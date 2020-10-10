Vedanta : Intimation of Post Offer Public Announcement for Delisting
10/10/2020 | 08:55am EDT
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/109
October 10, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500295
Scrip Code: VEDL
Sub: Update regarding voluntary delisting of the equity shares of Vedanta Limited ("Company") in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as amended ("Delisting Regulations").
Dear Sir/Madam,
In connection with the aforesaid delisting offer, we have been informed by Vedanta Resources Limited and its indirect subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited, (collectively to be referred as "Acquirers") that the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations.
The post offer public announcement in relation to the above will be published by the Acquirers in accordance with the Delisting Regulations ("Post Offer PA") in the following newspapers on October 11, 2020:
Newspaper
Language
Editions
Financial Express
English
All editions
Jansatta
Hindi
All editions
Navshakti
Marathi
Mumbai
The Free Press Journal
English
Mumbai
Please see enclosed the copy of the Post Offer PA for your reference and records. Request you to kindly disseminate the said information on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely
For Vedanta Limited
POST OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ATTENTION OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF
This post offer public announcement dated October 10, 2020 ("Post Offer PA") is being issued by certain members of the promoter and promoter group of Vedanta Limited ("Company"), namely, Vedanta Resources Limited and its wholly owned step down subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius
Limited (collectively, to be referred as"Acquirers"), to the public shareholders (as defined under Regulation 2(1)(v) of the Delisting Regulations (as defined below) and hereinafter referred to as "Public Shareholders") of the Company, in regard to the proposed acquisition of fully paid- up equity shares having face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each ("Equity Shares") held by the Public Shareholders,
and consequent voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares from the stock exchanges where they are listed namely, BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively to be referred as the "Stock Exchanges"), in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as amended ("Delisting Regulations"). The Equity Shares are also currently 'permitted to trade' on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited.
This Post Offer PA is in continuation of and should be read in conjunction with the public announcement dated September 28, 2020 and published on September 29, 2020 ("PA"), the Letter of Offer dated
September 28, 2020 and the Bid Form ("LOF") and the corrigendum to the PA and LOF dated October 01, 2020 and published on October 02, 2020 ("Corrigendum"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Post Offer PA shall have the same meaning assigned to them in the PA, LOF and Corrigendum. The Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares were invited to submit Bids pursuant to the reverse book building process conducted through the Stock Exchange Mechanism made available by BSE during the bid period (05 October 2020 to 09 October 2020), in accordance with the Delisting Regulations.
1. FAILURE OF THE DELISTING OFFER
The total number of Offer Shares validly tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Delisting Offer is 1,25,47,16,610 Offer Shares, which is less than the minimum number of Offer Shares required to be accepted by the Acquirers in order for the Delisting Offer to be successful in terms of Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Delisting Regulations. Thus, the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations.
Accordingly, the Acquirers will not acquire any Equity Shares tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Delisting Offer and the Equity Shares of the Company will continue
to remain listed on the Stock Exchanges. The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") will continue to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Company's Equity Shares will continue to remain registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, no final application shall be made to the Stock Exchanges for delisting the Equity Shares in terms of Regulation 19(2)(b) of the Delisting Regulations, and no application will be made to the NYSE for delisting of the ADS nor for deregistration of the Equity Shares with the SEC.
1.3. All Equity Shares tendered in the Delisting Offer shall be returned to the respective Public Shareholders in accordance with Regulation 19(2)(a) of the Delisting Regulations.
2. All other terms and conditions set forth in the PA, the LOF and the Corrigendum remain unchanged.
This Post Offer PA is issued by the Acquirers in terms of Regulation 18 of the Delisting Regulations and is expected to be available on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e., www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.com.All queries may be directed to the Manager to the Offer and/ or the Registrar to the Offer.
Manager to the Offer
Registrar to the Offer
J.P. Morgan India Private Limited
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited)
CIN: U67120MH1992FTC068724
CIN: U72400TG2017PTC117649
Address: J.P. Morgan Tower, Off C. S. T. Road, Kalina,
Address: Selenium Building, Tower- B,
Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400 098
Plot No 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District Nanakramguda,
