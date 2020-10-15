Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Commercial Papers – CFO Certificate for quarter ended September 30, 2020

10/15/2020 | 06:40am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/113

October 15, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Ref: SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, please find the enclosed quarterly CFO Certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Further, kindly note that the Company has duly complied with the requirements in accordance with the 'Revised Operational Guidelines on Commercial Papers effective from April 01, 2020' issued by Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on March 27, 2020.

The detailed list of Commercial Papers of the Company is enclosed as Annexure A.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Date: 2020.10.15 14:47:17 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CFO CERTIFICATE

In compliance with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, it is hereby certified that the proceeds of the Commercial Papers are used for disclosed purposes, and the Company has adhered to the other listing conditions as applicable.

For Vedanta Limited

  1. R Arun DN: c=IN, o=Personal, cn=G R Arun Kumar,
    serialNumber=0455cf479a24e3874881 3fffccfdfd7249c0517b81146d2ac28eaDigitally signed by G R Arun Kumar

Kumar

4f60a55cbfa, postalCode=560038,

2.5.4.20=8d76515147d9e33d906a9511

d9d4ec9342ac98a818804fffc52f4ea17

022ed1e, st=Karnataka, title=Mr

Date: 2020.10.15 10:50:59 +05'30'

GR Arun Kumar

Whole-Time Director & CFO

Annexure A

S.

ISIN Code

Series

Face

Total

Total

Allotment date

Maturity Date

No.

Value

No. of

Amount

(dd-mmm-yyyy)

(dd-mmm-yyyy)

()

bonds

(in Cr)

1.

INE205A14VN9

CP /2020-21/015

500000

8000

400

30-Jul-2020

31-Aug-2020

2.

INE205A14VN9

CP /2020-21/016

500000

3000

150

3-Aug-2020

31-Aug-2020

3.

INE205A14VN9

CP /2020-21/017

500000

3000

150

19-Aug-2020

31-Aug-2020

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:39:04 UTC

