Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 7(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

|
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/111
|
October 12, 2020
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
"Exchange Plaza"
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500295
|
Scrip Code: VEDL
|
Dear Sir(s),
|
Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and half-yearended September 30, 2020
Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above- mentioned Regulations:
-
Compliance Certificate from the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of Listing Regulations; and
-
Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of Listing Regulations.
We request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya Date: 2020.10.12 18:31:49 +05'30'
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2020
THIS IS TO CERTIFY that, KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd (KFIN) is providing Registry and Share Transfer services to Vedanta Limited and having the valid agreement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
FURTHER CERTIFIED that KFIN:
-
Holds and continues to hold requisite certificate as Category I Registrar & Share Transfer Agent vide Registration NO.INR000000221 issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
-
Handling all activities in relation to physical share transfer facility and maintaining related documents/correspondence for all the transactions in physical in respect of the Company as per the regulations.
-
Maintaining the data in respect of investors holding shares in electronic from (Demat) as received from the depositories for a minimum period of one year.
THIS CERTIFICATE is issue in compliance of Regulation 7(3) of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Private Limited
Ganesh Chandra Patro
Senior Manager
|
Place: Hyderabad
|
For Vedanta Limited
|
|
Prerna
|
Digitally signed by Prerna
|
Date: 03/10/2020
|
Halwasiya
|
|
Halwasiya
|
+05'30'
|
|
|
Date: 2020.10.12 18:32:10
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")
Registered & Corporate Office
Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,
India, 500032.
Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Vedanta Limited published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 05:19:02 UTC