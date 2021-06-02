Vedanta : Pan Asia Regional Citi Conference Presentation
Vedanta: World-Class Natural Resources Powerhouse
Global Mindset
Right Commodities
Right Geography
Track Record of Delivery
ESG Driven Business
One of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world
85%+ of EBITDA comes from Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas
World-Classplayer with a proven record in India and South Africa
Listed with India's premier index - NSE & BSE and also listed in NYSE
Management team with on average 30 years of global and diversified experience
Delivering record operational performances
Vedanta ranked 2nd in Asia Pacific region and 12th in DJSI Global ranking. HZL ranked 1st in Asia Pacific region and 2nd Globally in the metals and mining sector
Diversified Cash Flow Underpinned by Low Cost Asset Base and Strong Macro Driven Growth Potential
ESG is core to everything we do
Achievements in FY 2021
On track to Achieve Vedanta's Vision
▪ Water Savings of 2.03 mm3
▪
1.86 million GJ Energy Savings
▪
Reduced GHG emissions by 13.0 million tonnes
Environment
93.7 % of total waste utilized of the total waste generated (16.84 MT out of 17.97 MT)
Contributed ₹ 34,526 crore to Exchequer in FY21
Touching the lives of 42 million people through our various CSR programs
▪ Social Investment of ₹ 331.12 crore
Social
1000 Nand Ghars* constructed in FY21 (total
2300+ till 31st Mar 2021)
Direct and indirect employment of 70,000+
Zero discharge across all our sites
20% reduction in GHG emission intensity by 2025 from a 2012 baseline
Review of site biodiversity risk across all locations
Social Investment: no less than 2% of PAT
Skilling to improve employability of 60,000 youth by 2025
4,000 Nand Ghars* to be constructed by 2022
▪ 25% diversity in Vedanta Limited's Board and
▪
Achieve 33% female representation at Vedanta
Group Management Committee
across all key decision-making bodies
▪ Highest level of values and transparency; Strict
Governance
▪ Ensuring right Management in Place with defined
adherence of code of conduct
deliverables in terms of Volume, Cost & EBITDA
▪ Board Sustainability Committee in place
and succession for each business
▪ Executive Committee in place
Ideally Positioned with Attractive Commodity Mix
Vedanta has unparalleled exposure to India, the world's fastest growing major economy with excellent diversified exposure
2021
2030
CAGR
World CAGR
GDP
$2.8trn
$4.8trn
6.3%
3.1%
(real terms)
GDP per
$7.8k
$12.5k
capita
5.4%
2.2%
(real terms)
Population
1.4bn
1.5bn
0.8%
0.9%
Supportive Government Policies :
Government focus on domestic commodity production
National Infrastructure Pipeline: impetus to infrastructure
Coal sector opened-up for commercial mining
National Mineral policy (NMP). Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP)