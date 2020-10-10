Vedanta : Intimation of Post Offer Public Announcement for Delisting

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Update regarding voluntary delisting of the equity shares of Vedanta Limited ("Company") in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as amended ("Delisting Regulations").

Dear Sir/Madam,

In connection with the aforesaid delisting offer, we have been informed by Vedanta Resources Limited and its indirect subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited, (collectively to be referred as "Acquirers") that the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations.

The post offer public announcement in relation to the above will be published by the Acquirers in accordance with the Delisting Regulations ("Post Offer PA") in the following newspapers on October 11, 2020:

Newspaper Language Editions Financial Express English All editions Jansatta Hindi All editions Navshakti Marathi Mumbai The Free Press Journal English Mumbai

Please see enclosed the copy of the Post Offer PA for your reference and records. Request you to kindly disseminate the said information on your website.