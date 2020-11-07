Vedanta : Results for Q2 ended Sept 2020

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra, India.
CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394
Sensitivity: Internal (C3)
Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020
Operational Highlights
Zinc India:
Mined metal production at 238 kt, up 18% q-o-q. Refined metal production at 237 kt, up 18% q-o-q
Lowest ever cost of production at $919/ton, since commencement of underground
operations, down 10% sequentially
Record silver production at 203 tonnes, up 73% q-o-q
Zinc International:
Gamsberg production at 35 kt in Q2 FY2021, up by 38% q-o-q
Oil & Gas:
Average gross production of 165 kboepd for the quarter, up by 4% q-o-q
239 wells drilled. 98 hooked-up, up by 14% q-o-q.
Lower operating expense at Rajasthan block for Q2 FY2021 at $7.0/boe vs $8.2/boe in Q2 FY2020
Aluminium:
Alumina production of 462kt, down 3% q-o-q
Aluminium COP at $ 1,288/ton, lower by 30% y-o-y, up 2% sequentially
Iron Ore:
Karnataka sales 1.3 Mnt, significantly up q-o-q
Steel:
Saleable production stood at 260 kt, down 3% q-o-q
Value Added Product (VAP) mix increased to 71% in Q2 FY 2021 from 44% in Q1 FY 2021
TSPL: Plant availability factor (PAF) at 81%
1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations
Mr. Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "Vedanta has reported the highest quarterly operating result for more than 2 years. Our key growth projects are back on track and the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus, aimed at creating value for our stakeholders. Our large scale, diversified portfolio, positions us well to deliver strong margins and cash flows through the commodity cycle. Vedanta is fully committed to sustainable growth and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India".
Revenues
Revenue in Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 20,804 crores, higher by 33% q-o-q, primarily due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc India, Iron ore, Copper and Power business, partially offset by lower volumes at Aluminium and Steel business, rupee appreciation.
Revenue was lower by 4% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower volume at Oil & Gas business and lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher volumes at Zinc India business, and rupee depreciation.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margins
EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 6,531 crores, higher by 63% q-o-q, mainly due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc business, lower cost of production at Zinc India and Aluminium business, partially offset by higher input commodity prices, rupee appreciation and reversal in RPO liability in Aluminium business due to capping of RE certificates at lower prices in Q1 FY2021.
EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was higher by 45% y-o-y, primarily due to higher volume at Zinc India business, subdued input commodity prices, lower cost of production at Aluminium, Steel & Zinc business and rupee depreciation, partially offset by lower volume at Oil & Gas business.
EBITDA margin1 for Q2 FY2021 was at 36%.
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation and amortization for Q2 FY2021 stood at ₹ 1,938 crores, higher by 12% q-o-q, mainly due to higher ore production at Zinc business.
It was lower 19% y-o-y, primarily due to impairment of assets in Oil & Gas business in Q4 FY2020, and Skorpion mine put under care and maintenance since April 2020.
Finance Cost and Investment Income
Finance cost for Q2 FY2021 was at ₹ 1,312 crore, higher by 5% q-o-q, primarily due to higher average borrowing cost, partially offset by reduction in gross borrowings.
Finance cost was lower 2% y-o-y, mainly on account of reduction in gross borrowings.
Investment Income was at ₹ 607 crore, lower by 40% q-o-q and 27% y-o-y. This was primarily on account of mark to market (MTM) movement on investments.
