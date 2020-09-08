Vedanta : Notice of 55th AGM and Integrated Annual Report for FY 2019-20
09/08/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/93
September 8, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
"Exchange Plaza"
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500295
Scrip Code: VEDL
Sub: Notice of the 55thAnnual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 through Video Conferencing (VC) / OtherAudio-VisualMeans (OAVM) and the Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year2019-20
Dear Sir/ Madam,
We wish to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM/Meeting) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the circulars/notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20 and the Notice convening the 55th AGM being sent to all the members in electronic mode.
The aforementioned Report and the Notice of the AGM are also made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.vedantalimited.com.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 25, 2020 to Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
National Securities Depository Limited 4th Floor, "A" Wing, Trade World,
Kamala Mills Compound Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013
Central Depository Services (India) Limited Marathon Futurex, Unit No. 2501, 25th Floor,
A Wing, Mafatlal Mills Compound, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013
VEDANTA LIMITED
CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394
Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' Wing,
Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala,
Notice is hereby given that the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM/Meeting) of Vedanta Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the following businesses:
Ordinary Business:
To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and in this regard, pass the following resolution as anOrdinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon laid before this meeting be and are hereby received, considered and adopted.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and the report of the Auditors thereon; and in this regard, pass the following resolution as anOrdinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and the report of the Auditors thereon laid before this meeting be and are hereby received, considered and adopted."
To confirm the payment of first interim dividend of ₹ 3.90 per equity share i.e. 390% on face value of ₹ 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and in this regard, pass the following resolution as anOrdinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT the first Interim dividend of ₹ 3.90 per equity share i.e. 390% on face value of ₹1/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2019-20 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and already paid, be and is hereby confirmed."
To re-appoint Mr. GR Arun Kumar (DIN:01874769), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment, as a Director and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. GR Arun Kumar (DIN:01874769), who retires by rotation at this meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re- appointed as Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation"
Special Business:
To consider appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal (DIN:00010883) as a Non-Executive Director designated as the Chairman of the Company effective from April 01, 2020 and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 149, 152 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013and the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or enactment thereof for the time being in force), Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal (DIN:00010883) who, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 27, 2020, has been appointed as an Additional Director by the Board of Directors with effect from April 01, 2020, in terms of Section 161(1) of the Act and who holds office till the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160(1) of the Act from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Non-Executive Director designated as the Chairman of the Company, liable to retire by rotation." RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company and the Company Secretary be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and take all such steps as may be necessary, expedient and desirable to give effect to this resolution."
To consider re-appointment of Ms. Priya Agarwal (DIN:05162177) as Non-Executive Director of the Company and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 ('the Act') and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or enactment thereof for the time being in force), and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors, Ms. Priya Agarwal (DIN:05162177) who was appointed as a Non- Executive Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years effective from May 17, 2017 till May 16, 2020 by the shareholders and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160(1) of the Act from a Member proposing her candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation, for a period of three (3) years with effect from May 17, 2020 till May 16, 2023". RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company and the Company Secretary be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and take all such steps as may be necessary, expedient and desirable to give effect to this resolution."
To consider re-appointment of Mr. GR Arun Kumar (DIN:01874769) as Whole-Time Director, designated as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company for the period from November 22, 2019 to November 21, 2021 and, in this regard, pass the following resolution as Ordinary
Resolution:
