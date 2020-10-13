Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 40(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

We request you to please take the above on record.

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above- mentioned Regulations:

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and half-yearended September 30, 2020

CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA

(LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN

We have examined all Share Transfer Forms, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Vedanta Limited having its registered office at 1stFloor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 maintained by KFin Technologies Private Limited (formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited), the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of Re.1 each of the Company for the period from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020 for the purpose of issuing certificate as per Regulation 40 (9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by Vedanta Limited and based on information provided by the Company, we hereby certify that during the half year ended 30th September, 2020, the Company:

has issued Share Certificate(s) relating to request(s) for sub-division /split of share certificate(s) received during the said half year (from 1 st April, 2020 to 30 th September, 2020 ) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds;

b) has issued Duplicate Share Certificate(s) in lieu of original lost /misplaced, during the said half year (from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds; and

c) has not received any request for transfer, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/ allotment monies.

For Manish Ghia & Associates

Company Secretaries

MANISH Digitally signed by MANISH LALITCHAN LALITCHANDRA GHIA DRA GHIA Date: 2020.10.12 15:15:11 +05'30' Place : Mumbai CS Manish L. Ghia Date : October 12, 2020 Partner UDIN: F006252B000916909 M. No. FCS 6252,C.P. No. 3531

Note: Due to lockdown (on account of COVID - 19 Pandemic), we have not been able to carry out physical visit to RTA office for verification of data. The Report is based on inputs received via email from RTA and oral confirmation with RTA.