Vedanta : Compliance under Reg 74(5) of SEBI DP Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2020

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/159 January 16, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above-

1. Based on the certificate dated January 16, 2021 as received from KFin Technologiesmentioned Regulations:

Private Limited (formerly known as "Karvy Fintech Private Limited"), our Registrar &

2. Participants) Regulations, 2018; and

Audit Report by Practicing Company Secretary for Reconciliation of Share Capital for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018.Transfer Agent, compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and

We request you to please take the above on record.