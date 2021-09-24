Vedanta : partners with Indian Govt to showcase India's growth potential at Dubai Expo 2020

Vedanta partners with the Indian Government to showcase India's Growth

potential at Dubai Expo 2020

Celebrating the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat

India, September 24, 2021: Vedanta Resources, one of the world's leading diversified natural resources companies in India announced its partnership with the Indian government to celebrate the spirit of aatmanirbhar Bharat, also India's 75th year of Independence at the India pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. The six- month long celebration commences on the 1st of October 2021 at Dubai.

India is at the cusp of economic transformation and Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has set a vision that, in the coming years, the nation will grow from a USD 2.6 trillion to a USD 5 trillion economy and then eventually become a USD 10 trillion. The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the resurgent India marching to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. To complement this vision, Vedanta will be showcasing India opportunities in the Sustainability and Natural resources sector, as well as bring to life India's growth opportunities through the celebration of India's self-reliance vision.

The added focus will be on harnessing the trade links between India and UAE by reinforcing economic visions and complementing human resources to enhance the robust and promising partnership between India and the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership with Indian Government and one of the first investors in the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta stated, "My message is invest in India. The time is now. The next 25 years, India will be the growth engine of the global economy, like China was in previous decades. Not only is India a large market, but also has tremendous human resource capital. Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliancewith strong reforms in place, charts a clear growth path for India's opportunity. UAE and India share a rich cultural and business heritage. Both countries have a lot to share and offer each other. A strong partnership will bring new vigor in making Asia a global business hub and lead the world economy in the 21st century."

Gist of the Indian pavilion: The Expo is a technological marvel that will capture the vibrant Indian culture and its heritage besides the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors. The India Pavilion will see participation from number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. Large number of prominent Government ministers, officials, celebrities are set to visit India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host number of cultural events.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium&