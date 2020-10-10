Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Vedanta Limited    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vedanta : Intimation of Post Offer Public Announcement for Delisting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 08:55am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/109

October 10, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Update regarding voluntary delisting of the equity shares of Vedanta Limited ("Company") in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as amended ("Delisting Regulations").

Dear Sir/Madam,

In connection with the aforesaid delisting offer, we have been informed by Vedanta Resources Limited and its indirect subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited, (collectively to be referred as "Acquirers") that the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations.

The post offer public announcement in relation to the above will be published by the Acquirers in accordance with the Delisting Regulations ("Post Offer PA") in the following newspapers on October 11, 2020:

Newspaper

Language

Editions

Financial Express

English

All editions

Jansatta

Hindi

All editions

Navshakti

Marathi

Mumbai

The Free Press Journal

English

Mumbai

Please see enclosed the copy of the Post Offer PA for your reference and records. Request you to kindly disseminate the said information on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Date: 2020.10.10 17:42:00 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Enclosed: As above

POST OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ATTENTION OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF

VEDANTA LIMITED

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

Registered Office: 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer: Ms. Prerna Halwasiya;

Tel. no.: +91 22 6643 4500; Fax no.: +91 22 6643 4530

E-mail ID: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in; Website: www.vedantalimited.com

This post offer public announcement dated October 10, 2020 ("Post Offer PA") is being issued by certain members of the promoter and promoter group of Vedanta Limited ("Company"), namely, Vedanta Resources Limited and its wholly owned step down subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius

  1. Limited (collectively, to be referred as "Acquirers"), to the public shareholders (as defined under Regulation 2(1)(v) of the Delisting Regulations (as defined below) and hereinafter referred to as "Public Shareholders") of the Company, in regard to the proposed acquisition of fully paid- up equity shares having face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each ("Equity Shares") held by the Public Shareholders,

and consequent voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares from the stock exchanges where they are listed namely, BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively to be referred as the "Stock Exchanges"), in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as amended ("Delisting Regulations"). The Equity Shares are also currently 'permitted to trade' on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited.

This Post Offer PA is in continuation of and should be read in conjunction with the public announcement dated September 28, 2020 and published on September 29, 2020 ("PA"), the Letter of Offer dated

September 28, 2020 and the Bid Form ("LOF") and the corrigendum to the PA and LOF dated October 01, 2020 and published on October 02, 2020 ("Corrigendum"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Post Offer PA shall have the same meaning assigned to them in the PA, LOF and Corrigendum. The Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares were invited to submit Bids pursuant to the reverse book building process conducted through the Stock Exchange Mechanism made available by BSE during the bid period (05 October 2020 to 09 October 2020), in accordance with the Delisting Regulations.

1. FAILURE OF THE DELISTING OFFER

  1. The total number of Offer Shares validly tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Delisting Offer is 1,25,47,16,610 Offer Shares, which is less than the minimum number of Offer Shares required to be accepted by the Acquirers in order for the Delisting Offer to be successful in terms of Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Delisting Regulations. Thus, the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations.
  2. Accordingly, the Acquirers will not acquire any Equity Shares tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Delisting Offer and the Equity Shares of the Company will continue

to remain listed on the Stock Exchanges. The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") will continue to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Company's Equity Shares will continue to remain registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, no final application shall be made to the Stock Exchanges for delisting the Equity Shares in terms of Regulation 19(2)(b) of the Delisting Regulations, and no application will be made to the NYSE for delisting of the ADS nor for deregistration of the Equity Shares with the SEC.

1.3. All Equity Shares tendered in the Delisting Offer shall be returned to the respective Public Shareholders in accordance with Regulation 19(2)(a) of the Delisting Regulations.

2. All other terms and conditions set forth in the PA, the LOF and the Corrigendum remain unchanged.

This Post Offer PA is issued by the Acquirers in terms of Regulation 18 of the Delisting Regulations and is expected to be available on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e., www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.com.All queries may be directed to the Manager to the Offer and/ or the Registrar to the Offer.

Manager to the Offer

Registrar to the Offer

J.P. Morgan India Private Limited

KFin Technologies Private Limited

(formerly known as Karvy Fintech Private Limited)

CIN: U67120MH1992FTC068724

CIN: U72400TG2017PTC117649

Address: J.P. Morgan Tower, Off C. S. T. Road, Kalina,

Address: Selenium Building, Tower- B,

Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400 098

Plot No 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District Nanakramguda,

Tel. no.: +91 22 6157 3000 | Fax no.: +91 22 6157 3911

Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi - 500032, Telangana

Email: vedanta_delist@jpmorgan.com

Tel. no.: +91 40 6716 2222/ 1-800-34-54001 | Fax no.: +91 40 2343 1551

Contact person: Mr. Shagun Gupta

Email: vedanta.delisting@kfintech.com

SEBI registration no.: INM000002970

Contact person: Mr. Murali Krishna

Validity period: Permanent

SEBI registration no.: INR000000221

Validity period: Permanent

Advisor to the Acquirers for the Delisting Process

CIN: U99999MH1993PLC071865

Address: One BKC, Tower C, 15th Floor, Unit No. 1511, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

DAM Capital Advisors Limited

For and on behalf of Board of Directors of the Acquirers

For and on behalf of VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED

Sd/-

Sd/-

Sd/-

Name: Ravi Rajagopal

Name: Geoffrey Green

Name: Deepak Kumar

Designation: Director

Designation: Director

Designation: Company Secretary

Date: October 10, 2020

Place: London

For and on behalf of VEDANTA HOLDINGS MAURITIUS LIMITED

Sd/-

Sd/-

Name: Ashwanee Ramsurrun

Name: Shakill Ahmad Toorabally

Designation: Director

Designation: Director

Date: October 10, 2020

Place: Mauritius

For and on behalf of VEDANTA HOLDINGS MAURITIUS II LIMITED

Sd/-

Sd/-

Name: Rajiv Mangar

Name: Shakill Ahmad Toorabally

Designation: Director

Designation: Director

Date: October 10, 2020

Place: Mauritius

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 12:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
08:55aVEDANTA : Intimation of Post Offer Public Announcement for Delisting
PU
10/09S.Africa's Exxaro in talks to sell stake in Vedanta Zinc's Black Mountain Min..
RE
10/09VEDANTA : Intimation of extension of delisting session
PU
10/09VEDANTA : Intimation of Public Notice for delisting
PU
10/08VEDANTA : Intimation of Public Notice for delisting
PU
10/05VEDANTA : Standalone Results June 2020
PU
10/05VEDANTA : VEDL Results Presentation Q1 FY2021
PU
10/02VEDANTA : Intimation for Letter of Offer of VEDL Delisting
PU
10/02VEDANTA : Intimation for Corrigendum to Public Announcement for VEDL Delisting
PU
10/02VEDANTA : Outcome of Annual General Meeting – Sept 30, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 775 B 10 613 M 10 613 M
Net income 2021 24 657 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2021 386 B 5 291 M 5 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 13,5%
Capitalization 451 B 6 181 M 6 182 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 144,83 INR
Last Close Price 121,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-20.07%6 181
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.66%13 011
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.25.50%6 348
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-3.27%6 278
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-15.49%6 132
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.3.00%3 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group