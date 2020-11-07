Log in
Vedanta : Results for Q2 ended Sept 2020

11/07/2020 | 03:01am EST

Vedanta Limited

Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing,

Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects,

Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra.

www.vedantalimited.com

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

6th November 2020

Vedanta Limited Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter

ended 30th September 2020

EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 of 6,531 crores, up by 63% q-o-q and 45% y-o-y, highest in >2 years Attributable PAT (before exceptional items & tax on dividend) of 1,979 crores, up 75% q-o-q

Mumbai, India: Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the Second quarter (Q2) and half year ended 30th September 2020.

Financial & Corporate Highlights

  • Strong financial performance in Q2 FY2021
  1. Revenues of 20,804 crores, up 33% q-o-q, primarily due to increase in commodity prices and better volumes at Zinc, Iron ore and Copper business
  1. Robust EBITDA margin1 of 36%
  1. EBITDA of 6,531 crores, up 63% q-o-q
    1. Attributable PAT (before exceptional items and tax on dividend) of 1,979 crores, up 75% q-o-q
  • Strong Balance Sheet
    1. Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.2x, maintained at low level
  1. Continuing double-digit Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of c. 12%
  1. Strong financial position with total cash & cash equivalent at 35,569 crores

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020

Operational Highlights

  • Zinc India:
  1. Mined metal production at 238 kt, up 18% q-o-q. Refined metal production at 237 kt, up 18% q-o-q
  1. Lowest ever cost of production at $919/ton, since commencement of underground

operations, down 10% sequentially

    1. Record silver production at 203 tonnes, up 73% q-o-q
  • Zinc International:
    1. Gamsberg production at 35 kt in Q2 FY2021, up by 38% q-o-q
  • Oil & Gas:
    1. Average gross production of 165 kboepd for the quarter, up by 4% q-o-q
    1. 239 wells drilled. 98 hooked-up, up by 14% q-o-q.
    1. Lower operating expense at Rajasthan block for Q2 FY2021 at $7.0/boe vs $8.2/boe in Q2 FY2020
  • Aluminium:
    1. Alumina production of 462kt, down 3% q-o-q
    1. Aluminium COP at $ 1,288/ton, lower by 30% y-o-y, up 2% sequentially
  • Iron Ore:
    1. Karnataka sales 1.3 Mnt, significantly up q-o-q
  • Steel:
    1. Saleable production stood at 260 kt, down 3% q-o-q
    1. Value Added Product (VAP) mix increased to 71% in Q2 FY 2021 from 44% in Q1 FY 2021
  • TSPL: Plant availability factor (PAF) at 81%

1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations

Mr. Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "Vedanta has reported the highest quarterly operating result for more than 2 years. Our key growth projects are back on track and the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus, aimed at creating value for our stakeholders. Our large scale, diversified portfolio, positions us well to deliver strong margins and cash flows through the commodity cycle. Vedanta is fully committed to sustainable growth and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India".

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020

Consolidated Financial Performance

The consolidated financial performance of the company during the period is as under:

(In Rs. crore, except as stated)

FY2020

Particulars

Q2

%

Q1

%

H1

FY2021

FY2020

Change

FY2021

Change

FY2021

FY2020

83,545

Net Sales/Income from operations

20,804

21,739

(4%)

15,687

33%

36,491

42,906

902

Other Operating Income

303

219

38%

286

6%

589

426

21,060

EBITDA

6,531

4,497

45%

4,008

63%

10,539

9,685

29%

EBITDA Margin

1

36%

25%

-

28%

-

33%

26%

4,977

Finance cost

1,312

1,340

(2%)

1,252

5%

2,564

2,681

2,443

Investment Income

607

832

(27%)

1,016

(40%)

1,624

1,204

(306)

Exchange gain/(loss) - (Non operational)

30

(50)

-

(6)

-

24

(32)

18,220

Profit before Depreciation and Taxes

5,856

3,939

49%

3,766

55%

9,622

8,176

9,093

Depreciation & Amortization

1,938

2,395

(19%)

1,733

12%

3,671

4,550

9,127

Profit before Exceptional items

3,918

1,544

154%

2,033

93%

5,951

3,626

(17,386)

Exceptional Items Credit/(Expense)

2

95

(422)

-

(0)

-

95

(422)

(8,259)

Profit Before Tax

4,013

1,122

-

2,033

-

6,046

3,204

3,078

Tax Charge/ (Credit)

1,149

948

-

414

-

1,564

1,086

(73)

One-time tax charge/ (Credit)

3

1,187

(2,501)

-

96

-

1,283

(2,501)

(6,521)

Tax on Exceptional items/ (Credit)

33

(56)

-

(0)

-

33

(56)

(4,743)

Profit After Taxes

1,644

2,730

(40%)

1,523

8%

3,166

4,674

6,049

Profit After Taxes before exceptional items & one-time tax

2,769

595

-

1,619

71%

4,388

2,539

1,920

Minority Interest

820

572

43%

489

67%

1,309

1,165

(6,664)

Attributable PAT

824

2,158

(62%)

1,033

(20%)

1,857

3,509

4,066

Attributable PAT before exceptional items & one-time tax

1,979

(38)

-

1,129

75%

3,108

1,313

(18.00)

Basic Earnings per Share (/share)

2.22

5.83

(62%)

2.79

(20%)

5.01

9.48

10.78

Basic EPS before Exceptional items

2.14

6.26

(66%)

2.79

(23%)

4.93

9.90

70.86

Exchange rate (/$) - Average

74.24

70.35

6%

75.48

(2%)

74.85

69.97

74.81

Exchange rate (/$) - Closing

73.63

70.50

4%

75.29

(2%)

73.63

70.50

  1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations
  2. Exceptional Items Gross of Tax
  3. One-timetax charge/ (credit) includes tax on dividend and impact of change in ordinance
  4. Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to conform to current period's presentation

Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 September 2020

Revenues

Revenue in Q2 FY2021 was at 20,804 crores, higher by 33% q-o-q, primarily due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc India, Iron ore, Copper and Power business, partially offset by lower volumes at Aluminium and Steel business, rupee appreciation.

Revenue was lower by 4% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower volume at Oil & Gas business and lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher volumes at Zinc India business, and rupee depreciation.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was at 6,531 crores, higher by 63% q-o-q, mainly due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc business, lower cost of production at Zinc India and Aluminium business, partially offset by higher input commodity prices, rupee appreciation and reversal in RPO liability in Aluminium business due to capping of RE certificates at lower prices in Q1 FY2021.

EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was higher by 45% y-o-y, primarily due to higher volume at Zinc India business, subdued input commodity prices, lower cost of production at Aluminium, Steel & Zinc business and rupee depreciation, partially offset by lower volume at Oil & Gas business.

EBITDA margin1 for Q2 FY2021 was at 36%.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for Q2 FY2021 stood at 1,938 crores, higher by 12% q-o-q, mainly due to higher ore production at Zinc business.

It was lower 19% y-o-y, primarily due to impairment of assets in Oil & Gas business in Q4 FY2020, and Skorpion mine put under care and maintenance since April 2020.

Finance Cost and Investment Income

Finance cost for Q2 FY2021 was at 1,312 crore, higher by 5% q-o-q, primarily due to higher average borrowing cost, partially offset by reduction in gross borrowings.

Finance cost was lower 2% y-o-y, mainly on account of reduction in gross borrowings.

Investment Income was at 607 crore, lower by 40% q-o-q and 27% y-o-y. This was primarily on account of mark to market (MTM) movement on investments.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Vedanta Limited published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 08:00:59 UTC
