VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/01
137.45 INR   +0.40%
03:50aVEDANTA : Outcome of Annual General Meeting – Sept 30, 2020
PU
03:15aVEDANTA : Outcome of Annual General Meeting – Sept 30, 2020
PU
09/29VEDANTA : Intimation for Public Announcement of VEDL Delisting
PU
Vedanta : Outcome of Annual General Meeting – Sept 30, 2020

10/02/2020 | 03:50am EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/104

October 01, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Submission pursuant to the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company

In continuation to our letter VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/93 dated September 08, 2020, we wish to inform that the 55th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the circulars/notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the business(es) mentioned in the Notice dated September 07, 2020 convening the meeting, were transacted. The Company had also provided facility to view proceedings of the meeting to its shareholders.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following -

  1. Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as Annexure - I;
  2. Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer dated September 30, 2020, for remote e-voting (both before the date of AGM and during the conduct of AGM), pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xi) and Rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as
    Annexure - II.
  3. Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as Annexure - III.

The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm IST and concluded at 04:30 pm IST.

The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report(s) are available at the registered and corporate office and website of the Company at www.vedantalimited.comand on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting@nsdl.co.in.

Further, the copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 is available on the Company website at https://www.vedantalimited.com/Pages/AnnualReports.aspx.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna

Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CC:

National Securities Depository Limited

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

4th Floor, A wing, Trade World,

25th Floor, Marathon Futurex,

Kamala Mills Compound

N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East),

Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Mumbai - 400013

Mumbai - 400 013

Page 1 of 31

General information about company

Scrip code

500295

NSE Symbol

VEDL

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE205A01025

Name of the company

VEDANTA LIMITED

Type of meeting

AGM

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

30-09-2020

Start time of the meeting

03:00 PM

End time of the meeting

04:30 PM

file:///Y:/AGM/AGM%202020/SE%20Filings/VotingResultsReg44.html01-Oct-20

Page 2 of 31

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

UPENDRA SHUKLA

Firms Name

UPENDRA SHUKLA

Qualification

CS

Membership Number

2727

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

07-09-2020

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

01-10-2020

file:///Y:/AGM/AGM%202020/SE%20Filings/VotingResultsReg44.html01-Oct-20

Page 3 of 31

Voting results

Record date

23-09-2020

Total number of shareholders on record date

669673

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

a) Promoters and Promoter group

0

b) Public

0

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group

6

b) Public

222

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

9

Disclosure of notes on voting results

file:///Y:/AGM/AGM%202020/SE%20Filings/VotingResultsReg44.html01-Oct-20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 07:49:03 UTC
