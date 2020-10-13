Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 40(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA
(LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020
TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN
We have examined all Share Transfer Forms, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Vedanta Limited having its registered office at 1stFloor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 maintained by KFin Technologies Private Limited (formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited), the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of Re.1 each of the Company for the period from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020 for the purpose of issuing certificate as per Regulation 40 (9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by Vedanta Limited and based on information provided by the Company, we hereby certify that during the half year ended 30th September, 2020, the Company:
-
has issued Share Certificate(s) relating to request(s) for sub-division /split of share certificate(s) received during the said half year (from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds;
b) has issued Duplicate Share Certificate(s) in lieu of original lost /misplaced, during the said half year (from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds; and
c) has not received any request for transfer, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/ allotment monies.
For Manish Ghia & Associates
Company Secretaries
Note: Due to lockdown (on account of COVID - 19 Pandemic), we have not been able to carry out physical visit to RTA office for verification of data. The Report is based on inputs received via email from RTA and oral confirmation with RTA.
