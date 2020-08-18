Vedanta : VEDL – Intimation – High Court verdict on Copper plant

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Dear Sir(s),

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In continuation to our letter VEDL/Sec./SE/18-19/157 dated February 19, 2019, please note that the Division Bench of Madras High Court at Chennai, has pronounced the judgement on 18.08.2020 through Video Conference in the batch of Writ Petitions that were filed by Vedanta Limited challenging the refusal by the TN Pollution Control Board to renew Consent to Operate and against the Permanent Closure order passed by the State of TN. The Bench has dismissed all the Writ Petitions filed by Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is taking advice from its legal counsels and taking urgent steps to approach Supreme Court and appeal against the order of the Division Bench of Madras High Court.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited