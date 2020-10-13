Log in
Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 40(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

10/13/2020 | 01:20am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/111

October 12, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and half-yearended September 30, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above- mentioned Regulations:

  1. Compliance Certificate from the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of Listing Regulations; and
  2. Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of Listing Regulations.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Date: 2020.10.12 18:30:40 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA

(LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN

We have examined all Share Transfer Forms, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Vedanta Limited having its registered office at 1stFloor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 maintained by KFin Technologies Private Limited (formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited), the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of Re.1 each of the Company for the period from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020 for the purpose of issuing certificate as per Regulation 40 (9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by Vedanta Limited and based on information provided by the Company, we hereby certify that during the half year ended 30th September, 2020, the Company:

  1. has issued Share Certificate(s) relating to request(s) for sub-division /split of share certificate(s) received during the said half year (from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds;

b) has issued Duplicate Share Certificate(s) in lieu of original lost /misplaced, during the said half year (from 1st April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020) within thirty days from the respective date(s) of receipt of such request(s) except those rejected on technical grounds; and

c) has not received any request for transfer, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/ allotment monies.

For Manish Ghia & Associates

Company Secretaries

MANISH

Digitally signed by

MANISH

LALITCHAN

LALITCHANDRA GHIA

DRA GHIA

Date: 2020.10.12

15:15:11 +05'30'

Place : Mumbai

CS Manish L. Ghia

Date : October 12, 2020

Partner

UDIN: F006252B000916909

M. No. FCS 6252,C.P. No. 3531

Note: Due to lockdown (on account of COVID - 19 Pandemic), we have not been able to carry out physical visit to RTA office for verification of data. The Report is based on inputs received via email from RTA and oral confirmation with RTA.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 05:19:02 UTC
