Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : Sterlite Copper ramps up critical healthcare, adds 142 oxygen beds

06/28/2021 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sterlite Copper ramps up critical healthcare in Thiruchendur,

Thoothukudi & Kayalpatinam, adds 142 oxygen beds to government

hospitals

  • Helps ramp up medical infrastructure preparedness for COVID relief
  • Renovated third floor at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital along with 70 oxygenated beds and other Covid care related medical equipment.
  • New 30 bedded facility with oxygen cylinder and other Covid care related medical equipment at Government Hospital, Kayalpatinam
  • 42 bedded facility, of which 10 critical care beds along with intensive care equipment like ventilator and Patient monitor systems at Government Hospital, Thiruchendur.
  • Provided 142 oxygen beds to the Thoothukudi, Kayalpatinam and Thiruchendur Government Hospitals
  • Over INR 2 crores worth of Covid care related medical equipment support provided in the district

Thoothukudi, June 27, 2021: With the nation reeling under the ravages of the pandemic, Sterlite Copper has undertaken a range of efforts to ensure that critical healthcare services continue to be accessible to the people of Thoothukudi.

Spreading its initiatives across multiple healthcare levels including government hospitals, urban health centres (UHC), primary health centres (PHC) and private care centres in Thoothukudi and Thiruchendur, the company has strived to ensure that urgent healthcare is easily accessible to those in need.

This includes renovating the third floor in Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, adding 70 oxygen beds, distributing 75 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7000 litres each to multiple healthcare providers, which can help defend against oxygen shortage. Additional infrastructure support has been provided to health centres in the form of overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems, and other medical infrastructure essentials.

Vedanta Limited

Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002

T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

42 beds, including 10 critical care beds and 32 oxygen beds have also been provided to the Thiruchendur Government Hospital along with Covid care medical equipment to support relief measures in the area.

In addition to ensuring availability of oxygen, vital medical tools have also been provided to government hospitals in Thoothukudi, Thiruchendur, kayalpatinam, PHCs Mappillaioorani Pudhukotai, Kailasapuram, UHCs in Madathur, Ganesh Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Threspuram, Cruzpuram, Tharuvai Road and Mullakadu.

Healthcare Providers supported

Private Corona Care centres

Government Headquarters Taluk Hospital - Thiruchendur

Urban Health Centres - Madathur, Ganesh Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Threspuram, Cruzpuram ,

Tharuvai Road and Mullakadu

Primary Health centres - Pudhukotai, Mappillaioorani and Kailasapuram

Kayalpatinam Government Hospital

Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital

Sterlite Copper's Healthcare on Wheels project

The medical tools provided to the government hospitals ranged from Nebulisers, Oximeters, Suction machines and Bipap machines, all of which are essential for critical COVID patients and other emergency cases.

Sterlite Copper has successfully generated and dispatched over 1217 MT (as on June 26) of liquid oxygen to over 23 districts in Tamil Nadu. A new cylinder bottling unit has also been set up to capture and distribute gaseous oxygen. These initiatives have together helped support thousands of lives in their fight against COVID.

Vedanta has been at the forefront in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by supplementing the efforts of the central and state governments by committing to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 locations across India to support COVID-19 patients. Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, has pledged INR 150 Cr this year to help the country in its fight, over and above the INR 201 Cr earmarked by Vedanta last year for providing relief to those affected.

Vedanta Limited

Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002

T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

-x-

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil

  • Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares, the flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.comFor further information please contact:

  • Mr. A. Christ Gerald AChrist.Gerald@vedanta.co.in

Vedanta Limited

Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002

T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 05:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
01:33aVEDANTA  : Sterlite Copper ramps up critical healthcare, adds 142 oxygen beds
PU
06/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/24Asian ADRs Climb 1.3% Thursday Morning Amid Ecommerce Strength While Solar Su..
MT
06/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/22Asian ADRs Down 0.5% Tuesday Morning
MT
06/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/21VEDANTA  : Wins Bid for Odisha Coal Block in India
MT
06/21VEDANTA  : Resources Books Higher Profit in Fiscal 2021 Despite Drop in Revenue
MT
06/20VEDANTA  : Supplies 15 Lakh Litres of Oxygen to Covid Patients
PU
06/18Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 840 B 11 326 M 11 326 M
Net income 2021 82 486 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net Debt 2021 379 B 5 103 M 5 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 6,78%
Capitalization 971 B 13 097 M 13 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 262,20 INR
Average target price 312,94 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahendra Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED62.45%13 097
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.49%19 850
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.23.33%15 968
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED35.47%10 494
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.3.66%10 037
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-23.52%5 601