VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
Vedanta : Status of Investor Complaints for quarter ended December 31, 2020

01/17/2021 | 05:24am EST
VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/160

January 16, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliance under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020

Please find enclosed herewith the following document for Compliance under the above- mentioned Regulations:

1. Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of Listing Regulations.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Ref: KFIN/SSL/December2020QTR

Dated: January 13, 2021

The Company Secretary M/s. Vedanta Limited

1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue,

Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Status of Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

We furnish below status on Redressal of Investor Grievances for the period from October 01, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Re.1/- each (Scrip Code 500295 / VEDL).

S.NO.

NATURE

OF

OPENING

RECEIVED

REPLIED

PENDING

COMPLAINT

BALANCE

1

Non-receipt

of

0

26

25

1*

dividend

2

Delisting

31

31

0

2

Miscellaneous

1

12

11

2

Total

1

69

67

3

  • Final ATR filed on 8.1.2021 This is for your kind information. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR KFIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

GANESH CHANDRA PATRO

SR MANAGER

KFin Technologies Private Limited

(Formerly known as )

Registered & Corporate Office

Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,

India, 500032.

Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649

Complaints pending

No. of complaints

No. of

complaints

Complaints

at the beginning of

received during the

disposed

during the

pending at the end

the quarter -

quarter -

quarter -

of the quarter -

October 01, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 10:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
