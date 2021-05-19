Vedanta : Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant

Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant - May 19, 2021

We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified, and have now restarted production.

The oxygen generated is being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the State government and concerned nodal officers.

