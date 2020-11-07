Vedanta : Results for Q2 ended Sept 2020

Vedanta Limited Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra. www.vedantalimited.com CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 6th November 2020 Vedanta Limited Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2020 EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 of ₹ 6,531 crores, up by 63% q-o-q and 45% y-o-y, highest in >2 years Attributable PAT (before exceptional items & tax on dividend) of ₹ 1,979 crores, up 75% q-o-q Mumbai, India: Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the Second quarter (Q2) and half year ended 30th September 2020. Financial & Corporate Highlights Strong financial performance in Q2 FY2021 Revenues of ₹ 20,804 crores, up 33% q-o-q, primarily due to increase in commodity prices and better volumes at Zinc, Iron ore and Copper business Robust EBITDA margin 1 of 36% EBITDA of ₹ 6,531 crores, up 63% q-o-q Attributable PAT (before exceptional items and tax on dividend) of ₹ 1,979 crores, up 75% q-o-q

Strong Balance Sheet

Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.2x, maintained at low level

Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.2x, maintained at low level
Continuing double-digit Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of c. 12%
Strong financial position with total cash & cash equivalent at ₹ 35,569 crores

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020 Operational Highlights Zinc India: Mined metal production at 238 kt, up 18% q-o-q. Refined metal production at 237 kt, up 18% q-o-q Lowest ever cost of production at $919/ton, since commencement of underground operations, down 10% sequentially Record silver production at 203 tonnes, up 73% q-o-q

Zinc International :

Gamsberg production at 35 kt in Q2 FY2021, up by 38% q-o-q

Oil & Gas :

Average gross production of 165 kboepd for the quarter, up by 4% q-o-q 239 wells drilled. 98 hooked-up, up by 14% q-o-q. Lower operating expense at Rajasthan block for Q2 FY2021 at $7.0/boe vs $8.2/boe in Q2 FY2020

Aluminium:

Alumina production of 462kt, down 3% q-o-q

Aluminium COP at $ 1,288/ton, lower by 30% y-o-y, up 2% sequentially

Iron Ore :

Karnataka sales 1.3 Mnt, significantly up q-o-q

Steel :

Saleable production stood at 260 kt, down 3% q-o-q

Value Added Product (VAP) mix increased to 71% in Q2 FY 2021 from 44% in Q1 FY 2021

TSPL: Plant availability factor (PAF) at 81% 1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations Mr. Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "Vedanta has reported the highest quarterly operating result for more than 2 years. Our key growth projects are back on track and the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus, aimed at creating value for our stakeholders. Our large scale, diversified portfolio, positions us well to deliver strong margins and cash flows through the commodity cycle. Vedanta is fully committed to sustainable growth and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India". Registered Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Page 2 of 9 Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India. CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 Sensitivity: Internal (C3)

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020
Consolidated Financial Performance
The consolidated financial performance of the company during the period is as under:
(In Rs. crore, except as stated)
FY2020 Particulars Q2 % Q1 % H1 FY2021 FY2020 Change FY2021 Change FY2021 FY2020 83,545 Net Sales/Income from operations 20,804 21,739 (4%) 15,687 33% 36,491 42,906 902 Other Operating Income 303 219 38% 286 6% 589 426 21,060 EBITDA 6,531 4,497 45% 4,008 63% 10,539 9,685 29% EBITDA Margin 1 36% 25% - 28% - 33% 26% 4,977 Finance cost 1,312 1,340 (2%) 1,252 5% 2,564 2,681 2,443 Investment Income 607 832 (27%) 1,016 (40%) 1,624 1,204 (306) Exchange gain/(loss) - (Non operational) 30 (50) - (6) - 24 (32) 18,220 Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 5,856 3,939 49% 3,766 55% 9,622 8,176 9,093 Depreciation & Amortization 1,938 2,395 (19%) 1,733 12% 3,671 4,550 9,127 Profit before Exceptional items 3,918 1,544 154% 2,033 93% 5,951 3,626 (17,386) Exceptional Items Credit/(Expense) 2 95 (422) - (0) - 95 (422) (8,259) Profit Before Tax 4,013 1,122 - 2,033 - 6,046 3,204 3,078 Tax Charge/ (Credit) 1,149 948 - 414 - 1,564 1,086 (73) One-time tax charge/ (Credit) 3 1,187 (2,501) - 96 - 1,283 (2,501) (6,521) Tax on Exceptional items/ (Credit) 33 (56) - (0) - 33 (56) (4,743) Profit After Taxes 1,644 2,730 (40%) 1,523 8% 3,166 4,674 6,049 Profit After Taxes before exceptional items & one-time tax 2,769 595 - 1,619 71% 4,388 2,539 1,920 Minority Interest 820 572 43% 489 67% 1,309 1,165 (6,664) Attributable PAT 824 2,158 (62%) 1,033 (20%) 1,857 3,509 4,066 Attributable PAT before exceptional items & one-time tax 1,979 (38) - 1,129 75% 3,108 1,313 (18.00) Basic Earnings per Share (₹/share) 2.22 5.83 (62%) 2.79 (20%) 5.01 9.48 10.78 Basic EPS before Exceptional items 2.14 6.26 (66%) 2.79 (23%) 4.93 9.90 70.86 Exchange rate (₹/$) - Average 74.24 70.35 6% 75.48 (2%) 74.85 69.97 74.81 Exchange rate (₹/$) - Closing 73.63 70.50 4% 75.29 (2%) 73.63 70.50
Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations
Exceptional Items Gross of Tax
One-time tax charge/ (credit) includes tax on dividend and impact of change in ordinance
Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to conform to current period's presentation

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020
Revenues
Revenue in Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 20,804 crores, higher by 33% q-o-q, primarily due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc India, Iron ore, Copper and Power business, partially offset by lower volumes at Aluminium and Steel business, rupee appreciation. Revenue was lower by 4% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower volume at Oil & Gas business and lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher volumes at Zinc India business, and rupee depreciation.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margins
EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 6,531 crores, higher by 63% q-o-q, mainly due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc business, lower cost of production at Zinc India and Aluminium business, partially offset by higher input commodity prices, rupee appreciation and reversal in RPO liability in Aluminium business due to capping of RE certificates at lower prices in Q1 FY2021. EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was higher by 45% y-o-y, primarily due to higher volume at Zinc India business, subdued input commodity prices, lower cost of production at Aluminium, Steel & Zinc business and rupee depreciation, partially offset by lower volume at Oil & Gas business. EBITDA margin1 for Q2 FY2021 was at 36%.
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation and amortization for Q2 FY2021 stood at ₹ 1,938 crores, higher by 12% q-o-q, mainly due to higher ore production at Zinc business. It was lower 19% y-o-y, primarily due to impairment of assets in Oil & Gas business in Q4 FY2020, and Skorpion mine put under care and maintenance since April 2020.
Finance Cost and Investment Income
Finance cost for Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 1,312 crore, higher by 5% q-o-q, primarily due to higher average borrowing cost, partially offset by reduction in gross borrowings. Finance cost was lower 2% y-o-y, mainly on account of reduction in gross borrowings. Investment Income was at ₹ 607 crore, lower by 40% q-o-q and 27% y-o-y. This was primarily on account of mark to market (MTM) movement on investments.

