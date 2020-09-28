Vedanta : Intimation of board meeting

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Notice of Board meeting for approving financial results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020

This is with reference to our letter no. VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/95 and VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/96 dated September 9, 2020 and September 14, 2020 respectively, and pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, to inter-alia consider the unaudited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons till the declaration of financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer