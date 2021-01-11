Vedanta : Cairn Foundation partners with Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society and Seven Sisters Development Assistance for community upliftment in Assam

January 7, 2021: With a purpose to enhance the community living and income generation in Assam, Cairn Foundation signed a tripartite agreement with Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society (ASRLM) and Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) for a project to enhance the livelihood and income generation activities of the people of Assam. The project aims to strengthen the existing Women Self Help Group promoted by ASRLM through a series of capacity building, credit access and market linkage activities to empower rural women and communities.

Under this project, various existing central and state schemes on livelihood and income generation activities will be promoted and facilitate access by the community. Covering 25 villages in the pilot project, the initiative will help in addressing the issues of limited livelihood opportunities of rural communities. The project will additionally address the healthcare needs of the community, while promoting local art & culture and development of local infrastructures such as drinking water, school, community center renovation etc.

As an effort to engage with the communities and all concerned stakeholders in Assam, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 5, 2021 by Smt. Krishna Baruah, Mission Director (ASRLM), Mr. Joydeep Sen, Head CSR (New Ventures), Cairn Oil & Gas and Mr. Pradyut Bhattacharjee, Executive Director (SeSTA) at the conference hall of office of ASRLM, Guwahati. Later, Mr. Arunabh Parashar, Regional Head (North East), Cairn Oil & Gas and Mr. Nongyai Heikrujam, CSR Lead (North East), Cairn Oil & Gas handed over the MoU to Smt. Krishna Baruah. The meeting was virtually attended by Mr. Biswanath Ghosh; Head OALP and Ms. Shefali Malhotra; Dy CFO New Ventures.

During the event, Smt. Krishna Baruah, said, "This is going to be a very strong partnership with organizations like Cairn and SeSTA, and we together look forward to achieving many milestones in improving the livelihood of the communities." Mr Pradyut Bhattacharjee, said, "SeSTA is very happy to partner with Cairn Foundation, and this partnership will strengthen our reach among the communities." Mr Arunabh Parasher also added, "We believe that this partnership will go a long way to resolve limited livelihood opportunities and other concerns in the state."

