VEDANTA LIMITED    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/12
96.95 INR   -20.43%
12:49pVEDANTA : ADRs Trading Lower After Delisting Plan Fails
DJ
03:05aVEDANTA : Tax Transparency Report 2020
PU
12:56aVEDANTA : falls 10% after delisting attempt fails
RE
Vedanta : ADRs Trading Lower After Delisting Plan Fails

10/12/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Vedanta Ltd. American depository receipts fell on the New York Stock Exchange after the Indian mining company said a delisting proposal failed.

The company said its proposed acquirer, Vedanta Resources Ltd. and affiliates, was unable to acquire enough shares to move forward with the delisting plan.

At 12:23 p.m. ET, Vedanta Ltd.'s ADRs were trading 11.2% lower at $5.31. Volume topped 1.4 million ADRs, above the 65-day average volume of 674,981.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1248ET

Financials
Sales 2021 775 B 10 562 M 10 562 M
Net income 2021 24 657 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2021 381 B 5 188 M 5 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 17,1%
Capitalization 359 B 4 918 M 4 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 143,58 INR
Last Close Price 96,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-36.41%6 181
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.66%13 011
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-3.27%6 665
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.25.50%6 348
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.74%6 132
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.6.88%3 572
