Vedanta : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations – Offer Opening Public Announcement

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/194 March 22, 2021 BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Dear Sir/Madam, In connection with the voluntary open offer made by Vedanta Resources Limited along with persons acting in concert, this is to inform you that the Company has received a copy of the offer opening public announcement published on March 22, 2021. A copy of the aforesaid announcement is enclosed herewith for your reference and records. Request you to disseminate the said information on your website. Thanking you, Yours sincerely For Vedanta Limited Prerna Halwasiya Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Enclosed: As above Date: March 22, 2021 To, Company Secretary Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400093 Dear Sir/ Madam, Voluntary open offer pursuant to Regulation 6 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations (as defined below) for the acquisition of up to 651,000,000 (Six Hundred and Fifty One Million) Equity Shares (as defined below) representing 17.51% of the fully diluted voting share capital of Vedanta Limited ("Target Company"), from the Public Shareholders (as defined below) of the Target Company by Vedanta Resources Limited ("Acquirer") together with Twin Star Holdings Limited ("PAC 1"), Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited ("PAC 2") and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited ("PAC 3" together with PAC 1 and PAC 2 to be referred as "PACs"), in their capacity as the persons acting in concert with the Acquirer ("Open Offer"). With regards to the captioned Voluntary Open Offer under Regulation 6 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, as amended ("Takeover Regulations"), the Acquirer, together with the PACs had (i) made a Public Announcement for the Voluntary Open Offer dated January 9, 2021 ("Public Announcement"), which was duly intimated to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on January 9, 2021, and a copy of the Public Announcement was also filed with the SEBI and sent to the Target Company on January 9, 2021, (ii) made a Corrigendum to the Public Announcement dated January 14, 2020 which was duly intimated to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on January 14, 2021, and a copy of the Corrigendum to the Public Announcement was also filed with the SEBI and sent to the Target Company on January 14, 2021, (iii) made a Detailed Public Statement for the Voluntary Open Offer dated January 14, 2021 ("DPS"), which was published in the newspapers on January 15, 2021 in accordance with Regulation 14 (3) of the Takeover Regulations and a copy of the DPS was duly disclosed / sent to BSE, NSE, SEBI and the Target Company on January 15, 2021, (iv) filed the Draft Letter of Offer dated January 19, 2021 ("DLOF") with SEBI on January 19, 2021 and was duly disclosed / sent to BSE, NSE and the Target Company on January 19, 2021 and (v) made a Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement and the Draft Letter of Offer dated February 17, 2021 which was published on February 18, 2021 in the same newspapers in which the DPS was published and copy was duly disclosed / sent to BSE, NSE, SEBI and the Target Company on February 18, 2021. The Acquirer and PACs had made an Announcement cum Corrigendum to Public Announcement, Detailed Public Statement and the Draft Letter of Offer dated March 16, 2021 which was published the next day on March 17, 2021 in the same newspapers in which the DPS was published. Further, the Acquirer and the PACs had made the Letter of Offer, along with the Form of Acceptance cum Acknowledgement ("LOF") dated March 16, 2021, published on March 17, 2021 and a copy of the LOF was disclosed to BSE, NSE, SEBI and the Target Company on March 17, 2021 Further to the above please find enclosed a copy of the opening offer public advertisement dated March 20, 2021, published on March 22, 2021, for your records. Request you to upload the same on your websites. J.P. Morgan India Private Limited J.P. Morgan Tower, Off. C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Santacruz - East, Mumbai - 400 098 Terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them under the LOF. Thank you. Yours sincerely, For J.P. Morgan India Private Limited _______________________________ Authorised Signatory Name: Nitin Maheshwari Designation: Managing Director 2 VOLUNTARY OPEN OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF UP TO 651,000,000 (SIX HUNDRED FIFTY ONE MILLION) EQUITY SHARES, REPRESENTING 17.51% OF THE VOTING SHARE CAPITAL OF VEDANTA LIMITED ("TARGET COMPANY") AT A PRICE OF INR 235 (INDIAN RUPEES TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY FIVE ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE FROM THE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS BY VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("ACQUIRER") TOGETHER WITH TWIN STAR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PAC 1"), VEDANTA HOLDINGS MAURITIUS LIMITED ("PAC 2") AND VEDANTA HOLDINGS MAURITIUS II LIMITED ("PAC 3" TOGETHER WITH PAC 1 AND PAC 2 TO BE REFERRED AS "PACS"), IN THEIR CAPACITY AS THE PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE ACQUIRER ("OFFER"/ "OPEN OFFER"). This advertisement ("Advertisement") is being issued by J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, the manager to the Open Oﬀer ("Manager to the Oﬀer" or "Manager"), for and on behalf of the Acquirer and the PACs in respect of the Open Oﬀer to the Public Shareholders pursuant to and in compliance with Regulation 18(7) and other applicable provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) 3. Other details of the Open Oﬀer 3.1. The Open Oﬀer is a voluntary open oﬀer made in accordance with Regulation 6 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations to the Public Shareholders. certain changes (occurring after the date of the PA) have been incorporated in the LOF. 7. Statutory and other approvals the Open Oﬀer to be made to U.S. Public Shareholders and to allow U.S. Public Shareholders to tender their Equity Shares in the Open Oﬀer without breaching the applicable U.S. rules, which has been received on March 15, 2021.

