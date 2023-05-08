Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veeco Instruments Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VECO   US9224171002

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
19.25 USD   +3.72%
05:50pVeeco Instruments : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Slides
PU
05:07pVeeco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:33pVEECO INSTRUMENTS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veeco Instruments : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Slides

05/08/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
Q1 2023

Financial Results

Conference Call

Veeco (Nasdaq: VECO)

May 8, 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those

regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes

between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing

partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end- markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our

indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our

SEC filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this presentation.

2

Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Copyright © 2023 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CEO Overview

and Market

Update

Bill Miller, Ph.D.

Q1 2023 Highlights

Revenue$154M

Non-GAAP$20M Operating Income

Diluted30¢ Non-GAAP EPS

  • Top & bottom-line results exceed high-end of guidance
  • Solid execution of our strategy
  • Semiconductor demand remains elevated
  • Further signs of supply chain improvement

Solid execution and Semiconductor demand yield strong results

4

Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures can be

Copyright © 2023 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

found in the backup section of this presentation.

Differentiated Technologies Aligned with Megatrends

Megatrends

Growth Markets

Core Technologies

Laser

AP

High Performance

Computing/AI

Mobility and

Immersive User

Experience

Transformation of

the Automotive

Industry

The Cloud

Faster and more

efficient computing to enable large scale data center applications and artificial intelligence

Connecting people on

the move with

technologies such as 5G, sensors, advanced displays

Electrification and

autonomous

advancements

High speed

communication and storage of enormous amounts of data

Annealing Ion Beam Lithography

Semiconductor

Wet

Processing Epitaxy

Compound

Semiconductor

Ion Beam

Ion Beam

Deposition

Etch

Data Storage

5

Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

AI - Artificial Intelligence

5G - Fifth generation wireless technology

Copyright © 2023 Veeco Instruments Inc. All Rights Reserved.

AP - Advanced Packaging

Disclaimer

Veeco Instruments Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:49:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
