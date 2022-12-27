Advanced search
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
18.18 USD   -1.03%
Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
Transcript : Veeco Instruments Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-07-2022 04:15 PM
CI
Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Event

12/27/2022 | 09:01am EST
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative to secure a meeting time.

The presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts
Investors:       Anthony Bencivenga       (516) 252-1438       abencivenga@veeco.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 654 M - -
Net income 2022 49,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 945 M 945 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 97,5%
Veeco Instruments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
William John Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. D'Amore Chairman
Ajit Paranjpe Chief Technology Officer
Harris Mark Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.-35.48%945
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-25.77%385 038
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.30%374 220
BROADCOM INC.-16.98%230 853
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.78%149 187
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.39%124 252