3.2. The Open Oﬀer is not a competing oﬀer in terms of Regulation 20 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. Further, there has been no competing oﬀer to this Open Oﬀer. 7.1. To the best of the knowledge of the Acquirer and the Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto ("SEBI (SAST) Regulations"). This Advertisement should be read in continuation of, and in conjunction with the public announcement dated January 09, 2021 in relation to the Oﬀer ("PA"), corrigendum to the public announcement dated January 14, 2021 ("Corrigendum to PA"), detailed public statement which was published on January 15, 2021 in Financial Express (English, All Editions except in Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai editions on account of holiday which were published on January 16, 2021), The Free Press Journal (English, Mumbai Edition), Navshakti (Marathi, Mumbai Edition) and Jansatta (Hindi, All Editions) ("DPS"), the draft letter of oﬀer ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") on January 19, 2021 ("DLOF"), the corrigendum to DPS and DLOF which was published on February 18, 2021 in the same newspapers as the DPS ("Corrigendum to DPS and DLOF"), the Letter of Oﬀer dated March 16, 2021 along with Form of Acceptance cum Acknowledgement ("LOF") and the announcement cum corrigendum to PA, DPS and DLOF which was published on March 17, 2021 in the same newspapers as the DPS and in the Economic Times (English, All editions) and Business Standard (English, All editions) ("Announcement cum Corrigendum"). This Advertisement is being published in same newspapers in which the DPS was published and in the Economic Times (English, All editions) and Business Standard (English, All editions).

3.3. The electronic dispatch of the LOF was completed on March 17, 2021 and dispatch of physical copies of the LOF was completed on March 19, 2021. The LOF has been sent to the Public Shareholders as on the Identiﬁed Date (i.e., March 8, 2021) in accordance with Regulation 18(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. The Identiﬁed Date was relevant only for the purpose of determining the Public Shareholders to whom the LOF was to be sent. It is clariﬁed that all the Public Shareholders (even if they acquire Equity Shares and become shareholders of the Target Company after the Identiﬁed Date) are eligible to participate in the Open Oﬀer. A copy of the LOF (which includes Form of Acceptance) is expected to be available on the website of SEBI (www.sebi.gov.in) from which the Public Shareholders can download/ print the same. PACs, there are no statutory approvals required to acquire the Equity Shares that are validly tendered pursuant to the Open Oﬀer or to complete the Open Oﬀer other than grant of certain exemptions and no action relief by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the commencement of the tendering period of the Open Oﬀer in order to allow 7.2. In case any statutory or other approval becomes applicable prior to the completion of the Open Oﬀer, the Open Oﬀer would also be subject to such statutory or other approval(s) being obtained. 8 Schedule of activities:

