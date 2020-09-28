Vedanta : Intimation of board meeting

Sub:Notice of Board meeting for approving financial results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020
This is with reference to our letter no. VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/95 and VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/96 dated September 9, 2020 and September 14, 2020 respectively, and pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, to inter-alia consider the unaudited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Further, the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons till the declaration of financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vedanta Limited published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 03:44:04 UTC