Vedanta : Inaugurates 1700th Nand Ghar in Karnataka

Vedanta Inaugurates its 1700th Nand Ghar in Karnataka

Continues on its path to transform 4 Million lives in rural India

Vedanta's Flagship CSR Project Nand Ghar has rolled out its 1700th centre in Dharwad district in Karnataka today, thus moving closer to the vision of setting up 4000 Nand Ghars across India.

Hon'ble Minister of Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Prahlad Joshi inaugurated the new centre at Dharwad, and handed over the 50 Nand Ghars developed in Dharwad to the community as part of 'Vedanta Cares', the CSR platform which focuses on enhancing the lives of local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prahlad Joshi, appreciated the efforts put in by the company and said, "I am pleased to see the community and industry leaders come together for a noble cause that focuses on the overall well-being of children and women. With Nand Ghar, a key component of holistic development has made its entry in Dharwad, Karnataka. It is heartening to see that corporates like Vedanta are coming forward to support the government in its endeavor to enhance the development of women and children. We hope that we will continue receiving such support and do more for women and children from underprivileged sections across the length and breadth of the country and realize Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant New India."

The Nand Ghar journey began in 2015 with a vision to transform the lives of 8.5 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh anganwadis. A dream project of Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal, Nand Ghar is a network of model anganwadis where the thrust is on inclusive development of children, women and local communities. The Nand Ghars are set up in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said: "It gives me immense pride to see Vedanta's flagship project, Nand Ghar, making a big difference at the grassroot level. This project is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing quality education to children and facilitating skill development to rural women. We are delighted that the 1700th Nand Ghar in Dharwad Karnataka is being inaugurated by Minister Shri. Prahlad Joshi. These modern Nand Ghars will be the catalyst for change which will empower women and children and change the rural landscape and create self- reliant communities.

With the rollout of over 1700 centres, the Nand Ghar project is now spread across 7 states - Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to touch the lives of 4 million community members while directly impacting around 2 lakh children and 1.8 lakh women on an annual