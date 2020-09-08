Vedanta : Notice of 55th AGM and Integrated Annual Report for FY 2019-20

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/93 September 8, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Notice of the 55th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-VisualMeans (OAVM) and the Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We wish to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM/Meeting) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the circulars/notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The schedule for the AGM is given below:

Sr.no. Event Day & Date & Details Time 1 Cut-off Date to vote on the Wednesday, September 23, - proposed resolutions 2020 2 E-voting Commencement Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:00 a.m. IST 3 E-voting Ends Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:00 p.m. IST 4 E-voting Website https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/ -

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20 and the Notice convening the 55th AGM being sent to all the members in electronic mode.

The aforementioned Report and the Notice of the AGM are also made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.vedantalimited.com.

