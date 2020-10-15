Vedanta : Commercial Papers – CFO Certificate for quarter ended September 30, 2020

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/113 October 15, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Ref: SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, please find the enclosed quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Further, kindly note that the Company has duly complied with the requirements in accordance with the 'Revised Operational Guidelines on Commercial Papers effective from April 01, 2020' issued by Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on March 27, 2020.

The detailed list of Commercial Papers of the Company is enclosed as Annexure A.

We request you to please take the above on record.