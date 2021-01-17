Vedanta : Compliance under Reg 74(5) of SEBI DP Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2020

|
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/159
January 16, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
"Exchange Plaza"
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500295
Scrip Code: VEDL
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above-
1. Based on the certificate dated January 16, 2021 as received from KFin Technologiesmentioned Regulations:
Private Limited (formerly known as "Karvy Fintech Private Limited"), our Registrar &
2. Participants) Regulations, 2018; and
Audit Report by Practicing Company Secretary for Reconciliation of Share Capital for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018.Transfer Agent, compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and
We request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna
Halwasiya
Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya
Date: 2021.01.16 17:53:14 +05'30'
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dated 16.01.2021
To,
THE COMPANY SECRETARY VEDANTA LIMITED
1ST FLOOR, C WING, UNIT 103 CORPORATE AVENUE, ATUL PROJECTS CHAKALA, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI-400093
Sub: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended December, 2020, were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the depositories by us and the securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We also hereby confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 21 days.
Request to kindly take the above on record
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Private Limited
Ganesh Chandra Patro
Senior Manager
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")
Registered & Corporate Office
Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,
India, 500032.
Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649
