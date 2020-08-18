Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/18
126.8 INR   -0.90%
Vedanta : VEDL – Intimation – High Court verdict on Copper plant

08/18/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

VEDL/Sec./SE/20-21/86

August 18, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Dear Sir(s),

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In continuation to our letter VEDL/Sec./SE/18-19/157 dated February 19, 2019, please note that the Division Bench of Madras High Court at Chennai, has pronounced the judgement on 18.08.2020 through Video Conference in the batch of Writ Petitions that were filed by Vedanta Limited challenging the refusal by the TN Pollution Control Board to renew Consent to Operate and against the Permanent Closure order passed by the State of TN. The Bench has dismissed all the Writ Petitions filed by Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is taking advice from its legal counsels and taking urgent steps to approach Supreme Court and appeal against the order of the Division Bench of Madras High Court.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

Prerna Halwasiya

Digitally signed by Prerna Halwasiya Date: 2020.08.18 19:48:52 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:35:05 UTC
