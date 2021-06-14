Vedanta ensures enhanced Covid Cover for its employees, families and

business partners.

Announces Ex gratia payment of 10 lacs each to the families of the deceased business partners

The company is spending around Rs. 12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family.

The Medical insurance cover has also been enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility

New Delhi/ Mumbai, June 14, 2021: Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares Covid relief initiatives, the company announces long term HR benefits, on its commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people to include enhanced Covid insurance for its employees, their families and business partners.

Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta which has taken up employee friendly initiatives to promote health and safety of its people, especially during the current pandemic.

Vedanta will provide Covid Kawach Insurance for their business partners that includes Term Life and Hospitalisation and an Ex- gratia amount of INR 10 Lakhs to be paid to the family members of the deceased business partner employee.

Considering the fatalities due to Covid-19 and the recent black fungus epidemic the company is providing benefits for family members of the deceased employees in the form of continued payments of last drawn fixed salary till notional date of retirement. In continuation of Mediclaim Insurance coverage till notional date of retirement and education assistance for 2 children till graduation.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "At Vedanta, our employees and our extended family of business partners have always been our greatest resource and their safety and wellbeing is our foremost priority. Our group has today announced an additional Ex gratia payment of 10 lacs each to the families of the deceased business partners apart from the other benefits, which is to protect the wellbeing of all our people and their families through these tough times. Keeping the repercussions of the second wave in mind we are bolstering our efforts towards ensuring optimum protection for our people."

