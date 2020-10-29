Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/28
95.4 INR   -6.93%
06:40aVEDANTA : launches Global Accelerator Program 'Vedanta Spark'
PU
10/28VEDANTA : VEDL – Details of Commercial Papers
PU
10/24VEDANTA : Intimation for declaration of first Interim Dividend for FY 2020-21
PU
Vedanta : launches Global Accelerator Program 'Vedanta Spark'

10/29/2020

Vedanta launches a Global Corporate Innovation & Ventures program -

"Vedanta Spark"

A strategic innovation and investment initiative to accelerate tech start-ups

Key Highlights

  • Most comprehensive corporate open innovation program in India
  • Global program covers 16 opportunity themes and over 75 innovation challenges
  • Focus on Sustainability and ESG, Business Excellence, Exploration and Mining Practices
  • Programme partner: Forge (Incubator for Managed Corporate Innovation & Start-up Accelerator Services that has worked with Ministry of Defence, NITI Aayog)

Website: www.vedantaspark.com,

Mumbai/Delhi, October 29, 2020: The Vedanta Group has announced the launch of "Vedanta Spark", an initiative wherein the company is looking to partner with early- stage, growth stage and venture stage Digital Tech start-ups in order to tap into massive innovation and growth opportunities. The launch event of the global start-up accelerator program will take place on 30 October, 4:00 PM IST.

Through Vedanta Spark, the company seeks young & innovative start-up companies and specialists to come forward and join hands with Vedanta thus unlocking value and growth potential at an accelerated pace.

Vedanta Spark is looking at start-ups from across the globe as part of the program, working in areas such as 360 Degree Sustainability & Excellence in HSE, Operational Excellence - Volume, Recovery & Efficiency Improvement, Asset Optimization and Predictive Maintenance, Exploration, Mining & Blasting, so and so forth.

"We are focused on nurturing Innovation at Vedanta and making it a way of working across all our operations and functions to energize and encourage our passionate leaders to think and act differently. It is our firm belief that by including innovation in everything we do will transform the entire organization and will bring a fresh energy and speed." said Sharad Gargiya, Senior VP, Group Commercial, Vedanta Limited

Speaking on the launch, Anand Laxshmivarahan R, Chief Digital Officer, Vedanta, said "To foster innovative thinking for disruptive ideas, it is essential to engage with people inside as well as outside the organization who can challenge the status-quoand offer a different perspective."

The initiative will offer various advantages for the start-ups - Partnerships & Collaborations, leverage massive capacity & resources of Vedanta group, tech & business expertise and most importantly strategic investments opportunities for the start-ups that offer significant value to Vedanta Limited.

"Easily the most comprehensive corporate open innovation program in India thus far, spanning 16 opportunity themes and over 75 innovation challenges, cutting across several core industrial functions in a globally diversified conglomerate as Vedanta Resources Limited. Envisioned to catalyse the seeding, building and scaling up of a permanent corporate innovation function to exploit start-ups as innovation and growth partners, Vedanta Spark is an amazing opportunity for Forge to execute a global corporate start-up accelerator program." said Mr. Vish Sahasranamam, Co-Founder

& CEO, Forge.

The project will start with a discovery phase for start-ups to register on the website www.vedantaspark.com, choose the challenge area according to their expertise and then fill an application form and submit a pitch explaining their technology and benefits for Vedanta.

From an expected 1000+ registrations across the globe, Top 20 start-ups will get a chance to work with the different entities of Vedanta following a thorough evaluation process by expert panels consisting of Vedanta's professionals, domain experts and external mentors from reputed govt. ministries and industrial.

The program partner for Vedanta Spark is Forge (incubator for Managed Corporate Innovation & Start-up Accelerator Services that has worked with Ministry of Defence, NITI Aayog etc.)

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals Company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver,

Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the contribution of c. INR 32,400 crore in FY 2020.

Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta Cares is the CSR platform which focuses on enhancing the lives of local communities. The flagship social impact program Nand Ghars are modernized anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

For further information please contact:

  • Ms. Roma Balwani
    Director, Communications and Brand Vedanta Limited Roma.Balwani@vedanta.co.in
  • Mr. Abhinaba Das Abhinaba.das@vedanta.co.in
  • Mr. Anirvan Bhattacharjee / Lennon D'Souza
    Adfactors PR

Tel: +91 22 67574444 / +91 11 40565100 adfactorsvedanta@adfactorspr.com

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 777 B 10 456 M 10 456 M
Net income 2021 37 190 M 500 M 500 M
Net Debt 2021 386 B 5 193 M 5 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 353 B 4 762 M 4 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-37.42%4 762
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.00%13 352
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.7.82%7 417
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.31.67%6 504
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%6 159
KAZ MINERALS PLC7.41%3 525
