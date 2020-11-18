Vedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vedanta Zinc International
(VZI), a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has suspended all
mining-related activities at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South
Africa after a geotechnical failure trapped ten employees.
Eight of the workers were rescued after the accident at 0115
local time (2315 GMT) on Tuesday, and the company said efforts
to locate and rescue the remaining two were its "main priority".
Gamsberg, which opened in early 2019, is owned 69.6% by VZI
and 24.4% by Exxaro Resources, with the remaining 6%
held by the Employee Share Ownership Plan.
At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will
produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according
to the VZI website.
