Vedanta : Disclosure of Related Party Transaction

Vedanta Resources Limited as a parent company has provided financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for erstwhile Cairn India Group's obligation under the Production Sharing Contract ('PSC'). The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Cairn India's share for its obligation under PSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Cairn India is unable to fulfil its obligations under PSC.

Vedanta Resources Limited has also provided parent company financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for Vedanta Limited's obligation under the Revenue Sharing Contract ('RSC') in respect of 41 Blocks awarded under the Round 1 of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) by Government of India. The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Vedanta's share for its obligation under RSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Vedanta is unable to fulfil its obligations under RSC.

During the current period, the Board has approved a consideration to be paid for Guarantee provided for OALP blocks which will include one time charge of ₹ 184 crore ($ 25 million) i.e. 2.5% of the total estimated cost of initial exploration phase of ₹ 7,363 crore ($ 1 billion) and an annual charge of 1% of spend subject to a minimum of ₹ 74 crore ($ 10 million) and maximum of ₹ 148 crore ($ 20 million). The Company has paid ₹ 258 crore ($ 35 million) till 30 September, 2020 to Vedanta Resources Limited in this regard.

2 As part of its cash management activities, the Company's overseas subsidiaries had extended certain loan and guarantee facilities to Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) and its subsidiaries. Subsequent to September 2020, the guarantee was extinguished and converted into a loan and a total amount of ₹ 7,040 crore (US $956 million) is outstanding carrying interest @ 7% p.a.

3 During the period, part of investments in Vedanta Resources Limited have been disposed off in the open market for a consideration of ₹ 197 crore (US $ 26 million).

4 Bank guarantee given by Vedanta Limited on behalf of Volcan Investments Limited in favour of Income Tax department, India as collateral in respect of certain tax disputes of Volcan Investments Limited.