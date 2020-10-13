Log in
Vedanta : Compliance under Regulation 7(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015

10/13/2020 | 01:20am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/111

October 12, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliances under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and half-yearended September 30, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following documents for Compliances under the above- mentioned Regulations:

  1. Compliance Certificate from the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of Listing Regulations; and
  2. Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of Listing Regulations.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya Date: 2020.10.12 18:31:49 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2020

THIS IS TO CERTIFY that, KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd (KFIN) is providing Registry and Share Transfer services to Vedanta Limited and having the valid agreement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

FURTHER CERTIFIED that KFIN:

  1. Holds and continues to hold requisite certificate as Category I Registrar & Share Transfer Agent vide Registration NO.INR000000221 issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
  2. Handling all activities in relation to physical share transfer facility and maintaining related documents/correspondence for all the transactions in physical in respect of the Company as per the regulations.
  3. Maintaining the data in respect of investors holding shares in electronic from (Demat) as received from the depositories for a minimum period of one year.

THIS CERTIFICATE is issue in compliance of Regulation 7(3) of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Private Limited

Ganesh Chandra Patro

Senior Manager

Place: Hyderabad

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Digitally signed by Prerna

Date: 03/10/2020

Halwasiya

Halwasiya

+05'30'

Date: 2020.10.12 18:32:10

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

KFin Technologies Private Limited

(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")

Registered & Corporate Office

Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,

India, 500032.

Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 05:19:02 UTC
