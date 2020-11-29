Log in
Vedanta : Disclosure of Related Party Transaction

11/29/2020 | 11:37pm EST
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/144

November 27, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions of the Company on consolidated basis, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for the half year ended September 30, 2020.

The same is also available on the website of the company www.vedantalimited.com.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Vedanta Limited

CIN no. L13209MH1965PLC291394

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited, 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai-400093, Maharashtra

CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

List of related parties and relationships

A) Entities controlling the Company/ Fellow subsidiaries

C)

Associates and Joint Ventures (with whom transactions have

taken place)

Holding Companies

RoshSkor Township (Pty) Limited

Volcan Investments Limited (Volcan)

Goa Maritime Private Limited

Volcan Investments Cyprus Limited

Intermediate Holding Companies

D) Post retirement benefit plan

Finsider International Company Limited

BALCO Employees Provident Fund Trust

Richter Holdings Limited

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Employees Contributory Provident Fund Trust

Twin Star Holdings Limited

HZL Employee Group Gratuity Trust

Vedanta Resources Cyprus Limited

HZL Superannuation Trust

Vedanta Resources Finance Limited

Sesa Group Employees Gratuity Fund and Sesa Group Executives Gratuity Fund

Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited

Sesa Group Employees Provident Fund

Vedanta Resources Limited

Sesa Group Executives Superannuation Scheme Fund

Welter Trading Limited

Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees Provident Fund Trust

Westglobe Limited

Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees Gratuity Fund

Sesa Resources Limited Employees Gratuity Fund

B)

Fellow subsidiaries

Sesa Resources Limited and Sesa Mining Corporation Limited Employees

(with whom transactions have taken place)

Superannuation Fund

Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited

Sesa Group Executives Superannuation Scheme Fund

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

Sesa Resources Limited Employees Provident Fund Trust

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited

E)

Others (with whom transactions have taken place)

Twin Star Technologies Limited

Enterprises over which key management personnel/their

relatives have control or significant influence

Cairn Foundation

Fujairah Gold Ghana

Janhit Electoral Trust

Sesa Community Development Foundation

Runaya Refinery LLP

Vedanta Foundation

Vedanta Medical Research Foundation

Ultimate Controlling party

Vedanta Limited is a majority-owned and controlled subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited ('VRL'). Volcan Investments Limited ('Volcan') and its wholly owned subsidiary together hold 100 % of the share capital and 100 % of the voting rights of VRL. Volcan is 100 % beneficially owned and controlled by the Anil Agarwal Discretionary Trust ('Trust'). Volcan Investments Limited, Volcan Investments Cyprus Limited and other intermediate holding companies except VRL do not produce Group financial statements.

Vedanta Limited

CIN no. L13209MH1965PLC291394

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited, 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East),

Mumbai-400093, Maharashtra

CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

  1. The Group enters into transactions with its related parties, including its parent Vedanta Resources Limited, and the companies over which it has significant influence. A summary of significant related party transactions for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are noted below.
    Transactions and balances with own subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.

(₹ in Crore)

Entities

Particulars

controlling the

Associates/

Others

Total

Company/ Fellow

Joint

subsidiaries

ventures

Income :

(i) Revenue from operations

354

-

4

358

  1. Other income

a)

Interest and guarantee commission

88

-

-

88

b)

Outsourcing service fees

2

-

-

2

c)

Dividend income

2

-

-

2

Expenditure and other transactions :

(i)

Purchase of goods/ Services

-

-

9

9

(ii)

Management fees and Brand fees charged

282

-

-

282

(iii)

Reimbursement/ (Recovery) for other expenses (net)

(11)

-

(0)

(11)

(iv)

Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure/ Donation

-

-

18

18

(v)

Contribution to Post retirement employee benefit trust/fund

-

-

29

29

(vi) Remuneration to relatives of key management personnel

-

-

5

5

  1. Commission/Sitting Fees

-To Independent directors

-

-

0

0

-To Key management personnel

-

-

0

0

-To relatives of key management personnel

-

-

0

0

(viii)

Guarantee Commission Expense (1)

54

-

-

54

Other Transactions during the period :

(i)

Loans given / (repayment thereof)

3,937

(2)

-

-

3,937

(ii) Financial Guarantees (taken)/given during the period

3,179

(2)

-

1

3,180

(iii) Financial Guarantees relinquished during the period

-

-

1

1

Vedanta Limited

CIN no. L13209MH1965PLC291394

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited, 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,

Andheri (East),

Mumbai-400093, Maharashtra

CONSOLIDATED RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Balances as at period end :

(i)

Trade receivables

39

(ii)

Loans given

3,951

(iii)

Other receivables and advances

1,056

(iv)

Trade payables

35

(v)

Other payables

45

(vi)

Investments (3)

17

(vii)

Financial guarantee given

3,127

(viii) Bank guarantee given (4)

115

(ix)

Remuneration, Commission and consultancy fees payable to

-

KMP and their relatives

  • Cairn PSC and OALP guarantee to Government

-

-

39

(2)

4

-

3,955

1

2

1,059

-

11

46

-

68

113

-

-

17

(2)

-

25

3,152

-

-

115

-

1

1

Vedanta Resources Limited as a parent company has provided financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for erstwhile Cairn India Group's obligation under the Production Sharing Contract ('PSC'). The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Cairn India's share for its obligation under PSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Cairn India is unable to fulfil its obligations under PSC.

Vedanta Resources Limited has also provided parent company financial and performance guarantee to Government of India for Vedanta Limited's obligation under the Revenue Sharing Contract ('RSC') in respect of 41 Blocks awarded under the Round 1 of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) by Government of India. The guarantee provides for making available financial resources equivalent to Vedanta's share for its obligation under RSC, personnel and technical services in accordance with industry practices and any other resources in case Vedanta is unable to fulfil its obligations under RSC.

During the current period, the Board has approved a consideration to be paid for Guarantee provided for OALP blocks which will include one time charge of ₹ 184 crore ($ 25 million) i.e. 2.5% of the total estimated cost of initial exploration phase of ₹ 7,363 crore ($ 1 billion) and an annual charge of 1% of spend subject to a minimum of ₹ 74 crore ($ 10 million) and maximum of ₹ 148 crore ($ 20 million). The Company has paid ₹ 258 crore ($ 35 million) till 30 September, 2020 to Vedanta Resources Limited in this regard.

2 As part of its cash management activities, the Company's overseas subsidiaries had extended certain loan and guarantee facilities to Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) and its subsidiaries. Subsequent to September 2020, the guarantee was extinguished and converted into a loan and a total amount of ₹ 7,040 crore (US $956 million) is outstanding carrying interest @ 7% p.a.

3 During the period, part of investments in Vedanta Resources Limited have been disposed off in the open market for a consideration of ₹ 197 crore (US $ 26 million).

4 Bank guarantee given by Vedanta Limited on behalf of Volcan Investments Limited in favour of Income Tax department, India as collateral in respect of certain tax disputes of Volcan Investments Limited.

Remuneration of key management personnel

Particulars

Short-term employee benefits

Post employment benefits*

Share based payments

(₹ in Crore)

For the period ended September 30, 2020

9

1

1

11

  • Does not include the provision made for gratuity and leave benefits, as they are determined on an actuarial basis for all the employees together.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 04:36:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
