    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/02 01:03:59 am
273.8 INR   +2.07%
Vedanta : Pan Asia Regional Citi Conference Presentation

06/02/2021 | 12:49am EDT
Investor Presentation

VEDANTA LIMITED

June 2021

Cautionary Statement and Disclaimer

The views expressed here may contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified.

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or reliability of this information. Any forward looking information in this presentation including, without limitation, any tables, charts and/or graphs, has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries. Past performance of Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements' - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking

statement involves risk and uncertainties, and that, although we believe that the assumption on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statement based on those assumptions could be materially incorrect.

This presentation is not intended, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities in Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited and any of their subsidiaries or undertakings or any other invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities, nor shall this presentation (or any part of it) nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Vedanta: World-Class Natural Resources Powerhouse

Global Mindset

Right Commodities

Right Geography

Track Record of Delivery

ESG Driven Business

  • One of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world
  • 85%+ of EBITDA comes from Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas
  • World-Classplayer with a proven record in India and South Africa
  • Listed with India's premier index - NSE & BSE and also listed in NYSE
  • Management team with on average 30 years of global and diversified experience
  • Delivering record operational performances
  • Vedanta ranked 2nd in Asia Pacific region and 12th in DJSI Global ranking. HZL ranked 1st in Asia Pacific region and 2nd Globally in the metals and mining sector

Diversified Cash Flow Underpinned by Low Cost Asset Base and Strong Macro Driven Growth Potential

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

ESG is core to everything we do

Achievements in FY 2021

On track to Achieve Vedanta's Vision

Water Savings of 2.03 mm3

1.86 million GJ Energy Savings

Reduced GHG emissions by 13.0 million tonnes

Environment

  • 93.7 % of total waste utilized of the total waste generated (16.84 MT out of 17.97 MT)
  • Contributed ₹ 34,526 crore to Exchequer in FY21
  • Touching the lives of 42 million people through our various CSR programs

Social Investment of ₹ 331.12 crore

Social

  • 1000 Nand Ghars* constructed in FY21 (total
    2300+ till 31st Mar 2021)
  • Direct and indirect employment of 70,000+
  • Zero discharge across all our sites
  • 20% reduction in GHG emission intensity by 2025 from a 2012 baseline
  • Review of site biodiversity risk across all locations
  • Social Investment: no less than 2% of PAT
  • Skilling to improve employability of 60,000 youth by 2025
  • 4,000 Nand Ghars* to be constructed by 2022

25% diversity in Vedanta Limited's Board and

Achieve 33% female representation at Vedanta

Group Management Committee

across all key decision-making bodies

Highest level of values and transparency; Strict

Governance

Ensuring right Management in Place with defined

adherence of code of conduct

deliverables in terms of Volume, Cost & EBITDA

Board Sustainability Committee in place

and succession for each business

Executive Committee in place

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

* women and children care center

4

Ideally Positioned with Attractive Commodity Mix

Vedanta has unparalleled exposure to India, the world's fastest growing major economy with excellent diversified exposure

2021

2030

CAGR

World CAGR

GDP

$2.8trn

$4.8trn

6.3%

3.1%

(real terms)

GDP per

$7.8k

$12.5k

capita

5.4%

2.2%

(real terms)

Population

1.4bn

1.5bn

0.8%

0.9%

Supportive Government Policies :

  • Government focus on domestic commodity production
  • National Infrastructure Pipeline: impetus to infrastructure
  • Coal sector opened-up for commercial mining
  • National Mineral policy (NMP). Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP)
  • Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act'19 : favorable tax regime
  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy code: Improved recovery rate of stressed assets

India demand

Global demand

CAGR 2020-20302

CAGR 2020-20302

Zinc

4.3%

1.3%

Account for

Aluminium

4.6%

over 85% of

2.4%

FY2021

O&G

EBITDA

2.4%

0.1%

Copper

11.6%

2.3%

Lead

5.2%

1.9%

Iron ore

4.3%

(0.0

%)

VEDANTA LIMITED - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 04:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
