Vedanta : Expression of Interest - Group Security Contracts

to rotate security guards, to avoid their association with any unions active at site.

Should be well versed with global sustainability standards and strictly complying to national/regional statutes, including but not limited to Labor Laws and Human Rights.

documented policies, processes, and guidelines in place for continuous Learning & Development of the workforce.

*Please note that the vendor will need to provide the customer details of whom the reference is given, and Vedanta will have an option of contacting the customer for any inputs.

In view of the nature of the scope, only those partners that possess the requisite credentials and have proven record of performance and can demonstrate, through submission of documents, the execution of similar jobs should respond to this notice by clearly mentioning the following:

1 Name & address of Company

Single Point of contact for the engagement