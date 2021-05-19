Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/19 07:16:21 am
282.7 INR   -0.98%
08:14aVEDANTA  : Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant
PU
05/18Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/18VEDANTA  : ‘EOI for Refurbishment and Operation of Coke Plants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant

05/19/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant - May 19, 2021

We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified, and have now restarted production.

The oxygen generated is being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the State government and concerned nodal officers.

-x-

Vedanta Limited

Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002

T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil

  • Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares, the flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

Vedanta Limited

Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002

T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
08:14aVEDANTA  : Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant
PU
05/18Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/18VEDANTA  : ‘EOI for Refurbishment and Operation of Coke Plants
PU
05/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/14Asian ADRs Climb in Friday Trading
MT
05/14Indian Indexes Close Flat as Volatile Trading Continues Amid Inflation Concer..
MT
05/14VEDANTA  : Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/13VEDANTA  : Swings to Fiscal Q4 Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
05/13VEDANTA  : Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter & Full Year ended 31 Marc..
PU
05/13VEDANTA  : Standalone Financials
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 840 B 11 491 M 11 491 M
Net income 2021 82 486 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
Net Debt 2021 379 B 5 177 M 5 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 1 057 B 14 476 M 14 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 270,93 INR
Last Close Price 285,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahendra Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED76.89%14 476
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.04%22 580
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.33.57%17 433
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED55.17%12 259
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.16.94%11 550
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.6.45%7 796