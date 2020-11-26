Log in
Zambia to appeal court ruling backing Vedanta in KCM mine dispute

11/26/2020 | 09:04am EST
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's state mining arm ZCCM-IH plans to appeal a court ruling in favour of Vedanta, which has sought arbitration in a dispute over its jointly owned copper mine that is facing liquidation, the mining minister said.

India-based Vedanta has been locked in a protracted dispute with the Zambian government since May 2019, when Lusaka appointed a liquidator for the mine.

"ZCCM-IH has already indicated that they are appealing because they are not happy with the court judgment," Mining Minister Richard Musukwa told parliament on Thursday.

Last week, a Zambian court ordered a halt to liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow Vedanta and ZCCM-IH, which owns 20% of the operation, to proceed to arbitration.

Potential buyers of KCM were awaiting a resolution to the dispute, Musukwa said, adding that steps taken by the government should not be "considered as nationalism".

"It is still the government's wish to find a new equity investor with technical and financial capacity to recapitalise the mine and operate it effectively," he said.

Vedanta was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Chris Mfula


© Reuters 2020
