Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd will
look at creating a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones
and TV equipment, along with possibly diving into the electric
vehicle sector, Chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview with
CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
Vedanta on Tuesday announced a $19.5 billion investment with
Taiwan's Foxconn to set up semiconductor and display
production plants in Gujarat.
The company will create a hub in the western Indian state of
Maharashtra to manufacture iPhones and other television
equipment, Agarwal said in the interview, adding that this would
be "kind of forward integration for the Gujarat JV plant".
The oil-to-metals conglomerate could also look at the
electric vehicle (EV) sector, Agarwal added.
Rolling out EVs is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
carbon reduction agenda. By 2030, India wants electric models to
account for 30% of total car sales.
Vedanta shares rose as much as 8% to their highest since
June 10.
Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason
Neely)