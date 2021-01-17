Vedanta : Status of Investor Complaints for quarter ended December 31, 2020

|
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/160
|
January 16, 2021
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
"Exchange Plaza"
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500295
|
Scrip Code: VEDL
|
Dear Sir(s),
|
Sub: Compliance under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020
Please find enclosed herewith the following document for Compliance under the above- mentioned Regulations:
1. Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of Listing Regulations.
We request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|
Ref: KFIN/SSL/December2020QTR
|
Dated: January 13, 2021
The Company Secretary M/s. Vedanta Limited
1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue,
Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Status of Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
We furnish below status on Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Re.1/- each (Scrip Code 500295 / VEDL).
|
S.NO.
|
NATURE
|
OF
|
OPENING
|
RECEIVED
|
REPLIED
|
PENDING
|
|
COMPLAINT
|
|
BALANCE
|
|
|
|
1
|
Non-receipt
|
of
|
0
|
26
|
25
|
1*
|
|
dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Delisting
|
|
|
31
|
31
|
0
|
2
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
1
|
12
|
11
|
2
|
|
Total
|
|
1
|
69
|
67
|
3
-
Final ATR filed on 8.1.2021 This is for your kind information. Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
FOR KFIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
GANESH CHANDRA PATRO
SR MANAGER
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(Formerly known as )
Registered & Corporate Office
Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,
India, 500032.
Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649
|
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/16
|
January 16, 2021
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai - 400 001
Scrip Code: 955093, 955095, 957860, 957861, 958039, 959101, 959102, 959235, 959311
Dear Sir,
Sub: Status of Investor Complaints for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the status of the Investor Complaints received and redressed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
|
Complaints pending
|
No. of complaints
|
No. of
|
complaints
|
Complaints
|
at the beginning of
|
received during the
|
disposed
|
during the
|
pending at the end
|
the quarter -
|
quarter -
|
quarter -
|
|
of the quarter -
|
October 01, 2020
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
The Certificate from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is enclosed herewith.
We request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely,
For Vedanta Limited
Prerna Halwasiya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|
Ref: KFIN/SSL/December2020QTR
|
Dated: January 13, 2021
The Company Secretary M/s. Vedanta Limited
1stFloor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue,
Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Status of Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
We furnish below status on Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.
|
S.NO.
|
NATURE
|
OF OPENING
|
RECEIVED
|
REPLIED
|
PENDING
|
|
COMPLAINT
|
|
BALANCE
|
|
|
|
1
|
None
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Total
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
This is for your kind information.
Thanking you,
Y,
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(Formerly known as )
Registered & Corporate Office
Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,
India, 500032.
Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649
