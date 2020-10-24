Log in
Vedanta : Intimation for declaration of first Interim Dividend for FY 2020-21

10/24/2020 | 10:55am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/124

October 24, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s)

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/123 dated October 21, 2020 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 have approved First Interim Dividend of ₹ 9.50 per equity share i.e. 950 % on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2020-21 amounting to c.₹ 3,500 Crores.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, October 31, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Date: 2020.10.24 19:18:12 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

