VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
Veeco Instruments : Investor Presentation – October 30, 2020

10/30/2020

Investor

Presentation

November 2020

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and

assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the affects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only to management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this presentation or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this presentation.

2 Investor Presentation | © 2020 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Veeco at a Glance

Global Presence, World-Class Customer Experience

Forecasted

Employees

Patents

2020 Revenue*

950+

~600

$443M

Munich

St.Paul MN

Waltham MA

Seoul

Tokyo

Somerset NJ

Plainview NY

San Jose CA

Shanghai

Horsham PA

Hsinchu

Bangkok Laguna

Veeco System for

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Penang

Singapore

Global semiconductor capital equipment provider with specialized technology

* Based off Q1 to Q3 actuals and Q4 midpoint of guidance

3 Investor Presentation | © 2020 Veeco Instruments Inc.

COVID-19 Update

Health & Safety

  • Robust communication protocols in place to monitor situation
  • Employee temperature screening
  • Veeco COVID-19 Pledge
  1. Social distancing
  1. Personal Protective Equipment
    1. Working from home mandated into Q3 2021
  • Travel restrictions
  • Factory shift separation
  • Additional disinfecting

Business Resiliency

  • "Essential Status" - all facilities are operational
  • Maintaining customer service levels and providing remote support where possible
  • Proactively identifying supply gaps and alternate sourcing where required
  • Virtual factory acceptances
  • Maintaining flexibility
  • Monitoring government actions

Well Positioned

  • Sufficient liquidity
  • Recent expense reductions
  • Healthy Backlog
  • Veeco team is experienced managing through cycles

We are successfully managing through COVID-19

4 Investor Presentation | © 2020 Veeco Instruments Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veeco Instruments Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:39:03 UTC

