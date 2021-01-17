Vedanta : Status of Investor Complaints for quarter ended December 31, 2020

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliance under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following document for Compliance under the above- mentioned Regulations:

1. Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of Listing Regulations.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer