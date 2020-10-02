Vedanta : Outcome of Annual General Meeting – Sept 30, 2020

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/104 October 01, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Submission pursuant to the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company

In continuation to our letter VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/93 dated September 08, 2020, we wish to inform that the 55th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the circulars/notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the business(es) mentioned in the Notice dated September 07, 2020 convening the meeting, were transacted. The Company had also provided facility to view proceedings of the meeting to its shareholders.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following -

Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as Annexure - I ; Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer dated September 30, 2020, for remote e-voting (both before the date of AGM and during the conduct of AGM), pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xi) and Rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as

Annexure - II . Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as Annexure - III .

The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm IST and concluded at 04:30 pm IST.

The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report(s) are available at the registered and corporate office and website of the Company at www.vedantalimited.comand on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting@nsdl.co.in.

Further, the copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 is available on the Company website at https://www.vedantalimited.com/Pages/AnnualReports.aspx.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Vedanta Limited