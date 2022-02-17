Log in
Veeco Instruments : Investor Presentation - February 2022

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
Investor

Presentation

February 2022

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those

regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of

regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on those of our

customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and

customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other

risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this presentation.

2 Investor Presentation | Copyright © 2022 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Overview

Background

Transformed Company on Accelerated Growth Trajectory Compelling Investment Opportunity

Differentiated Semiconductor Capital Equipment Provider

Global provider of

semiconductor capital

equipment that addresses

complex materials challenges

Technology leadership across

four key end markets, with opportunities for expansion into adjacent markets and applications

Patents

>400

Employees

~1,100

2021 Revenue

$583M

Differentiated portfolio of

high-value technology that has

evolved with market trends

Financial strength and flexibility

4 Investor Presentation | Copyright © 2022 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Transformed Company on Accelerated Growth Trajectory

Semiconductor

Data Storage

Compound Semiconductor

Differentiated Laser

Annealing, Advanced

Long history of leadership

Demonstrated leadership in

Packaging Lithography and

in Ion Beam technologies

MOCVD and Wet Processing

Ion Beam Deposition

technologies

  • Long track record of solving our customers materials challenges
  • Focused on semiconductor and compound semiconductor markets
  • Positioned at leading edge customers for future growth
  • Transformed company by returning to profitability and investing for growth

5

Investor Presentation | Copyright © 2022 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MOCVD - Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veeco Instruments Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
