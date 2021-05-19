Vedanta : Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant

Update on Sterlite Copper Oxygen Plant - May 19, 2021
We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified, and have now restarted production.
The oxygen generated is being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the State government and concerned nodal officers.
Vedanta Limited
Sterlite Copper: SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Madurai Bypass Road, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 628 002
T +91-461 424 2591 F +91-461 424 2829 | Website: www.vedantalimited.com
Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, (Maharashtra) - 400 093.
CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394
