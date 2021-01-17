Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Compliance under Reg 74(5) of SEBI DP Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2020

01/17/2021
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/159

January 16, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above-

1. Based on the certificate dated January 16, 2021 as received from KFin Technologiesmentioned Regulations:

Private Limited (formerly known as "Karvy Fintech Private Limited"), our Registrar &

2. Participants) Regulations, 2018; and

Audit Report by Practicing Company Secretary for Reconciliation of Share Capital for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018.Transfer Agent, compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Date: 2021.01.16 17:53:14 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Dated 16.01.2021

To,

THE COMPANY SECRETARY VEDANTA LIMITED

1ST FLOOR, C WING, UNIT 103 CORPORATE AVENUE, ATUL PROJECTS CHAKALA, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI-400093

Sub: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended December, 2020, were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the depositories by us and the securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We also hereby confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 21 days.

Request to kindly take the above on record

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Private Limited

Ganesh Chandra Patro

Senior Manager

KFin Technologies Private Limited

(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")

Registered & Corporate Office

Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,

India, 500032.

Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 10:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
