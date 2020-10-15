Vedanta : Commercial Papers – CFO Certificate for quarter ended September 30, 2020
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/113
October 15, 2020
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
"Exchange Plaza"
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: VEDL
Sub: Quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Ref: SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115
Dear Sir(s),
Pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, please find the enclosed quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Further, kindly note that the Company has duly complied with the requirements in accordance with the 'Revised Operational Guidelines on Commercial Papers effective from April 01, 2020' issued by Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on March 27, 2020.
The detailed list of Commercial Papers of the Company is enclosed as Annexure A.
We request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna Halwasiya
Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya
Date: 2020.10.15 14:47:17 +05'30'
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CFO CERTIFICATE
In compliance with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, it is hereby certified that the proceeds of the Commercial Papers are used for disclosed purposes, and the Company has adhered to the other listing conditions as applicable.
For Vedanta Limited
R Arun DN: c=IN, o=Personal, cn=G R Arun Kumar,
serialNumber=0455cf479a24e3874881 3fffccfdfd7249c0517b81146d2ac28eaDigitally signed by G R Arun Kumar
Kumar
4f60a55cbfa, postalCode=560038,
2.5.4.20=8d76515147d9e33d906a9511
d9d4ec9342ac98a818804fffc52f4ea17
022ed1e, st=Karnataka, title=Mr
Date: 2020.10.15 10:50:59 +05'30'
GR Arun Kumar
Whole-Time Director & CFO
Annexure A
S.
ISIN Code
Series
Face
Total
Total
Allotment date
Maturity Date
No.
Value
No. of
Amount
(dd-mmm-yyyy)
(dd-mmm-yyyy)
(₹)
bonds
(in Cr)
1.
INE205A14VN9
CP /2020-21/015
500000
8000
400
30-Jul-2020
31-Aug-2020
2.
INE205A14VN9
CP /2020-21/016
500000
3000
150
3-Aug-2020
31-Aug-2020
3.
INE205A14VN9
CP /2020-21/017
500000
3000
150
19-Aug-2020
31-Aug-2020
