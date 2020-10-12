Vedanta : ADRs Trading Lower After Delisting Plan Fails

By Stephen Nakrosis



Vedanta Ltd. American depository receipts fell on the New York Stock Exchange after the Indian mining company said a delisting proposal failed.

The company said its proposed acquirer, Vedanta Resources Ltd. and affiliates, was unable to acquire enough shares to move forward with the delisting plan.

At 12:23 p.m. ET, Vedanta Ltd.'s ADRs were trading 11.2% lower at $5.31. Volume topped 1.4 million ADRs, above the 65-day average volume of 674,981.

