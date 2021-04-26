Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : shares rise after Tamil Nadu allows oxygen production from closed smelter

04/26/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Shares of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd rose around 5% on Monday after Tamil Nadu government allowed its shuttered copper smelter to produce oxygen for four months amid a nationwide shortage as coronavirus cases soar.

"It was decided in an all party meeting that Vedanta be allowed to operate the oxygen plant for a temporary period of four months," the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement, adding that production of copper would not be permitted.

Vedanta's stock rose by as much as 5.1% before paring gains to stand 3.6% higher at 236.10 at 0935 GMT, on track for the best session in nine weeks.

Environmentalists and local activists raised concerns that the move could provide a "backdoor entry" for Vedanta. The state ordered the 400,000 tonne per annum Sterlite copper smelter to close in May 2018, a week after police killed 13 protesters seeking the plant's closure for alleged pollution.

"Under any circumstances, the polluting Sterlite Copper plant will not be allowed to open," M.K. Stalin, the main opposition leader in the state said in a tweet.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The company has consistently denied allegations of pollution, and has appealed to the country's Supreme Court, seeking to reopen the plant.

Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, said last month it was looking for a Indian state government partner to set up a 100 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) copper smelter.

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

($1 = 74.7370 rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
06:05aVEDANTA  : shares rise after Tamil Nadu allows oxygen production from closed sme..
RE
04/23VEDANTA  : Regulation 39 – Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates
PU
04/21VEDANTA  : Details of Incremental borrowing
PU
04/21VEDANTA  : Initial Disclosure under SEBI circular w.r.t Fund raising by issuance..
PU
04/21Asian ADRs Move Up in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/21VEDANTA  : Intimation for Post Offer Advertisement in respect of Voluntary Open ..
PU
04/21VEDANTA  : Launches Saathi Programme to Fuel MSME Growth Story
PU
04/16Asian ADRs Little Changed in Friday Trading
MT
04/15VEDANTA  : Intimation for Press Release by Vedanta Resources Limited for Volunta..
PU
04/14VEDANTA  : Resources Says Over 370 Million Shares of Indian Unit Validly Tendere..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 839 B 11 232 M 11 232 M
Net income 2021 81 968 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2021 380 B 5 086 M 5 086 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 844 B 11 264 M 11 305 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 205,00 INR
Last Close Price 228,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED41.26%11 264
ANTOFAGASTA PLC26.87%24 945
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.20.66%15 185
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.9.78%10 632
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED48.60%6 932
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-6.79%6 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