3.4. U.S. holders that hold ADSs are requested to refer to paragraph 10.3 of the LOF for details in relation to participation in the Open Oﬀer. 4. The Public Shareholders are requested to refer to paragraph 8 of the LOF (Procedure for Acceptance and Settlement of the Open Oﬀer) for details relating to tendering of Equity Shares in the Open Oﬀer and are also required to adhere to and follow the procedure outlined therein. A summary of procedure for tendering Equity Shares in the Open Oﬀer is set out below: For the purposes of this Advertisement the following terms would have the meaning assigned to them herein below: (a) "Identiﬁed Date" means Monday, March 8, 2021, being the date falling on the 10th (tenth) Working Day prior to the commencement of the Tendering Period; 4.1. In case the Equity Shares are held in physical form: Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares in physical form may participate in the Open Oﬀer through their respective Selling Broker by providing the relevant information and documents as mentioned in paragraph 8.12 of the LOF. (b) "Public Shareholders" All the public shareholders of the Target Company who are eligible to tender their Equity Shares in the Open Oﬀer, excluding the Acquirer, the PACs, other members of the Promoter Group, and other persons deemed to be acting in concert with the Acquirer and/or the PACs; and

4.2. In case the Equity Shares are held in dematerialized form: Public Shareholders who desire to tender their Equity Shares in the dematerialized form under the Oﬀer would have to do so through their respective Selling Brokers by giving the details of Equity Shares they intend to tender under the Oﬀer and as per the procedure speciﬁed in paragraph 8.11 of the LOF. (c) "Tendering Period" means the following period: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Wednesday, April 07, 2021 (both days inclusive). Capitalised terms used but not deﬁned in this Advertisement shall have the meaning assigned to such terms in the LOF. 1. Oﬀer Price: The Oﬀer was originally made to the Public Shareholders at an oﬀer price of INR 160 (Indian Rupees One Hundred and Sixty only). In terms of Regulations 18(4) and 18(5) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the Acquirer and PACs have increased the oﬀer price to INR 235 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty Five only) per Equity Share consisting of INR 233.71 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty Three and Seventy One Paise only) plus interest of INR 1.29 (Indian Rupee One and Twenty Nine Paise only) per Equity Share computed at 10% per annum calculated for a period of delay of 20 days from April 6, 2021 (being the last date for payment of consideration to the Public Shareholders whose Equity Shares would have been validly tendered and accepted in the Open Oﬀer given SEBI's observations on the DLOF were received on February 16, 2021) till April 26, 2021 (being the last date by which the actual payment of consideration is required to be made to Public Shareholders whose Equity Shares are validly tendered and accepted in the Open Oﬀer). Except as mentioned above, there has been no revision in the Oﬀer Price. For further details relating to Oﬀer Price, please see paragraphs 3.2.3 and 6 of the LOF.

4.3. In case of non-receipt of the LOF: Public Shareholders may (i) download the same from the SEBI website (www.sebi.gov.in) and can apply by using the same; or (ii) obtain a physical copy of the same from the Registrar to the Oﬀer on providing suitable documentary evidence of holding of the Equity Shares. Alternatively, such Public Shareholders can download the soft copy of the LOF from the Registrar's website www.kﬁntech.com. Alternatively, in case of non-receipt of the LOF, Public Shareholders holding the Equity Shares may participate in the Open Oﬀer by providing their application in plain paper in writing signed by all shareholder(s), stating name, address, number of shares held, client ID number, DP name, DP ID number, number of shares being tendered and other relevant documents as mentioned in the LOF. Such Public Shareholders have to ensure that their order is entered in the electronic platform to be made available by BSE before the Oﬀer Closing Date. Public Shareholders have to ensure that their order is entered in the electronic platform of BSE which will be made available by BSE before the closure of the Tendering Period.

5. In accordance with Regulation 16(1) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the DLOF was submitted to SEBI on January 19, 2021. SEBI vide its letter dated February 16, 2021, bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR- III/OW/4188/1, has issued its comments on the DLOF 2. Recommendations of the committee of independent directors of the Target Company: The committee of independent directors of the Target Company ("IDC") published its recommendation on the Open Oﬀer on March 18, 2021 in the same newspapers in which DPS was published and in the Economic Times (English, All editions) and Business Standard (English, All editions). The relevant extract of the IDC recommendation is given below: ("Observation Letter").

