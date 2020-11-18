Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Vedanta Limited    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/17
107.35 INR   -0.65%
04:28aVedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident
RE
11/12VEDANTA : Chairman Ranked Among India's Top Philanthropists
PU
11/10VEDANTA : Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc sign MoU
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:28am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vedanta Zinc International (VZI), a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has suspended all mining-related activities at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa after a geotechnical failure trapped ten employees.

Eight of the workers were rescued after the accident at 0115 local time (2315 GMT) on Tuesday, and the company said efforts to locate and rescue the remaining two were its "main priority".

Gamsberg, which opened in early 2019, is owned 69.6% by VZI and 24.4% by Exxaro Resources, with the remaining 6% held by the Employee Share Ownership Plan.

At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to the VZI website. (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED 0.55% 128.61 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
VEDANTA LIMITED -0.65% 107.35 End-of-day quote.-29.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
04:28aVedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident
RE
11/12VEDANTA : Chairman Ranked Among India's Top Philanthropists
PU
11/10VEDANTA : Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc sign MoU
PU
11/10VEDANTA : Expression of Interest
PU
11/09English judge blocks $6.6 billion Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst dam
RE
11/09Real estate, pharma firms among winners of India's coal mine auctions
RE
11/09Real estate, pharma firms among winners of India's coal mine auctions
RE
11/07VEDANTA : Results for Q2 ended Sept 2020
PU
11/04VEDANTA : Expression of Interest
PU
11/02Vedanta, Hindalco among winners of country's coal mine auctions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 798 B 10 727 M 10 727 M
Net income 2021 52 848 M 711 M 711 M
Net Debt 2021 377 B 5 067 M 5 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,55x
Yield 2021 16,3%
Capitalization 398 B 5 342 M 5 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 125,33 INR
Last Close Price 107,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-29.58%5 342
ANTOFAGASTA PLC20.69%15 043
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.40%8 608
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.49.19%7 670
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED1.31%7 455
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.12.30%4 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group