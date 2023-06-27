News | Jun 27, 2023

Plainview, N.Y., June 27, 2023 - Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) announced today that it has received an order from Quantum Foundry Copenhagen P/S, based in Copenhagen, Denmark for multiple GEN20® Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems. Quantum Foundry is scheduled to receive the multi-process module system next year. The GEN20-Q MBE system, a purpose-built GEN20 MBE reactor designed for the growth of quantum technologies, was selected to enable the development of fault-tolerant quantum computing hardware to support life science and biological applications.

"We are excited to start a fruitful and long-term engagement with Veeco on the development of fabrication systems for ultra-pure quantum processor materials," said Peter Krogstrup, Professor and Executive Director of the Quantum Foundry Copenhagen. "Veeco has over many years delivered high quality and reliable products and they have a deep understanding of the importance of solutions for enabling ultra-high purity. This, and the ability to scale production, has been the main reason for Quantum Foundry Copenhagen to partner with Veeco on central aspects of our cutting-edge epitaxy technology."

Veeco's GEN20-Q MBE system, built on the production-prove GEN20 platform, utilizes a tailored design to support research and production of multiple quantum computing techniques including superconductive materials, spintronics, high-speed optical modulation, and trapped-ion. The system incorporates production design technology allowing direct scalability to Veeco's multi-wafer high-volume manufacturing MBE systems. With multiple GEN20-Q systems sold, Veeco is establishing a network of partners aimed to revolutionize quantum computing technologies.

"We are thrilled Peter and his exceptional team at Quantum Foundry selected Veeco for their critical fabrication equipment," commented Matthew Marek, Senior Director of Marketing for Veeco's MBE Group. "Proven and reliable MBE is increasingly important for the development of quantum technologies. Quantum Foundry's selection of the GEN20-Q system exemplifies Veeco's ability to create solutions that enable our customers to achieve their research and production goals. We look forward to partnering with Quantum Foundry."

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

###

Veeco Contact

Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com

Quantum Foundry Copenhagen Contact

Andreas Boor |+45 22144405 | acb@novo.dk