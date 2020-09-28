Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/28
139.1 INR   +1.50%
12:25aVEDANTA : Intimation for Public Announcement of VEDL Delisting
PU
09/28VEDANTA : Intimation of board meeting
PU
09/25VEDANTA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : Intimation of board meeting

09/28/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/101

September 28, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Notice of Board meeting for approving financial results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020

This is with reference to our letter no. VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/95 and VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/96 dated September 9, 2020 and September 14, 2020 respectively, and pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, to inter-alia consider the unaudited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons till the declaration of financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 03:44:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 755 B 10 237 M 10 237 M
Net income 2021 23 588 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2021 375 B 5 090 M 5 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 10,0%
Capitalization 515 B 6 976 M 6 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 142,75 INR
Last Close Price 139,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.76%6 890
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.89%13 049
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.27.07%6 024
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-11.62%5 963
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.1.76%3 438
ANHUI TRUCHUM ADVANCED MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.16%1 795
