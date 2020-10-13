Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 7(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/111 October 12, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and half-yearended September 30, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above- mentioned Regulations:

Compliance Certificate from the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of Listing Regulations; and Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of Listing Regulations.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited