term Life Insurance Policy with world-wide coverage for all executives across the group. The policy provides with coverage of 5x fixed pay of employees which is equivalent to annual salary for 5 years.

The Medical insurance cover has also enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility. Besides, the company is extending all support that is required and corporate floater cover is introduced for any employee that exceeds their eligibility.

Vedanta is working on a comprehensive vaccination plan to ensure the health and well-being of its people. The company is in talks with the approved vaccine manufacturers for procuring vaccines for employees and families. Outsourced business partners and their families will also be covered. The plan to vaccinate

1.12 lakh people, which would include 46,000 employees and family members. Vedanta will spend around Rs 12 crore for the procuring the vaccines, the deliveries of which will start later this month.

About Vedanta Limited:

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil

  • Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares, the flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Vedanta and its group companies have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and were conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact

Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by the Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