6. Material Updates: There have been no material changes in relation to the Open Oﬀer since the date of the PA except as otherwise disclosed in the Corrigendum to PA, Corrigendum to DPS and DLOF, Announcement cum Corrigendum and the LOF. The comments speciﬁed in the Observation Letter andThe Acquirer, the PACs, and their respective directors, in their capacity as directors, accept full responsibility for the information contained in this Advertisement (except for the information pertaining to the Target Company, which has been sourced from publicly available sources or from information published or provided by the Target Company) and also for the obligations of the Acquirer and the PACs, respectively, laid down in the SEBI (SAST) Regulations in respect of the Open Oﬀer. This Advertisement is expected to be available on SEBI's website at www.sebi.gov.in. J.P. Morgan India Private Limited J.P. Morgan Tower, Oﬀ C. S. T. Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400 098. Tel: +91 22 6157 3000 Fax: +91 22 6157 3911 Contact person: Vaibhav Shah Email: vedanta_openoﬀer@jpmorgan.com SEBI registration no: INM000002970 Validity period: Permanent KFin Technologies Private Limited (formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited) Selenium Building, Tower- B, Plot No 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad Rangareddi - 500032, Telangana. Tel.: +91 40 6716 2222/ 1-800-34-54001 Fax: +91 40 2343 1551. Contact person: Mr. Murali Krishna. Email: Vdl.voluntaryopenoﬀer@kﬁntech.com SEBI registration no.: INR000000221 Validity period: Permanent For and on behalf of the Acquirer and PACs OFFER OPENING PUBLIC ADVERTISEMENT UNDER REGULATION 18(7) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OF SHARES AND TAKEOVERS) REGULATIONS, 2011, AS AMENDED FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS OF VEDANTA LIMITED Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093 Tel. no.: +91 22 6643 4500 | Fax no.: +91 22 6643 4530 Members of the Committee of Independent Directors a. Mr UK Sinha (Chairperson of the Committee)

b. Mr Mahendra Kumar Sharma (Member)

c. Mr K Venkataramanan (Member)

d. Ms Padmini Somani (Member) Recommendation on the Open Oﬀer, as to whether the Open Oﬀer is fair and reasonable Based on a review of the relevant information, the IDC is of the opinion that the Oﬀer Price of INR 235 per Equity Share is in accordance with the applicable regulations of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations and, accordingly, the Open Oﬀer can be considered to be fair and reasonable. Summary of reasons for the recommendation The IDC has perused the PA, Corrigendum to PA, DPS, DLOF, Corrigendum to DPS and DLOF, Announcement cum Corrigendum and LOF issued on behalf of the Acquirer and the PACs. The recommendation of the IDC set out in paragraph above, is based on the following: a. The Oﬀer Price includes interest of INR 1.29 (Indian Rupee One and Twenty Nine Paise only) per Equity Share computed at 10% per annum calculated for a period of delay of 20 days from April 6, 2021 (being the last date for payment of consideration to the public shareholders whose Equity Shares would have been validly tendered and accepted in the Open Oﬀer given SEBI's observations on the DLOF were received on February 16, 2021) till April 26, 2021 (being the last date by which the actual payment of consideration is required to be made to public shareholders whose Equity Shares are validly tendered and accepted in the Open Oﬀer).

b. The Oﬀer Price is in accordance with regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations;

c. The Oﬀer Price is higher than the volume-weighted average price paid or payable for acquisitions by the Acquirer and/or the PACs during the 52 weeks immediately preceding the date of the PA, i.e. INR 159.94;

d. The Oﬀer Price is higher than the highest price paid or payable for any acquisition by the Acquirer and/ or the PACs during the 26 weeks immediately preceding the date of the PA, i.e. INR 159.96; and

e. The Oﬀer Price is higher than the volume-weighted average market price of the Equity Shares, for a period of 60 trading days immediately preceding the date of the PA as traded on the stock exchange where the maximum volume of trading in the shares of the Target Company has been recorded during such period, i.e. INR 130.05. The IDC noted that Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN:148136W) have certiﬁed the prices mentioned in (c), (d) and (e) above. Further, the members of IDC draw attention to the closing market price of the Equity Shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") as on March 16, 2021, being INR 226.50 per Equity Share and INR 226.55 per Equity Share, respectively, which is lower than the Oﬀer Price. The public shareholders of the Target Company are advised to independently evaluate the Open Oﬀer and take an informed decision about tendering the Equity Shares held by them in the Open Oﬀer. Details of Independent Advisors, if any None ACTIVITY ORIGINAL SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES (AS DISCLOSED IN DLOF) REVISED SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES DATE DAY DATE DAY Date of the PA January 09, 2021 Saturday January 09, 2021 Saturday Date of publication of the DPS January 15, 2021 Friday January 15, 2021 Friday Date of ﬁling of the DLOF with SEBI January 19, 2021 Tuesday January 19, 2021 Tuesday Last date for public announcement for competing oﬀer(s)(1) February 08, 2021 Monday February 08, 2021 Monday Last date for receipt of SEBI observations on the DLOF (in the event SEBI has not sought clariﬁcations or additional information from the Manager) February 10, 2021 Wednesday February 16, 2021(2) Tuesday(2) Identiﬁed Date(3) February 12, 2021 Friday March 08, 2021 Monday Last date by which the LOF is to be dispatched to the Public Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members on the Identiﬁed Date February 22, 2021 Monday March 19, 2021(4)(5) Friday(4)(5) Last date by which the committee of the independent directors of the Target Company is required to give its recommendation to the Public Shareholders for this Open Oﬀer February 25, 2021 Thursday March 19, 2021(7) Friday Last date for upward revision of the Oﬀer Price and/ or the size of the Open Oﬀer February 25, 2021(6) Thursday(6) March 19, 2021 Friday Date of publication of opening of Open Oﬀer public announcement in the newspapers in which the DPS has been published February 26, 2021 Friday March 22, 2021 Monday Date of commencement of the tendering period ("Oﬀer Opening Date") March 01, 2021 Monday March 23, 2021(4) Tuesday(4) Date of closure of the tendering period ("Oﬀer Closing Date") March 15, 2021 Monday April 07, 2021 Wednesday Last date of communicating the rejection/ acceptance and completion of payment of consideration or refund of Equity Shares to the Public Shareholders March 30, 2021 Tuesday April 26, 2021 Monday Last date for publication of post-Open Oﬀer public announcement in the newspapers in which the DPS has been published April 07, 2021 Wednesday May 03, 2021 Monday (1) There has been no competing oﬀer as of the date of this LOF.

(2) Actual date of receipt of SEBI's ﬁnal observations on the DLOF.

(3) Identiﬁed Date is only for the purpose of determining the names of the Public Shareholders as on such date to whom the LOF would be sent. It is clariﬁed that all Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares are eligible to participate in the Open Oﬀer at any time before the closure of the Tendering Period. (4) Pursuant to an email dated March 02, 2021, on account of time taken for the process to receive certain exemptions and no action relief from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SEBI granted an extension to the Acquirer and PACs permitting them to dispatch the LOF within 7 Working Days from the receipt of such exemptions and no action relief and commence the tendering period within 12 Working Days from the receipt of such exemptions and no action relief subject to them paying interest for any delay at 10% per annum. (5) The electronic dispatch of the LOF was completed on March 17, 2021 and dispatch of physical copies of the LOF was completed on March 19, 2021. (6) This date was inadvertently stated in the DLOF as February 26, 2021. However, it should be read as February 25, 2021

(7) The recommendation of the IDC was published on March 18, 2021 ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE ACQUIRER AND THE PACS BY THE MANAGER TO THE OFFERREGISTRAR TO THE OFFER For and on behalf of Vedanta Resources Limited For and on behalf of Twin Star Holdings Limited Sd/- Sd/- Authorised Signatory Authorised Signatory Place: London Place: Mauritius Date: March 20, 2021 Date: March 20, 2021 For and on behalf of Vedanta Holdings For and on behalf of Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited Mauritius II Limited Sd/- Sd/- Authorised Signatory Authorised Signatory Place: Mauritius Place: Mauritius Date: March 20, 2021 Date: March 20, 2021 Attachments Original document

