Vedanta : Disclosure of Related Party Transaction

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions of the Company on consolidated basis, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for the half year ended September 30, 2020.
CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
List of related parties and relationships
A) Entities controlling the Company/ Fellow subsidiaries
C)
Associates and Joint Ventures (with whom transactions have
taken place)
Holding Companies
RoshSkor Township (Pty) Limited
Volcan Investments Limited (Volcan)
Goa Maritime Private Limited
Volcan Investments Cyprus Limited
Intermediate Holding Companies
D) Post retirement benefit plan
Finsider International Company Limited
BALCO Employees Provident Fund Trust
Richter Holdings Limited
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Employees Contributory Provident Fund Trust
Twin Star Holdings Limited
HZL Employee Group Gratuity Trust
Vedanta Resources Cyprus Limited
HZL Superannuation Trust
Vedanta Resources Finance Limited
Sesa Group Employees Gratuity Fund and Sesa Group Executives Gratuity Fund
Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited
Sesa Group Employees Provident Fund
Vedanta Resources Limited
Sesa Group Executives Superannuation Scheme Fund
Welter Trading Limited
Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees Provident Fund Trust
Westglobe Limited
Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees Gratuity Fund
Sesa Resources Limited Employees Gratuity Fund
B)
Fellow subsidiaries
Sesa Resources Limited and Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees
(with whom transactions have taken place)
Superannuation Fund
Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited
Sesa Group Executives Superannuation Scheme Fund
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
Sesa Resources Limited Employees Provident Fund Trust
Sterlite Technologies Limited
Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited
E)
Others (with whom transactions have taken place)
Twin Star Technologies Limited
Enterprises over which key management personnel/their
relatives have control or significant influence
Cairn Foundation
Fujairah Gold Ghana
Janhit Electoral Trust
Sesa Community Development Foundation
Runaya Refinery LLP
Vedanta Foundation
Vedanta Medical Research Foundation
Ultimate Controlling party
Vedanta Limited is a majority-owned and controlled subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited ('VRL'). Volcan Investments Limited ('Volcan') and its wholly owned subsidiary together hold 100 % of the share capital and 100 % of the voting rights of VRL. Volcan is 100 % beneficially owned and controlled by the Anil Agarwal Discretionary Trust ('Trust'). Volcan Investments Limited, Volcan Investments Cyprus Limited and other intermediate holding companies except VRL do not produce Group financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
The Group enters into transactions with its related parties, including its parent Vedanta Resources Limited, and the companies over which it has significant influence. A summary of significant related party transactions for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are noted below.
Transactions and balances with own subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.
(₹ in Crore)
Entities
Particulars
controlling the
Associates/
Others
Total
Company/ Fellow
Joint
subsidiaries
ventures
Income :
(i) Revenue from operations
354
-
4
358
Other income
a)
Interest and guarantee commission
88
-
-
88
b)
Outsourcing service fees
2
-
-
2
c)
Dividend income
2
-
-
2
Expenditure and other transactions :
(i)
Purchase of goods/ Services
-
-
9
9
(ii)
Management fees and Brand fees charged
282
-
-
282
(iii)
Reimbursement/ (Recovery) for other expenses (net)
(11)
-
(0)
(11)
(iv)
Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure/ Donation
-
-
18
18
(v)
Contribution to Post retirement employee benefit trust/fund
-
-
29
29
(vi) Remuneration to relatives of key management personnel
-
-
5
5
Commission/Sitting Fees
-To Independent directors
-
-
0
0
-To Key management personnel
-
-
0
0
-To relatives of key management personnel
-
-
0
0
(viii)
Guarantee Commission Expense (1)
54
-
-
54
Other Transactions during the period :
(i)
Loans given / (repayment thereof)
3,937
(2)
-
-
3,937
(ii) Financial Guarantees (taken)/given during the period
3,179
(2)
-
1
3,180
(iii) Financial Guarantees relinquished during the period
CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Balances as at period end :
(i)
Trade receivables
39
(ii)
Loans given
3,951
(iii)
Other receivables and advances
1,056
(iv)
Trade payables
35
(v)
Other payables
45
(vi)
Investments (3)
17
(vii)
Financial guarantee given
3,127
(viii) Bank guarantee given (4)
115
(ix)
Remuneration, Commission and consultancy fees payable to
-
KMP and their relatives
Cairn PSC and OALP guarantee to Government
-
-
39
(2)
4
-
3,955
1
2
1,059
-
11
46
-
68
113
-
-
17
(2)
-
25
3,152
-
-
115
-
1
1
Vedanta Resources Limited as a parent company has provided financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for erstwhile Cairn India Group's obligation under the Production Sharing Contract ('PSC'). The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Cairn India's share for its obligation under PSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Cairn India is unable to fulfil its obligations under PSC.
Vedanta Resources Limited has also provided parent company financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for Vedanta Limited's obligation under the Revenue Sharing Contract ('RSC') in respect of 41 Blocks awarded under the Round 1 of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) by Government of India. The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Vedanta's share for its obligation under RSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Vedanta is unable to fulfil its obligations under RSC.
During the current period, the Board has approved a consideration to be paid for Guarantee provided for OALP blocks which will include one time charge of ₹ 184 crore ($ 25 million) i.e. 2.5% of the total estimated cost of initial exploration phase of ₹ 7,363 crore ($ 1 billion) and an annual charge of 1% of spend subject to a minimum of ₹ 74 crore ($ 10 million) and maximum of ₹ 148 crore ($ 20 million). The Company has paid ₹ 258 crore ($ 35 million) till 30 September, 2020 to Vedanta Resources Limited in this regard.
2 As part of its cash management activities, the Company's overseas subsidiaries had extended certain loan and guarantee facilities to Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) and its subsidiaries. Subsequent to September 2020, the guarantee was extinguished and converted into a loan and a total amount of ₹ 7,040 crore (US $956 million) is outstanding carrying interest @ 7% p.a.
3 During the period, part of investments in Vedanta Resources Limited have been disposed off in the open market for a consideration of ₹ 197 crore (US $ 26 million).
4 Bank guarantee given by Vedanta Limited on behalf of Volcan Investments Limited in favour of Income Tax department, India as collateral in respect of certain tax disputes of Volcan Investments Limited.
Remuneration of key management personnel
Particulars
Short-term employee benefits
Post employment benefits*
Share based payments
(₹ in Crore)
For the period ended September 30, 2020
9
1
1
11
Does not include the provision made for gratuity and leave benefits, as they are determined on an actuarial basis for all the employees together.
