Vedanta : Expression of Interest - Group Security Contracts
12/21/2020 | 12:29am EST
Expression of Interest (EOI)
Group Security Contracts
Vedanta Limited
Introduction
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resources companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. Vedanta is a leading producer of Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminum & Power in India. Good governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment, and on enhancing the lives of local communities.
Vedanta Group Security is focused on securing all group company assets across the enterprise, which include people, infrastructure, operations, brand and reputation. We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment and aim to leverage the most appropriate technology, automation with highest digitalization coupled with skilled manpower in every sphere of security operation.
Engagement Brief
Vedanta intends to engage with competent business partners with relevant experience for providing end-to-end Security Services & Solutions for its Business Units across the country.
Pre-QualificationCriteria
Below criterion which shall be used for preliminary short listing of the potential partners. Company reserves the right to modify these criteria based on specific requirements, which shall be communicated to participants appropriately.
Annual turnover shall be greater than or equal to 100 Cr INR (India based Operations only)
PAN India presence is a must, especially at and nearby the business locations of Vedanta
Possession of Active PSARA 2005, for all BU locations of Vedanta
Past experience in handling similar projects, which can be proven by submission of necessary relevant documents
4. Scope of Work
The interested security business partners are requested to mention the compliance against each line item with amplifying remarks for better understanding and aligning expectations for further engagement. The scope of work expectation from the Security Partners is summarized in the table below:
S. No
Particulars
Compliance
Remarks (In case of
(Yes/No/Partial)
partial compliance)
Should ensure security delivery at unit level and
1
take full responsibility to achieve the aim of "Zero
Incident, Zero Leakage, Zero Theft".
Should implement specific security controls based
2
on security risk assessments and security audit
observations applicable to the unit for
appropriate security risk mitigation.
Should provide digital technology & automated
solutions for smooth management of security
operations at facilities. These should include end-
3
to-end digital security solutions, including new-
age tools in addition to on-ground surveillance
and patrolling with seamless integration of
technology and optimized manpower.
Have and develop strong intelligence network in
and around the BU/facility, employ data analytics
to develop enhanced situational awareness
4
leading to effective threat assessment, take
preventive measures, provide adequate and
efficient response, conduct investigations of any
irregularities, and take remedial measures.
Have strong relationships and engage with
5
external stakeholders, including but not limited to
Additional capability expected from Security Partners for delivery of the above
Must have the capability to mobilize additional
7
manpower at short notice, to deal with any crisis
situation at site.
Must have the capability/strong process in place
to rotate security guards, to avoid their association with any unions active at site.
Should have proven track record in handling crisis situation and have emergency response
mechanism in place, with problem solving capability at unit/ higher levels - Natural or man- made disaster response.
Should have in place well defined and
10
11
documented policies, processes, and guidelines in place for continuous Learning & Development of the workforce.
Should be well versed with global sustainability standards and strictly complying to national/regional statutes, including but not limited to Labor Laws and Human Rights.
*Please note that the vendor will need to provide the customer details of whom the reference is given, and Vedanta will have an option of contacting the customer for any inputs.
In view of the nature of the scope, only those partners that possess the requisite credentials and have proven record of performance and can demonstrate, through submission of documents, the execution of similar jobs should respond to this notice by clearly mentioning the following:
1 Name & address of Company
Single Point of contact for the engagement
2
Note-
(provide name, registered office address, email ID and contact number(s))
Share all the solicited details, duly checked and verified atudit.madaan@vedanta.co.inwithin stipulated time period, mentioned in the EOI.
Vedanta intends to complete the migration from existing state to expected future state within a span of 6 months (including the complete rollout) from the issuance of purchase order.
