Vedanta : Inaugurates 1700th Nand Ghar in Karnataka

Vedanta Inaugurates its 1700th Nand Ghar in Karnataka
Continues on its path to transform 4 Million lives in rural India
Vedanta's Flagship CSR Project Nand Ghar has rolled out its 1700th centre in Dharwad district in Karnataka today, thus moving closer to the vision of setting up 4000 Nand Ghars across India.
Hon'ble Minister of Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Prahlad Joshi inaugurated the new centre at Dharwad, and handed over the 50 Nand Ghars developed in Dharwad to the community as part of 'Vedanta Cares', the CSR platform which focuses on enhancing the lives of local communities.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prahlad Joshi, appreciated the efforts put in by the company and said, "I am pleased to see the community and industry leaders come together for a noble cause that focuses on the overall well-being of children and women. With Nand Ghar, a key component of holistic development has made its entry in Dharwad, Karnataka. It is heartening to see that corporates like Vedanta are coming forward to support the government in its endeavor to enhance the development of women and children. We hope that we will continue receiving such support and do more for women and children from underprivileged sections across the length and breadth of the country and realize Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant New India."
The Nand Ghar journey began in 2015 with a vision to transform the lives of 8.5 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh anganwadis. A dream project of Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal, Nand Ghar is a network of model anganwadis where the thrust is on inclusive development of children, women and local communities. The Nand Ghars are set up in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said: "It gives me immense pride to see Vedanta's flagship project, Nand Ghar, making a big difference at the grassroot level. This project is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing quality education to children and facilitating skill development to rural women. We are delighted that the 1700th Nand Ghar in Dharwad Karnataka is being inaugurated by Minister Shri. Prahlad Joshi. These modern Nand Ghars will be the catalyst for change which will empower women and children and change the rural landscape and create self- reliant communities.
With the rollout of over 1700 centres, the Nand Ghar project is now spread across 7 states - Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to touch the lives of 4 million community members while directly impacting around 2 lakh children and 1.8 lakh women on an annual
basis. Nand Ghars are equipped with solar panels to ensure 24X7 electricity, waterpurifiers, clean toilets and smart television sets, and have become a model resource centre for the local communities. Pre-schooleducation is provided to children in the age group of 3-6years. Nutritious meals and take-homerations are being provided for children, pregnant and lactating women.
Primary healthcare services are rendered through mobile health vans and women are empowered through skilling, credit linkage and enterprise development.
About Vedanta Limited
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil
Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares, the flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
-
-
-
